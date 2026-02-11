Instawork: Flexible Work Expands as Broader Market Stabilizes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / While headline labor data suggests stabilization after a slower 2025, new data from Instawork shows flexible labor demand strengthening to start 2026.

Continuing a trend from late last year, January data shows flexible work activity broadening across region, led by hospitality, wholesale, retail, warehousing, and other essential operations. While permanent hiring has slowed over the last several months, demand for flexible work has remained active, with growth concentrated in the "Logistics Belt" across the South and parts of the Eastern United States.

By the Numbers: Real-Time Labor Demand

Businesses are meeting labor needs without adding permanent headcount, while increasing their reliance on flexible labor.

Filled shift volume grew at a double-digit rate in January compared to the same period last year, despite slower full-time hiring.

Instawork's wage index rose to 52 in January 2026, up from 50 in January 2025, indicating measured upward movement.

The strongest demand was concentrated in hospitality, wholesale and retail, transportation, warehousing and events.

Growth was especially strong across logistics-driven markets in the South and Northeast, where supply chain activity continues to expand beyond traditional metro centers.

By the Numbers: Worker Mobility and Affordability Pressure

Workers are traveling farther and adjusting how they work to keep up with rising costs and manage affordability issues.

Average commute distance increased 5.7% in January 2026 compared to a year earlier.

7.7% of filled shifts involved workers traveling more than 100 miles, up from 6.6% during the same period last year.

15.2% of shifts fell in the 50-100 mile range, up from 14.5%.

12.9% of shifts were within 5-10 miles, down from 14.5%, suggesting fewer hyper-local opportunities relative to longer-distance work.

By the Numbers: Where Shift Demand Is Growing Fastest

The strongest gains in shift volume continued to be concentrated in the "Logistics Belt," where logistics and other essential operations are expanding beyond traditional metro centers.

The following regions and cities represent the fastest-growing markets for flexible work in January:

Greater North Carolina: +56.6%

Jackson, Mississippi: +51.0%

Asheville, North Carolina: +15.7%

Allentown, Pennsylvania: +15.3%

Portland, Maine: +12.9%

Trenton, New Jersey: +11.8%

Mobile, Alabama: +8.9%

