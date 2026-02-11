Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instawork: Flexible Work Expands as Broader Market Stabilizes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / While headline labor data suggests stabilization after a slower 2025, new data from Instawork shows flexible labor demand strengthening to start 2026.

Continuing a trend from late last year, January data shows flexible work activity broadening across region, led by hospitality, wholesale, retail, warehousing, and other essential operations. While permanent hiring has slowed over the last several months, demand for flexible work has remained active, with growth concentrated in the "Logistics Belt" across the South and parts of the Eastern United States.

By the Numbers: Real-Time Labor Demand

Businesses are meeting labor needs without adding permanent headcount, while increasing their reliance on flexible labor.

  • Filled shift volume grew at a double-digit rate in January compared to the same period last year, despite slower full-time hiring.

  • Instawork's wage index rose to 52 in January 2026, up from 50 in January 2025, indicating measured upward movement.

  • The strongest demand was concentrated in hospitality, wholesale and retail, transportation, warehousing and events.

  • Growth was especially strong across logistics-driven markets in the South and Northeast, where supply chain activity continues to expand beyond traditional metro centers.

By the Numbers: Worker Mobility and Affordability Pressure

Workers are traveling farther and adjusting how they work to keep up with rising costs and manage affordability issues.

  • Average commute distance increased 5.7% in January 2026 compared to a year earlier.

  • 7.7% of filled shifts involved workers traveling more than 100 miles, up from 6.6% during the same period last year.

  • 15.2% of shifts fell in the 50-100 mile range, up from 14.5%.

  • 12.9% of shifts were within 5-10 miles, down from 14.5%, suggesting fewer hyper-local opportunities relative to longer-distance work.

By the Numbers: Where Shift Demand Is Growing Fastest

The strongest gains in shift volume continued to be concentrated in the "Logistics Belt," where logistics and other essential operations are expanding beyond traditional metro centers.

The following regions and cities represent the fastest-growing markets for flexible work in January:

  • Greater North Carolina: +56.6%

  • Jackson, Mississippi: +51.0%

  • Asheville, North Carolina: +15.7%

  • Allentown, Pennsylvania: +15.3%

  • Portland, Maine: +12.9%

  • Trenton, New Jersey: +11.8%

  • Mobile, Alabama: +8.9%

About Instawork

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered marketplace for hourly labor, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than nine million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors such as Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

Media Contact

Amanda Pires
Head of Communications, Instawork
apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/flexible-work-expands-as-broader-market-stabilizes-1135818

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.