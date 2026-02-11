Start Holdings LLC today announced the official launch of Start.vc, a venture studio building companies across AI, SaaS, Infrastructure software, and next-gen enterprise systems. With teams based in New York City and Barcelona, Start is designed to rapidly ideate, validate, and launch software ventures that define how enterprise platforms operate in an AI-first era.

Start's model provides more than just early-stage capital; it offers a comprehensive incubation engine designed for speed. Each new company benefits from a pool of capital, operational support, and shared engineering and design infrastructure, significantly de-risking the critical first 18 months. Start anticipates the debut of its first incubated venture in early 2026, with additional company launches planned throughout the year and into 2027.

Start focuses on sectors with significant structural challenges and entrenched incumbents that currently deliver limited innovation at high cost. The studio builds scalable companies by integrating applied AI and product-led growth strategies, passing structural cost advantages directly to business customers-a benefit traditional software providers cannot replicate.

Founders With a Proven Track Record in Infrastructure Technology

Start is founded by Aaron Fisher and Max Rodrigo, entrepreneurs known for co-founding and engineering at EVPassport, one of the fastest-growing EV charging infrastructure companies in North America. By applying modern software principles to physical infrastructure, Fisher and Rodrigo defined interoperability, user experience, and enterprise-grade infrastructure for transportation networks.

In late 2023, Northleaf Capital Partners acquired a controlling stake in EVPassport, while committing $200 million to fund the company's continued expansion. The success of EVPassport speaks volumes to how Fisher and Rodrigo approach business software development and laid the foundation for the principles that define Start today.

"The next decade will belong to companies that successfully merge AI with the physical and enterprise layers of the economy," said Aaron Fisher, Founding Partner of Start. "With Start, we're designing ventures that are simple, powerful, and built with scale in mind from day one."

"Architecture decisions made in year one determine outcomes in year five," said Max Rodrigo, Founding Partner of Start. "We've seen what breaks at scale. Start is built to get the engineering right from the beginning."

How Start Builds

Start operates as a full-stack venture studio-conceiving, building, and launching companies internally before spinning them out with dedicated teams and additional capital support.

Start's founders have built and scaled infrastructure companies themselves. That experience shapes everything: how ventures are evaluated, how engineering teams are structured, and how products are shipped.

Each venture benefits from a shared foundation of AI systems, engineering infrastructure, design frameworks, and enterprise go-to-market playbooks.

Key areas of focus include:

AI-Native SaaS Platforms

Infrastructure Software for Transportation, Energy, Logistics, and the Built Environment

Next-Gen Enterprise Systems, automation, intelligence, and workflow orchestration

Many enterprise and infrastructure sectors remain underserved by legacy providers. Start applies operational experience to building the next generation of AI-native ventures. Currently building its first wave, the studio has initial launches planned for early 2026 with additional companies to follow throughout the year.

About Start Holdings LLC (start.vc)

Start is an AI-native venture studio building AI, SaaS, Infrastructure software, and next-gen enterprise systems. With teams in New York City and Barcelona, Start combines deep technical expertise, design excellence, and a proven track record in infrastructure technology to build the companies defining the next decade. To learn more, please visit www.start.vc.

