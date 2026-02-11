Vishay Precision Group: VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $80.6 million increased 10.9% from a year ago



Gross profit margin was 36.8%, as compared to 38.2% a year ago



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 37.0%, as compared to 38.3% a year ago



Operating margin was 1.3%, as compared to 0.3% reported a year ago



Adjusted operating margin* was 2.3%, as compared to 0.8% reported a year ago



Diluted net loss per share was $0.14, as compared to diluted net earnings per share of $ 0.06 reported a year ago



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $ 0.07, as compared to $ 0.03 reported a year ago



Adjusted EBITDA* was $6.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.5%



Cash from operating activities was $4.4 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $1.3 million

2025 Full Year Highlights:

Revenues of $307.2 million increased 0.2% year-over-year



Gross profit margin was 38.9%, as compared to 41.0% a year ago



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 39.2%, as compared to 41.0% a year ago



Operating margin was 4.5%, as compared to 5.5% reported last year



Adjusted operating margin* was 3.7%, as compared to 6.0% reported last year



Diluted net earnings per share were $ 0.40, as compared to $ 0.74 reported a year ago



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $ 0.49, as compared to $ 0.95 reported a year ago



Adjusted EBITDA* was $28.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 9.2%



Cash from operating activities was $14.4 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $17.3 million

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "In the fourth quarter we achieved continued improvement in sales and orders. Sales grew 1.1% sequentially and were 10.9% higher than the fourth quarter a year ago. Orders of $81.3 million grew sequentially as we achieved a positive book-to-bill ratio of 1.01, our fifth consecutive quarter of book-to-bill of 1.00 or better. Our Sensors segment, which achieved the highest levels of bookings since 2022, recorded a book-to-bill of 1.15. We are ramping up production of Sensors products and expect to realize higher sales beginning in the second quarter.

"Our fourth-quarter adjusted gross margin was significantly impacted by $1 million related to unfavorable product mix and $1 million of inventory reductions. In addition, we incurred approximately $1 million of discrete inventory and manufacturing impacts, as well as a $0.4 million impact from unfavorable foreign exchange."

Mr. Shoshani continued: "2025 was a year of change and progress for VPG. Orders related to our growth initiatives, including components for humanoid robots, reached $37.8 million, exceeding our $30 million target for 2025. As we continue to implement fundamental organizational and strategic changes to accelerate our growth, we are increasingly optimistic for 2026 and beyond."

The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $1.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net earnings $0.8 million, or $ 0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $5.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The fourth fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $1.0 million, or $ 0.07 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $0.4 million, or $ 0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $6.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $12.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.



Segment Performance

The Sensors segment bookings in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 reached their highest level since 2022, reflecting strengthening demand mainly in Test & Measurement.

The Sensors segment revenues of $30.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 18.0% from $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue decreased 3.9% compared to $31.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of precision resistors and strain gages in the Test and Measurement and in our Other markets. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of precision resistors in the AMS market and lower sales of strain gages in the General Industrial market, which offset higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement markets.

Adjusted gross profit margin* for the Sensors segment was 28.5% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased from 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and decreased from 33.6% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, unfavorable product mix, and discrete inventory adjustments, partially offset by higher volume. Sequentially, the decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange rates.

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, Weighing Solutions segment orders reached their highest quarterly level in fiscal 2025 and achieved a book-to-bill of 1.02.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $27.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 7.8% from $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 0.7% compared to $27.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher sales in the Industrial Weighing market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 33.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and decreased from 40.3% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher one-time manufacturing fixed costs, partially offset by favorable product mix. The sequential decrease in gross profit margin primarily reflected one-time manufacturing fixed costs, reduction of inventory, and higher logistics costs.

The Measurement Systems segment in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 delivered adjusted gross margin* expansion above 53%, demonstrating operating leverage as volumes recover.

The Measurement Systems segment revenues of $22.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 6.0% from $21.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 9.1% compared to $20.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher revenue in the Steel and AMS markets, which offset lower sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales in the Steel and AMS markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 52.8% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which increased from 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 50.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted for acquisition purchase accounting adjustments of $0.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter, adjusted gross margin* was 53.3%. This compares with adjusted gross margin* of 51.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and adjusted gross margin* of 51.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, which reflected acquisition purchase accounting adjustments of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The year-over-year and sequential increases in adjusted gross profit margin were primarily due to higher volume, partially offset by discrete inventory adjustments.

2026 Key Objectives

The Company's key objectives for fiscal 2026 are:

Mid- to high-single digit year-over-year revenue growth.



20% year-over-year growth in bookings from business development initiatives.



Approximately $6 million of planned cost-reductions.



Near-Term Outlook

"For the first fiscal quarter of 2026 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2025 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $74 million to $80 million," said Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We define "adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before start-up costs and acquisition purchase accounting adjustments. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, severance costs, and gain on sale of asset held for sale. We define "adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and gain on sale of asset held for sale and tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, severance costs, start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and gain on asset held for sale.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($4.4 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($3.1 million) net of proceeds from the sale of assets ($(0.0) million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($14.4 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($8.0 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($10.9 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net revenues - 80,573 - 72,653 Costs of products sold 50,907 44,882 Gross profit 29,666 27,771 Gross profit margin 36.8 - 38.2 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses 27,929 27,273 Acquisition costs - 101 Restructuring costs 697 198 Operating income 1,040 199 Operating margin 1.3 - 0.3 - Other (expense) income: Interest expense (412 - (587 - Other (1,332 - 2,297 Other (expense) income - net (1,744 - 1,710 (Loss) Income before taxes (704 - 1,910 Income tax expense 1,235 1,222 Net loss (earning) (1,939 - 688 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (68 - (80 - Net loss (earnings) attributable to VPG stockholders - (1,871 - - 768 Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders - (0.14 - - 0.06 Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders - (0.14 - - 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,279 13,293 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,279 13,252

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Years ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net revenues - 307,202 - 306,522 Costs of products sold 187,772 180,990 Gross profit 119,430 125,532 Gross profit margin 38.9 - 41.0 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses 109,637 107,505 Acquisition costs - 101 Gain on asset held for sale (5,544 - - Restructuring costs 1,490 1,062 Operating income 13,847 16,864 Operating margin 4.5 - 5.5 - Other expense: Interest expense (1,937 - (2,512 - Other (3,114 - 3,212 Other expense - net (5,051 - 700 Income before taxes 8,796 17,564 Income tax expense 3,454 7,730 Net earnings 5,342 9,834 Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 49 (77 - Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders - 5,293 - 9,911 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders - 0.40 - 0.74 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders - 0.40 - 0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,261 13,353 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,314 13,386

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 87,366 - 79,272 Accounts receivable 56,348 51,200 Inventories: Raw materials 32,760 33,013 Work in process 25,794 27,187 Finished goods 24,269 23,960 Inventories 82,823 84,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,425 17,088 Assets held for sale - 5,229 Total current assets 246,962 236,949 Property and equipment: Land 2,382 2,316 Buildings and improvements 78,737 68,125 Machinery and equipment 137,230 132,938 Software 11,692 10,351 Construction in progress 4,162 11,246 Accumulated depreciation (158,123 - (145,475 - Property and equipment, net 76,080 79,501 Goodwill 47,367 46,819 Intangible assets, net 38,227 41,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,892 24,316 Other assets 24,361 21,535 Total assets - 455,889 - 450,935

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable - 10,530 - 9,890 Payroll and related expenses 19,569 18,546 Other accrued expenses 20,833 19,725 Income taxes - 880 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,347 3,998 Total current liabilities 55,279 53,039 Long-term debt 20,583 31,441 Deferred income taxes 3,834 3,779 Operating lease liabilities 19,547 19,928 Other liabilities 14,200 14,193 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 6,219 6,695 Total liabilities 119,662 129,075 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share: authorized - 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: authorized - 25,000,000 shares; 12,256,197 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 12,215,668 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,340 1,336 Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.10 per share: authorized - 3,000,000 shares; 1,022,887 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 103 103 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,137,995 shares held at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (25,335 - (25,335 - Capital in excess of par value 204,360 202,783 Retained earnings 197,271 191,977 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,367 - (48,897 - Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 336,372 321,967 Noncontrolling interests (145 - (107 - Total equity 336,227 321,860 Total liabilities and equity - 455,889 - 450,935

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Years ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Operating activities Net earnings - 5,342 - 9,834 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,921 15,805 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 66 (148 - Gain on asset held for sale (5,544 - - Share-based compensation expense 1,792 971 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 2,466 2,352 Deferred income taxes (1,805 - 69 Foreign currency impacts and other items 1,129 (3,249 - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (3,141 - 3,244 Inventories 972 2,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,779 - (3,962 - Trade accounts payable 402 (416 - Other current liabilities 447 (5,634 - Other non current assets and liabilities, net (816 - (760 - Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (70 - (430 - Net cash provided by operating activities 14,382 19,815 Investing activities Capital expenditures (8,031 - (9,163 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,932 671 Purchase of business - (4,409 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,901 (12,901 - Financing activities Debt issuance costs - (570 - Payments on revolving facility (11,000 - - Purchase of treasury stock - (7,815 - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (87 - (113 - Payment of excise tax on net share repurchases (60 - (41 - Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (256 - (860 - Net cash used in financing activities (11,403 - (9,399 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,214 (2,208 - Increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,094 (4,693 - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 79,272 83,965 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year - 87,366 - 79,272 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid - 872 - 949 Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid - - - 60

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)

Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 As reported - GAAP - 119,430 - 125,532 - 13,847 - 16,864 - 5,293 - 9,911 - 0.40 - 0.74 As reported - GAAP Margins 38.9 - 41.0 - 4.5 - 5.5 - - - - - Start-up costs (a) 757 - 757 - 757 - 0.06 - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 221 79 221 79 221 79 0.02 0.01 Acquisition costs (c) - - - 101 - 101 - 0.01 Restructuring costs - - 1,490 1,062 1,490 1,062 0.11 0.08 Severance cost - - 443 347 443 347 0.03 - Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (d) - - - - 4,214 (1,879 - 0.32 (0.14 - Less: Gain on asset held for sale (e) - - 5,544 - 5,544 - 0.42 - Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items - - - - 353 (3,079 - 0.03 (0.24 - As Adjusted - Non GAAP - 120,408 - 125,611 - 11,214 - 18,453 - 6,521 - 12,700 - 0.49 - 0.95 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 39.2 - 41.0 - 3.7 - 6.0 -

Gross Profit Operating Income Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 As reported - GAAP - 29,666 - 27,771 - 1,040 - 199 - (1,871 - - 768 - (0.14 - - 0.06 As reported - GAAP Margins 36.8 - 38.2 - 1.3 - 0.3 - - - - - Start-up costs (a) - - - - - - - - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 110 79 110 79 110 79 0.01 0.01 Acquisition costs (c) - - - 101 - 101 - 0.01 Restructuring costs - - 697 198 697 198 0.05 0.01 Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (d) - - - - 1,378 (1,913 - 0.10 (0.15 - Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items (f) - - - - (641 - (1,167 - (0.05 - (0.10 - As Adjusted - Non GAAP - 29,776 - 27,850 - 1,847 - 577 - 955 - 400 - 0.07 - 0.03 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 37.0 - 38.3 - 2.3 - 0.8 -

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 27,

2025 Sensors Net revenues - 30,402 - 25,755 - 31,624 Gross Profit: As reported - GAAP 8,665 8,229 10,626 As reported - GAAP Margins 28.5 - 32.0 - 33.6 - Start-up costs - - 37 As Adjusted - Non GAAP 8,665 8,229 10,663 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 28.5 - 32.0 - 33.7 - Weighing Solutions Net revenues - 27,739 - 25,739 - 27,538 Gross Profit: As reported - GAAP 9,156 8,778 11,110 As reported - GAAP Margins 33.0 - 34.1 - 40.3 - As Adjusted - Non GAAP 9,156 8,778 11,110 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 33.0 - 34.1 - 40.3 - Measurement Systems Net revenues - 22,431 - 21,160 - 20,566 Gross Profit: As reported - GAAP 11,844 10,764 10,389 As reported - GAAP Margins 52.8 - 50.9 - 50.5 - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 110 79 111 As Adjusted - Non GAAP 11,954 10,843 10,500 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 53.3 - 51.2 - 51.1 -

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal quarter ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 27,

2025 Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders - (1,871 - - 768 - 7,858 Interest Expense 412 587 425 Income tax expense 1,235 1,222 1,961 Depreciation 3,060 3,026 3,003 Amortization 983 1,007 986 Restructuring costs 697 198 214 Start-up costs (a) - - 37 Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 110 79 111 Acquisition costs (c) - 101 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (d) 1,378 (1,913 - 101 Gain on asset held for sale (e) - - (5,544 - ADJUSTED EBITDA - 6,004 - 5,075 - 9,152 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 7.5 - 7.0 - 11.5 -

Year ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders - 5,293 - 9,911 Interest Expense 1,937 2,512 Income tax expense 3,455 7,730 Depreciation 11,991 12,022 Amortization 3,930 3,783 Restructuring costs 1,490 1,062 Severance cost 443 347 Start-up costs (a) 757 - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 221 79 Acquisition costs (c) - 101 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (d) 4,214 (1,879 - Gain on asset held for sale (e) (5,544 - - ADJUSTED EBITDA - 28,187 - 35,668 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 9.2 - 11.6 -

