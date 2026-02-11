Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 15:54
95,84 Euro
+0,69 % +0,66
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,0695,2616:16
95,0495,3216:16
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Partners with BradyPLUS to bring the KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0 to Reduce Waste and Target Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / From sold-out concerts to major sporting events, the fan experience starts before the first note or kickoff. At SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, we're proud to partner with BradyPLUS to bring our the KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0 to the facility.

The partnership helps reduce waste and targets sustainability goals.

Learn how we're keeping restrooms ready and fans on the move.

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Quilted Northern, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-partners-with-bradyplus-to-bring-the-kolo-r-smart-moni-1135919

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.