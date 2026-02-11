Brazil's electricity regulator has approved March reserve capacity auctions for thermal and hydro plants with more than 125 GW registered, while guidelines for a separate battery storage auction remain pending even as over 20 GW of projects are under development.From ESS News Brazil's electricity regulator Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL) has approved the bidding documents for reserve capacity auctions covering hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants fueled by natural gas and coal (second LRCAP), as well as thermoelectric plants powered by diesel, fuel oil and biodiesel (third LRCAP). ...

