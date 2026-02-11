Aben Gold Corp.: Aben Gold Appoints VP Exploration and Qualified Person

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM - (OTCID: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: ML1 - ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo. as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Mielniczuk, a seasoned geologist with over a decade of hands-on experience in mineral exploration and mining, will lead the Company's exploration efforts moving forward.

Milosz Mielniczuk holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) with extensive expertise in grassroots exploration, underground mining, and production geology. Graduating in 2012, Mr. Mielniczuk has built a robust career in the mining industry, specializing in exploration geology. His professional journey includes key roles in various mining-related positions, where he has demonstrated proficiency in prospecting, property evaluation, and discovery initiatives.

Notably, Mr. Mielniczuk has served as a Production Geologist at Hudbay's Copper Mountain Mine, overseeing geological operations in a production environment. Prior to this, he gained valuable experience through independent prospecting and property ownership, including staking the Lightning Peak property, and working at Surge Copper Corp.'s Ootsa project. His work has spanned a wide range of activities, from early-stage exploration to advanced mining stages, contributing to a deep understanding of economic geology and junior mining projects.

President and CEO Riley Trimble states, "The board and I are extremely pleased to welcome Milo to the team. His expertise in our industry in staking, prospecting, exploration, and production, aligns perfectly with our corporate strategy. I very much look forward to working with him as we progress the Justin Project this summer, and finding new and exciting projects in Western Canada."

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo. is stepping down as VP Exploration and QP with immediate effect. The Company thanks him for his contributions.

Riley Trimble states "Cornell has been with Aben since 2016, through the Forrest Kerr discovery and the field programs on the Justin Project. He helped build Aben to the exciting position it is in now, and I wish him ongoing success with Trident Minerals."

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.2 million shares outstanding.

