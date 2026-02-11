Generac Holdings Inc: Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) ("Generac" or the "Company"), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025 and initiated its outlook for the full-year 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales decreased 12% to $1.09 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $1.23 billion in the prior year fourth quarter. Acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact of 1% during the quarter. Residential product sales decreased approximately 23% to $572 million as compared to $743 million last year. Continued weakness in power outage activity resulted in lower shipments of home standby and portable generators as compared to a much stronger outage environment in the prior year period. Commercial & Industrial ("C&I") product sales increased approximately 10% to $400 million as compared to $363 million in the prior year. This growth was primarily due to higher revenue from products sold to data center customers.

Net loss attributable to the Company during the fourth quarter was ($24) million, or ($0.42) per share, as compared to net income of $117 million, or $2.15 per share, for the same period of 2024. The current quarter includes a $104.5 million provision for the settlement of a legal matter.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $95 million, or $1.61 per share, as compared to $168 million, or $2.80 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $185 million, or 17.0% of net sales, as compared to $265 million, or 21.5% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $189 million as compared to $339 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $130 million as compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Net sales decreased 2% to $4.21 billion during 2025 as compared to $4.30 billion in 2024. Acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact of 1% during the year. Residential product sales decreased 7% to $2.27 billion as compared to $2.43 billion in the prior year. C&I product sales increased 5% to $1.46 billion as compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during 2025 was $160 million, or $2.69 per share, as compared to $316 million, or $5.39 per share for 2024.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $376 million, or $6.34 per share, as compared to $438 million, or $7.27 per share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, for 2025 was $716 million, or 17.0% of net sales, as compared to $789 million, or 18.4% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $438 million as compared to $741 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $268 million as compared to $605 million for 2024.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock during 2025 for $148 million. Additionally, on February 9, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that allows for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's common stock over the next 24 months, replacing the remaining balance of the previous program.

2026 Highlights

On January 5 th , the Company completed the acquisition of Allmand, a leading manufacturer of mobile power equipment for C&I markets, headquartered in Holdrege, Nebraska.

, the Company completed the acquisition of Allmand, a leading manufacturer of mobile power equipment for C&I markets, headquartered in Holdrege, Nebraska. The Company is initiating its full-year 2026 net sales growth guidance to be in the mid-teens percent range as compared to the prior year, which includes a 1% favorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

"Although our fourth quarter results reflect a softer outage environment and lower shipments of home standby and portable generators, our momentum in the data center end market has further accelerated as we continue to develop our position as a key supplier to multiple hyperscale customers which are expected to add significant volumes to our backlog over the next several quarters," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, we are focused on dramatically increasing our capacity and capabilities for large megawatt generators, including the purchase of an additional manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in the fourth quarter and ongoing investments in our existing facilities around the world. These opportunities and investments put us well on our way to doubling our C&I product sales in the years ahead."

Additional Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 36.3% as compared to 40.6% in the prior-year fourth quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by unfavorable sales mix and a certain inventory provision in the current year quarter, as disclosed in the reconciliation schedules attached to this release. In addition, higher input costs and lower manufacturing absorption were mostly offset by increased price realization.

Operating expenses increased to $405.4 million, or 34%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $104.5 million provision for the settlement of a legal matter, as disclosed in the reconciliation schedules attached to this release.

The Company had a ($3.7) million tax benefit for the current year quarter, or an effective tax rate of 13.4%, compared to a $27.3 million tax expense for the prior year, or an 18.9% effective tax rate. The lower effective tax rate was driven primarily by the impact of certain favorable discrete tax items and their impact on a lower pre-tax income in the current year.

Cash flow from operations was $189 million during the fourth quarter, as compared to $339 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $130 million as compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in free cash flow was primarily driven by a significant reduction in net working capital in the prior year which did not repeat and lower operating income in the current year, partially offset by lower cash tax payments.



Fourth Quarter Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased approximately 17% to $889 million as compared to $1.07 billion in the prior year. This sales decrease was primarily driven by weaker home standby and portable generator shipments as a result of the lower power outage environment in the current year together with a strong prior year comparison which included multiple major landed hurricanes. This was partially offset by strength in residential energy technology sales and increased revenue from products sold to data center customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $151.5 million, or 17.0% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $242.8 million, or 22.7% of total sales, in the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by unfavorable sales mix, higher input costs, and operating deleverage on lower sales volumes, partially offset by increased price realization.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased approximately 12% to $209.2 million from $187.5 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 6% favorable impact from foreign currency. The core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by higher revenue for data center customers and an increase in global shipments for our controls product offering, partially offset by lower inter-segment sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $33.7 million, or 16.1% of international segment total sales, as compared to $22.5 million, or 12.0% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin increase was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and improved price/cost realization.

2026 Outlook

The Company is initiating guidance for full-year 2026 that anticipates strong net sales growth in the mid-teens percent range as compared to the prior year, which includes a 1% favorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions and divestitures. C&I product sales are expected to increase in the 30% range during the year, primarily due to increased revenue from products sold to data center customers and the recent acquisition of Allmand. Residential product sales are projected to increase in the 10% range from the prior year, driven by higher home standby generator price realization and increased shipments assuming a return to power outage activity in line with the longer-term baseline average for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the Company expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 8.0 to 9.0% for the full-year 2026. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 341,413 - 281,277 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $34,504 and $35,465 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 602,739 612,107 Inventories 1,248,867 1,031,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 269,459 107,139 Total current assets 2,462,478 2,032,170 Property and equipment, net 813,605 690,023 Customer lists, net 127,517 152,737 Patents and technology, net 338,308 379,095 Other intangible assets, net 10,011 20,026 Tradenames, net 199,430 206,664 Goodwill 1,467,094 1,436,261 Deferred income taxes 41,949 24,132 Operating lease and other assets 113,287 168,223 Total assets - 5,573,679 - 5,109,331 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings - 50,618 - 55,848 Accounts payable 436,583 458,693 Accrued wages and employee benefits 69,850 81,485 Accrued product warranty 44,716 56,127 Other accrued liabilities 591,387 313,401 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 22,192 67,598 Total current liabilities 1,215,346 1,033,152 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 1,260,256 1,210,776 Deferred income taxes 60,913 33,185 Deferred revenue 232,921 193,260 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 165,197 141,515 Total liabilities 2,934,633 2,611,888 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 742 - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,050,753 and 73,785,631 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 741 738 Additional paid-in capital 1,187,419 1,133,756 Treasury stock, at cost, 15,373,990 and 14,173,697 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1,358,053 - (1,196,997 - Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 - (202,116 - Retained earnings 3,003,557 2,844,296 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 874 (85,399 - Stockholders' equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 2,632,422 2,494,278 Noncontrolling interests 5,882 3,165 Total stockholders' equity 2,638,304 2,497,443 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,573,679 - 5,109,331

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales - 1,091,504 - 1,234,801 - 4,209,147 - 4,295,834 Costs of goods sold 695,424 733,384 2,597,410 2,630,208 Gross profit 396,080 501,417 1,611,737 1,665,626 Operating expenses: Selling and service 144,694 144,397 555,358 526,446 Research and development 61,009 59,258 243,470 219,600 General and administrative 174,287 75,703 422,211 285,095 Amortization of intangibles 25,405 24,045 101,507 97,743 Total operating expenses 405,395 303,403 1,322,546 1,128,884 Income from operations (9,315 - 198,014 289,191 536,742 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (16,884 - (19,880 - (70,697 - (89,713 - Investment income 2,055 2,319 7,673 7,605 Change in fair value of investments (3,472 - (35,068 - (20,610 - (38,006 - Loss on refinancing of debt - - (1,225 - (4,861 - Other, net (28 - (380 - (5,272 - (2,329 - Total other expense, net (18,329 - (53,009 - (90,131 - (127,304 - (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (27,644 - 145,005 199,060 409,438 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,710 - 27,336 37,706 92,460 Net (loss) income (23,934 - 117,669 161,354 316,978 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 529 443 1,800 663 Net (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. (24,463 - 117,226 159,554 316,315 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,817 (59,923 - 99,817 (62,842 - Net unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (2,636 - 2,253 (12,863 - (7,672 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,181 (57,670 - 86,954 (70,514 - Total comprehensive (loss) income: (20,753 - 59,999 248,308 246,464 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545 200 2,481 405 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. - (21,298 - - 59,799 - 245,827 - 246,059 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: - (0.42 - - 2.18 - 2.73 - 5.46 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 58,296,527 59,122,093 58,523,642 59,559,797 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: - (0.42 - - 2.15 - 2.69 - 5.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 58,296,527 60,012,948 59,275,781 60,350,412

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income - 161,354 - 316,978 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and finance lease amortization 93,328 74,025 Amortization of intangible assets 101,507 97,743 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 2,380 3,242 Change in fair value of investments 20,610 38,006 Loss on refinancing of debt 1,225 4,861 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 15,080 (60,615 - Share-based compensation expense 49,947 49,248 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (688 - 138 Loss attributable to the disposition of a business 3,905 - Other noncash charges 2,857 5,780 Excess tax benefits from equity awards (404 - (5,069 - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 45,637 (82,816 - Inventories (163,117 - 122,952 Other assets (40,109 - 546 Accounts payable (40,701 - 123,571 Accrued wages and employee benefits (13,555 - 26,870 Other accrued liabilities 198,722 25,841 Net cash provided by operating activities 437,978 741,301 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,078 211 Contribution to tax equity investment - (1,629 - Purchase of long-term investments (3,035 - (37,821 - Proceeds from sale of long-term investments - 2,000 Expenditures for property and equipment (169,850 - (136,733 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (762 - (34,740 - Other investing activities (2,335 - - Net cash used in investing activities (172,904 - (208,712 - Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 36,402 29,219 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 132,826 541,475 Repayments of short-term borrowings (48,211 - (54,548 - Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (168,503 - (794,600 - Stock repurchases (147,917 - (152,743 - Payment of debt issuance costs (5,275 - (3,616 - Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (2,700 - - Payment of deferred acquisition consideration (603 - (7,421 - Contributions received from noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 979 - Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary (293 - (273 - Purchase of additional ownership interest - (9,117 - Taxes paid related to equity awards (14,284 - (24,769 - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,860 27,558 Net cash used in financing activities (212,719 - (448,835 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,781 (3,471 - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,136 80,283 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,277 200,994 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 341,413 - 281,277 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period Interest - 75,874 - 89,420 Income taxes 89,415 148,828

Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Total Sales by Reportable Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales Domestic - 884,447 - 4,787 - 889,234 - 1,057,907 - 9,361 - 1,067,268 International 207,057 2,137 209,194 176,894 10,572 187,466 Intercompany elimination - (6,924 - (6,924 - - (19,933 - (19,933 - Total net sales - 1,091,504 - - - 1,091,504 - 1,234,801 - - - 1,234,801 Total Sales by Reportable Segment Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales External Net

Sales Intersegment

Sales Total Sales Domestic - 3,470,966 - 23,205 - 3,494,171 - 3,599,149 - 35,932 - 3,635,081 International 738,181 39,250 777,431 696,685 28,700 725,385 Intercompany elimination - (62,455 - (62,455 - - (64,632 - (64,632 - Total net sales - 4,209,147 - - - 4,209,147 - 4,295,834 - - - 4,295,834 External Net Sales by Product Class Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Residential products - 571,866 - 743,336 - 2,266,912 - 2,433,474 Commercial & industrial products 399,536 363,376 1,457,385 1,389,469 Other 120,102 128,089 484,850 472,891 Total net sales - 1,091,504 - 1,234,801 - 4,209,147 - 4,295,834 Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Domestic - 151,459 - 242,787 - 597,915 - 693,203 International 33,693 22,527 117,627 95,898 Total adjusted EBITDA (1) - 185,152 - 265,314 - 715,542 - 789,101 (1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.