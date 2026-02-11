Traction Uranium Corp.: Traction Uranium Signs Option Agreement to Earn up to 80% in the Aurora Uranium Project, Southeastern Athabasca Basin

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), effective February 10, 2026. Under the Agreement, Traction has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in Cosa's Aurora uranium project (the "Project" or "Aurora") in northern Saskatchewan.

The Aurora project spans approximately 17 kilometres of prospective strike along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, about 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake uranium mill and past-producing mine (Figure 1). Sandstone cover is interpreted to be less than 100 metres thick across the northern portion of the Project and absent across the remainder. No diamond drilling has been completed at Aurora since 1979; however, a review of historical drill logs identified multiple zones of hydrothermal alteration. In 2024, Cosa completed airborne gravity-gradient and VTEM (Versatile Transient Electromagnetic) surveys that outlined initial target areas for follow-up.

Traction can earn up to an 80% interest in Aurora by solely funding exploration work and completing a series of cash and share payments over five earn-in phases (Table 1). Traction may accelerate the earn-in and advance the exploration work plan at its discretion. If Traction terminates the Agreement prior to completion of Phases 1 and 2, all consideration paid will be forfeited and Cosa's interest will revert to 100%. During the earn-in period, Cosa will act as operator and will be entitled to charge an operator fee. Upon completion of the Phase 4 earn-in requirements (65% interest), Traction will have the option to assume operatorship of the Project. Any Traction shares issued to Cosa as part of an option exercise payment (see table below) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Table 1. Summary of the option agreement terms.

Exploration

Expenditures Cash

Payments Shares of

Traction Traction

Total

Ownership Deadline Signing $25,000 250,000 0% Phase 1 $1,150,000 $75,000 500,000 20% 31 December 2026* Phase 2 $2,000,000 $100,000 500,000 35% 31 December 2027 Phase 3 $2,000,000 $100,000 750,000 49% 31 December 2028 Phase 4 $2,000,000 $200,000 1,000,000 65% 31 December 2029 Phase 5 $2,000,000 $1,000,000 2,000,000 80% 31 December 2030 Total - 9,150,000 - 1,500,000 5,000,000

*Includes cash payments of $25,000 due June 1, 2026 and $50,000 due December 31, 2026

Figure 1. Location of the Aurora project.

Qualified Person

Dr. Jared Suchan, CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit. Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

