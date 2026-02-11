SUNHYDROGEN, INC.: SunHydrogen and CTF Solar Sign Agreement to Accelerate Hydrogen Panel Manufacturing





Dresden, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology that produces renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the signing of a Technology and Manufacturing Services agreement with CTF Solar GmbH, a subsidiary of China National Building Materials Group (CNBM).

The agreement is designed to accelerate the industrialization of SunHydrogen's proprietary hydrogen panel technology by rapidly converting pilot data and recent process learnings into a controlled manufacturing workflow. This partnership is designed to fast-track the transition from pilot-scale to production-scale, with the near-term goal of producing 1,000 full size 1.92 m² hydrogen modules, laying the groundwork for commercial deployment.

The signing ceremony was held at CTF Solar's headquarters in Dresden, Germany. The agreement was signed by Tim Young, Chief Executive Officer of SunHydrogen, Inc., along with Bastian Siepchen, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Solar GmbH, and Jens Heinrich, Director of Technology Development at CTF Solar GmbH, on behalf of their respective companies.

This agreement follows the expanded Memorandum of Understanding announced on November 18, 2025, and builds on prior collaboration agreements signed in December 2023 and July 2024. It establishes a contracted manufacturing development program with defined scope, deliverables, and validation objectives, effectively locking in the path to mass production.

"This is a major milestone for us. We're taking what we've built in the lab and setting it up for real-world production, with a focus on doing it consistently and at scale. We are working with our partner CTF Solar to get ready to build up to 1,000 full size hydrogen panels and to do it right," said Tim Young, Chief Executive Officer of SunHydrogen, Inc. "This agreement represents an important step toward industrializing our hydrogen module design through controlled manufacturing with consistent quality. As we advance this manufacturing capability, our objective is to support customer engagement and position the company to secure an initial offtaker for our technology within the coming year."

"This is an important milestone for both teams. We're excited to continue as SunHydrogen's partner as they move from pilot-scale development toward a manufacturing framework that can meet future commercial requirements. Our job now is to support that transition with a clear manufacturing roadmap," said Bastian Siepchen, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Solar GmbH.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.



SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.sunhydrogen.com-

About CTF Solar GmbH



CTF Solar GmbH, headquartered in Dresden, Germany, is developing and delivering advanced photovoltaic manufacturing technologies with a focus on cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar solutions for large-scale, cost-competitive electricity generation. The company specializes in the design and delivery of complete CdTe solar module factory concepts, combining process know-how, equipment integration, and industrial engineering to enable scalable, low-cost solar module production. Operating at the intersection of R&D and industrial execution, CTF Solar's objective is to strengthen the global photovoltaic manufacturing base and support the transition to low-carbon energy systems. Its vision is to become a key technology and manufacturing partner in the solar industry by developing, industrializing, and deploying next-generation PV solutions for utility-scale and industrial markets worldwide. To learn more about CTF Solar GmbH, please visit its official website at www.ctf-solar.de,

