Credence Research Inc.: Digital Signage Market to Reach USD 36.32 Billion by 2032, Supported by High-Resolution Displays and Smart Content Platforms - Credence Research

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --
Market Overview
Credence Research Inc. has published a new study on the Global Digital Signage Market, highlighting steady growth driven by rising adoption across retail, transportation, healthcare, and corporate environments. The market was valued at USD 18,945.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36,322.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2024 and 2032.
Digital signage uses LCD and LED displays combined with software and services to deliver real-time multimedia content in public and commercial spaces. Organizations increasingly rely on these systems to replace static signage with dynamic, visually engaging communication tools that improve information delivery and customer engagement.
Drivers Accelerating Market Expansion
Growing demand for dynamic and interactive customer experiences remains a primary growth driver. Retailers, transport operators, and service providers use digital signage to share real-time updates, promotions, and guidance, improving attention and message recall. High-resolution 4K and 8K displays further strengthen adoption by offering sharper visuals and improved readability in high-traffic areas.
Technological progress also supports market expansion. Cloud-based content management systems simplify network control, while touch-enabled and interactive displays enable self-service, wayfinding, and immersive brand experiences. These advancements reduce operational complexity and improve scalability across large signage networks.
Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/digital-signage-market
Market Structure and Technology Trends
Hardware continues to account for the largest revenue share, reflecting sustained demand for displays, media players, and installation components. Software is expected to grow at the fastest pace as organizations prioritize content analytics, remote management, and system integration. Video walls remain the leading display type, supported by strong deployment in malls, airports, and public venues, while video-based content dominates due to its high engagement impact.
Indoor digital signage holds the majority share, driven by installations in retail stores, offices, banks, and healthcare facilities. Outdoor digital signage is projected to grow faster as digital out-of-home advertising networks expand. LED technology leads adoption due to energy efficiency and brightness, and the 16:9 aspect ratio remains the most widely used format across signage applications.
Application and Regional Outlook
Retail represents the largest application segment, where digital signage supports promotions, pricing, and brand storytelling. Transportation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as airports, metro systems, and bus terminals invest in passenger information and advertising displays. Healthcare, hospitality, education, and corporate environments continue to expand usage for communication and navigation.
North America led the market in 2023 with a 45.88% revenue share, supported by strong retail adoption, advanced technology providers, and government initiatives in public infrastructure. Europe follows with steady growth driven by digitization across manufacturing and corporate sectors. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032, fueled by urbanization, organized retail expansion, and rising digital adoption in China and India.
Segmentation
By Type:
- Video Walls
- Digital Posters
- Kiosks
- Billboards
- Menu Boards
- Interactive Displays
- Others
By Component:
- Hardware
- Displays (LED, LCD, OLED, etc.)
- Media Players
- Mounts and Installation Components
- Others
- Software
- Content Management Software (CMS)
- Edge Server Software
- Others
- Services
- Installation and Maintenance
- Content Creation and Management
- Others
By Aspect Ratio:
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Education
- Corporate
- Sports and Entertainment
- Banking and Finance
- Others
By Location:
- Indoor Digital Signage
- Outdoor Digital Signage
By Technology:
- LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)
- LED (Light Emitting Diode)
- Projection
- E-Paper
By Size:
- Below 32 Inches
- 32 to 52 Inches
- Above 52 Inches
By Aspect Ratio:
- 16:9
- 16:10
- 4:3
- Others
By Content Type:
- Text-Based Content
- Image/Graphic-Based Content
- Video-Based Content
- Interactive Content
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- South-east Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook
The Digital Signage Market remains highly competitive, with leading technology providers focusing on platform innovation, AI-enabled content delivery, and integrated hardware-software solutions. Strategic partnerships, product launches, and software enhancements continue to shape competition.
Looking ahead, Credence Research expects sustained growth as digital out-of-home advertising expands, personalization improves through AI and analytics, and emerging markets increase investment in digital communication infrastructure. Digital signage is set to remain a core channel for real-time engagement across physical spaces.
Key Player Analysis
- Omnivex Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- KeyWest Technology, Inc.
- ADFlow Networks
- NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.
- LG Electronics
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- BrightSign, LLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- SAMSUNG
- Scala
Recent Industry Developments
- In January 2024, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its VXT platform, a cloud-based digital signage solution designed to simplify content creation and remote display management. The platform unifies design, deployment, and control within a single secure interface, enabling businesses to easily manage digital displays at scale.
- In October 2024, NEC Display Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to integrate Azure IoT Edge and Azure Digital Twins into NEC's digital signage ecosystem. The collaboration enables real-time data processing and analytics, allowing enterprises to deliver more dynamic, personalized, and responsive signage experiences.
- In January 2025, Signify completed the acquisition of Connected Signals, expanding its portfolio beyond lighting into digital signage software and services. The move positions Signify as a broader smart-infrastructure solutions provider for commercial environments.
- In January 2025, LG Electronics USA previewed its CreateBoard Pro interactive displays for the education sector at FETC 2025, highlighting enhanced collaboration tools and classroom-focused features.
- In February 2025, NoviSign partnered with BrightSign, LLC to enhance the flexibility and scalability of digital signage deployments. The partnership ensures full compatibility across BrightSign's hardware lineup while enabling interactive features such as touchscreens, real-time data feeds, and IoT integrations through NoviSign's platform.
- In February 2025, Daktronics launched the next generation of digital billboard technology for the out-of-home advertising market with the introduction of the DB-7000. Designed with energy-efficient innovations, the DB-7000 reduces site power consumption and operating costs by up to 20% while maintaining high-quality image performance and long-term reliability.
- In February 2025, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. partnered with Cielo to enhance retail advertising and franchise operations. The collaboration combines Samsung's VXT display technology with Cielo's AI-powered platform, including the launch of SmartSigns, a Digital Signage as a Service (DaaS) solution delivering highly targeted messaging.
- In February 2025, NEOM and DataVolt agreed to develop a USD 5 billion net-zero AI factory, supporting next-generation digital and data-intensive infrastructure.
- In February 2025, University of Turku and Cornell University unveiled a breakthrough model predicting a potential 10-million-fold increase in OLED brightness through polariton engineering, signaling major future advancements in display technology.
- In May 2025, Daktronics partnered with the University of Delaware to design, manufacture, and install a high-performance LED video display at the university's stadium. The project included a fully integrated Show Control system combining display software, video processing, data integration, and playback hardware.
- In June 2025, Samsung Electronics Australia launched its Colour E-Paper and Interactive eBoard product ranges, targeting enterprise and education customers with energy-efficient and collaborative display solutions.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Take an in-depth look at the market through qualitative and quantitative analyses, considering both economic and non-economic factors, with segmentation and sub-segmentation details provided in terms of market value (USD Billion).
- Identify regions and segments expected to experience the fastest growth or dominate the market, with a detailed analysis of geographic consumption patterns and the factors driving or hindering market performance in each region.
- Stay informed about the competitive environment, with rankings of major players, recent product and service launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions from the past five years.
- Access detailed profiles of major market players, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, to understand competitive advantages and market positioning.
- Explore the present and forecasted market landscape, with insights into growth opportunities, market drivers, challenges, and constraints for both developed and emerging regions.
- Benefit from Porter's Five Forces analysis and value chain insights to evaluate various market perspectives and competitive dynamics.
- Understand the evolving market scenario, including potential growth opportunities and trends expected in the coming years.
Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/digital-signage-market
Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs.
Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/tire-market
Pneumatic Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/pneumatic-tires-market
Heavy-duty Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/heavy-duty-tires-market
Aircraft Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aircraft-tires-market
Automotive Green Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/automotive-green-tires-market
Off-Highway Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/off-highway-tires-market
Automotive Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/automotive-tires-market
Motorcycle Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/motorcycle-tires-market
Electric Vehicle Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-tires-market
Advanced Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/advanced-tires-market
Aircraft Retread Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aircraft-retread-tires-market
Bicycle Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bicycle-tires-market
Airless Tires Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/airless-tires-market
Two Wheeler Tire Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/two-wheeler-tire-market
Polyisoprene Elastomers Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/polyisoprene-elastomers-market
Sports Bicycle Tire Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/sports-bicycle-tire-market
Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/tire-cord-and-tire-fabrics-market
Rubber Antioxidant Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/rubber-antioxidant-market
Green Silica Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/green-silica-market
Truck Bus Tire Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/truck-bus-tire-market
Bromobutyl Rubber Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bromobutyl-rubber-market
Construction Equipment Tire Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-equipment-tire-market
Rubber Additives Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/rubber-additives-market
Specialty Silica Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/specialty-silica-market
Solid Tire Market https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/solid-tires-market
Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/credenceresearch/
https://x.com/CredenceResearc
https://www.facebook.com/CredenceResearch
About Us:
Credence Research is a viable intelligence and market research platform that provides quantitative B2B research to more than 2000 clients worldwide and is built on the Give principle. The company is a market research and consulting firm serving governments, non-legislative associations, non-profit organizations, and various organizations worldwide. We help our clients improve their execution in a lasting way and understand their most imperative objectives.
Contact Us
Credence Research Inc.,
Tower C-1105, S 25, Akash Tower,
Vishal Nahar, Pimple Nilakh,
Haveli,
Pune - 411027, India
Europe-+44 7453 598 606
North America - +1 304 308 1216
Australia - +61 4192 46279
Asia Pacific - +81 5050 50 9250
+64 22 017 0275
India - +91 6232 49 3207
sales@credenceresearch.com
www.credenceresearch.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562161/Credence_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-signage-market-to-reach-usd-36-32-billion-by-2032--supported-by-high-resolution-displays-and-smart-content-platforms--credence-research-302682065.html