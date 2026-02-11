Okmin Resources, Inc.: Okmin Signs Agreement to Acquire BevPoint Capital.

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okmin Resources Inc. ("Okmin" or the "Company") announced on February 42026 it has entered into an Agreement to acquire BevPoint Capital LP ("BevPoint"), marking a strategic shift and diversification for the Company.

BevPoint is building a national portfolio of craft beverage and experiential hospitality brands, anchored by its recent acquisition of American Icon Brewery in Vero Beach, Florida. The company is positioned to pursue additional opportunities across beverage, hospitality, and experience-driven assets.





BevPoint's leadership brings deep experience across beverage, hospitality, and entertainment. The company partners with authentic, independent brands facing operational constraints despite strong consumer demand. Leveraging this expertise, BevPoint strengthens supply-chain relationships and scales immersive concepts that integrate beverage innovation, culinary creativity, music, and entertainment, supporting the development of culturally relevant destinations that drive engagement, brand loyalty, and long-term enterprise value.





Upon closing, Chris Sellers, a veteran industry executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in sales and operations, including prior roles as President of two beverage companies, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Jonathan Herzog, President of Okmin and incoming Chairman of the Board, brings more than 25 years of corporate and senior management experience across both private and public companies.

"Bringing the BevPoint vision to the public markets positions us for transformative growth," said Sellers. "We believe the BevPoint story, paired with Okmin's network and team, will create a compelling opportunity to scale authentic consumer experiences nationwide."

"This transaction represents a unique opportunity for Okmin," said Jonathan Herzog, President of Okmin. "BevPoint brings a proven operating vision, authentic brands, and a scalable model well suited for the public markets. We believe this business is uniquely positioned to expand culture-driven consumer experiences while delivering long-term value for shareholders. As we continue to consolidate and refocus our existing interests in the energy sector, this transaction marks an exciting new direction for the company"

Under the terms of the Agreement, upon closing, the Company will issue an aggregate of 220 million shares of its common stock to the partners and management of BevPoint in exchange for 100% of the existing interests of BevPoint, giving the BevPoint interest holders a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The transaction also includes additional earn-out consideration contingent upon the achievement of specified revenue and earnings milestones.

The Agreement requires a minimum capital infusion of $730,000 by BevPoint Capital LP prior to closing.

Upon closing the transaction, anticipated by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Company intends to change its name to BevPoint, Inc. and will apply to change its trading symbol to BVPT.

The transaction remains subject to various approvals, conditions and other customary closing conditions. Additional details of the transaction are available in the Company's Form 8-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=19116434&guid=T13-kazpYx7fJth

About BevPoint:

BevPoint is an emerging company focused on building a national portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands in the craft beverage and experiential hospitality sectors. As part of its early-stage growth strategy, BevPoint recently acquired control of American Icon Brewery, a well-known craft brewery based in Vero Beach, Florida.

For more information about BevPoint, please visit the Company's website: www.bev-point.com

About Okmin Resources Inc:

Okmin Resources, Inc. ("Okmin" and the "Company") (OTCQB: OKMN) is a natural resource company historically focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the mid-continent region of the United States. In connection with its proposed acquisition of BevPoint, the Company has begun repositioning its strategic focus away from its legacy energy assets, which it intends to evaluate for potential joint venture or disposition, and toward the consumer-oriented beverage and hospitality sector. For more information about Okmin, please visit the Company's website: www.okminresources.com.

Okmin is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Jonathan Herzog, President and Chief Executive Officer - Okmin Resources, Inc

Tel: +1 (818) 201-3727

info@okminresources.com

Kristen Rennie -BevPoint

kristen@bdcreativegroup.com

Tel: +1 (843) 505-0547

