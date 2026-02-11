Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
11.02.26 | 15:34
11.02.2026 15:50 Uhr
Whirlpool Corporation Named One of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies," marking the sixteenth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. Whirlpool Corporation was selected for this honor based on peer evaluations of its performance, leadership, innovation, and commitment to communities where it operates around the globe.

"We are deeply honored to be included once again on Fortune's Most Admired Companies list," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition reflects the dedication, resilience and engagement of our employees worldwide, whose efforts drive our mission to improve life at home every day."

The World's Most Admired Companies list highlights organizations most respected by their industry peers across criteria including management, innovation, social responsibility, long-term investment value, and global competitiveness. Fortune partners with Korn Ferry on this annual survey, gathering insights from thousands of executives, directors and analysts.

Click here to see the full list of World's Most Admired Companies.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-named-one-of-fortunes-most-admired-companies-for-1135915

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
