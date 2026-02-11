SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Image by Freepik

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

by Allison Stowell

We're often flooded with diet promises claiming to be the key to better health. Popular plans like keto and paleo encourage more meat. At the same time, fibermaxxing focuses on daily fiber intake (a difficult goal when you're eliminating carbohydrates). It's easy to be confused and wonder what approach makes the most sense. What if you could take the best parts of these trends-like fiber-rich produce, quality protein, and nutrient-dense foods-and make them work for you? Guiding Stars is here to show us how we can.

Keto, but Better

The typical keto diet is very low in carbohydrates (less than 50 grams). It's also very high in fat (about 70% of calories). Putting your body into ketosis will likely lead to weight loss-that is true. However, consuming so few carbohydrates can have a negative impact on your digestive system, mood, energy output, and strength. And a diet so high in saturated fat from higher-fat meat and full-fat dairy also increases risk of heart disease.

Are you curious about the keto diet but also looking for an approach that's sustainable (with fewer negative impacts)? Then modify the traditional approach. Go for Guiding Stars-earning, lean meats for high-protein intake without saturated fat. Choose very lean ground turkey, 90% lean ground sirloin, and skinless chicken breast. Limit higher-fat proteins to salmon and other fish high in omega fats. And include just enough whole grains and fiber-rich vegetables to sustain your energy and protect your digestive system.

Intermittent Fasting

The eating pattern known as intermittent fasting remains popular. But for many people, it's unsustainable and creates extreme hunger that leads to the same or more daily intake (just in fewer hours). Instead, eat earlier in the day and limit evening eating to create a 10-12-hour overnight fast. This gives the digestive system time to rest and may positively impact metabolism as well. For many of us, this simply means not eating after 6 or 7pm.

Plant-Based Protein

Interest in plant-based eating has increased over the past few years, with more products proudly calling out "plant-based" on their packaging. But it's easy to overlook the nutritional quality of a product if "plant-based" is the only consideration. Look for Guiding Stars to ensure a product isn't just made from plants, but that it's nutritious too. Remember, you aren't just noteating meat, you're choosing plant-based protein. Viewing it through this lens encourages a balanced diet with adequate protein. Without this focus, your diet may lack the nutritional balance you need.

Paleo

The paleo diet attempts to replicate the way hunters and gatherers ate before we could farm (and process) foods. The emphasis is on grass-fed meat, fish, poultry, eggs, nuts, seeds, and lower-glycemic vegetables and fruit. Unlike the keto diet, a paleo approach won't leave you in ketosis. However, eliminating whole grains, dairy, and legumes means missing out on fiber and other essential micronutrients. Try a more balanced, sustainable approach instead-choose fewer processed products, limit added sugar, and use Guiding Stars to find nutrient-dense products

