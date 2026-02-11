SUNation Energy, Inc.: SUNation Energy Enters Strategic Financing Agreement With Palmetto to Support Residential Solar Growth in 2026

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) ("SUNation" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers, today announced that it has entered into a strategic financing agreement with Palmetto, a leading consumer energy platform, to leverage Palmetto's LightReach plan ("LightReach") to support the deployment of residential solar projects in 2026.

Under the agreement, Palmetto LightReach will provide lease and PPA (power purchase agreement) options designed to expand customer access to residential solar installations while improving project economics and cash flow efficiency for SUNation. The partnership is expected to support a broad range of residential solar installations, enabling homeowners to adopt clean energy solutions through predictable monthly payments.

"This agreement represents an important step in strengthening our residential financing platform as we enter the post-investment tax credit (ITC) landscape in 2026," said Scott Maskin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SUNation Energy. "By partnering with Palmetto, we are expanding access to affordable solar solutions for homeowners while positioning SUNation for continued growth and operational flexibility."

"We are pleased to partner with SUNation Energy, a proven residential solar operator with a strong presence in its core markets," said Troy Roble, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Palmetto. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to make the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families."

SUNation expects this partnership to accelerate project execution and customer adoption in 2026 and beyond.

About SUNation Energy Inc.

SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) is a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers. The Company designs, installs, finances, and services solar energy systems and related technologies, helping customers reduce energy costs, increase energy independence, and transition to cleaner energy solutions.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean energy partners and flexible financing solutions across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence while supporting its Get Solar, Give Solar initiative that funds renewable energy access for underserved global communities.

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 350-9340

smaskin@sunation.com



SUNation Energy Investor Relations

IR@sunation.com