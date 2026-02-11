Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060 | Ticker-Symbol: AC3
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 15:25
8,700 Euro
+3,57 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIDGEPOST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIDGEPOST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6009,30016:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ridgepost Capital, Inc: P10 Renamed Ridgepost Capital

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As disclosed on January 12, 2026, effective today P10, Inc. ("P10") has been renamed Ridgepost Capital, Inc. ("Ridgepost Capital"). Beginning with today's trading session, Ridgepost Capital will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol "RPC".

About Ridgepost Capital
Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations, plans and objectives, and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans or expectations contemplated will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:
info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:
Josh Clarkson
Taylor Donahue
pro-ridgepost@prosek.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.