Railcare Group AB: Railcare winds down UK operations

The Board of Directors of Railcare has decided to wind down its operational activities in the United Kingdom.

Despite the significant maintenance need, Railcare's contracting operations in the UK have experienced declining volumes in recent years due to insufficient government funding.

"The anticipated increase in volumes required to continue operating the business in the United Kingdom profitably has not materialised," commented Mattias Remahl, CEO of Railcare.

Projects currently scheduled will be completed. The process to wind down the UK operation will begin immediately. The company will review the option of leasing out the machines currently established in the United Kingdom.

"We are certain that our machines and methodology can help address many of the challenges facing British railways," commented Mattias Remahl.

Railcare established the British subsidiary Railcare Sweden Ltd in 2013 and also set up an operational office in Derby.

