Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: HoReCa Market to Reach USD 4.15 Trillion by 2032 Driven by Dominance of Single Outlets, Analysis by Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HoReCa Market size was valued at USD 3.23 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 4.15 Trillion.

Global HoReCa market is set for steady growth, driven by rising consumer demand for personalized dining, tech-enabled hotels, cloud kitchens, and immersive hospitality experiences. Innovation, digital adoption, and evolving consumer preferences are fueling expansion across restaurants, boutique hotels, and catering services worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights from the HoReCa Market Report (2025-2032)

Single Outlets Lead the Market:

Based on establishment type, the single outlet segment dominated the HoReCa market with a 60.78% share in 2025. Single outlets, including independent restaurants, boutique hotels, and niche catering services, are thriving due to their ability to provide personalized experiences, community engagement, and unique culinary offerings. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% through 2032, fueled by consumer preference for bespoke hospitality experiences over standardized chain operations.

Hotels Driving Revenue Growth:

The hotel segment continues to be a primary revenue driver in the HoReCa market, supported by post-pandemic tourism recovery. Occupancy rates are expected to reach 63.4% in 2025, with total hotel revenues projected to surpass USD 170 billion. Luxury and boutique hotels are leveraging AI-driven personalization, contactless services, and digital booking platforms to enhance guest satisfaction and repeat visits.

Restaurants and Online Food Ordering Surge:

The restaurant segment remains robust, benefiting from rising disposable incomes and urbanization in APAC, Europe, and North America. The growth of online food ordering platforms, mobile apps, and cloud kitchens is expanding the customer base beyond physical locations, creating new revenue streams. Tier-2 and Tier-3 city penetration represents a significant untapped opportunity for single outlet restaurants.

Catering and Event Management Rebound:

Catering services and the meetings & events segment are showing strong recovery post-pandemic, driven by hybrid events and corporate gatherings. With 58.3% of meetings expected to resume in 2025, catering providers are increasingly adopting technology-enabled event management solutions and premium menu personalization to capitalize on the growing demand.

Technological Integration Transforming Operations:

Advanced technologies, including AI, predictive analytics, mobile applications, and contactless payment systems, are revolutionizing the HoReCa market. AI-driven tools are enhancing resource allocation, menu optimization, and personalized loyalty programs, while mobile apps streamline reservations, order management, and customer engagement.

APAC Emerges as a Growth Powerhouse:

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for over 48% of the global HoReCa market share in 2025, driven by rising tourism, urbanization, and a burgeoning middle class. Countries like India, China, Thailand, and Japan are witnessing substantial growth in international hotel bookings, restaurant patronage, and catering services. Thailand, for example, saw a 39.9% surge in international tourist arrivals, boosting demand for high-quality hospitality services.

Key Market Players and Expansion Strategies:

Global brands such as Pizza Hut, Marriott, and Hyatt are expanding via multi-unit franchise agreements, leveraging digital ordering platforms, AI-based customer engagement, and hybrid event solutions. These strategies are enabling rapid scale while maintaining quality and service standards in competitive markets.

Single Outlets and Restaurants Lead the HoReCa Market: Unveiling the Hidden Drivers of Global Hospitality Growth

HoReCa Market is witnessing a transformative shift, with single outlets emerging as the dominant force, leveraging personalization, culinary innovation, and community engagement to outpace larger chains. Among services, restaurants lead the revenue race, fueled by AI-driven menu personalization, online food ordering, and cloud kitchen models. This dynamic landscape uncovers untapped growth in boutique dining, hybrid hospitality, and tech-enabled experiences, offering investors and operators a golden opportunity to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences.

By Type

Single outlet

HoReCa chain

By Services

Restaurants

Hotels

Cafes and pubs

Scope of the report includes below the segments and trends:

Hospitality & Accommodation Innovations

Smart & Tech-Enabled Hotels:

IoT-enabled rooms



AI concierge systems



Contactless check-in and keyless entry

Luxury & Boutique Experiences:

Upscale hotel services



Personalized guest experiences



Wellness and spa-focused offerings

Sustainability Practices:

Eco-friendly operations



Energy-efficient systems



Green certification initiatives

Food & Beverage Innovations

Experiential & Themed Dining:

Immersive dining experiences



Concept cafés and cultural themes



Instagram/experience-driven environments

Delivery & Cloud Kitchens:

Ghost kitchens



App-based ordering and last-mile delivery optimization



Quick-service restaurants integrating AI for efficiency

Health & Specialty Menus:

Plant-based, keto, gluten-free options



Functional foods and dietary customization



Specialty beverages and artisanal desserts

Digital Transformation & Operations

AI & Automation:

Predictive inventory and staffing management



Robotics in kitchens and delivery



Menu optimization with data analytics

Customer Engagement Platforms:

Loyalty apps



Personalized recommendations



Data-driven marketing & retention

Smart Supply Chain Solutions:

Automated procurement



Waste reduction systems



Traceable sourcing of ingredients

Some of the emerging concepts, innovations, and companies in the HoReCa "pipeline" include:

Cloud Kitchens / Delivery Platforms:

Rebel Foods (India)



Kitchen United (US)

Experiential Dining & Themed Concepts:

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (immersive fine dining)



Breakfast Club / Pop-up concepts (Europe)

Tech-Driven Hotels & Hospitality Platforms:

OYO Rooms (India) - AI-powered hotel management



Marriott Bonvoy / Hilton Honors - Digital concierge innovations

Sustainability-Focused Ventures:

Too Good To Go (food waste reduction, EU/US)



Local farm-to-table initiatives

Health & Specialty F&B Startups:

Plant-based / alternative protein brands in cafés



Functional beverages & specialty coffees (Blue Bottle, Starbucks Reserve)

Hilton, Domino's, Chick-fil-A, and Hyatt Shake Up the HoReCa Market with Strategic Expansions and Innovative Launches

In April 2024, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. acquired a majority stake in Sydell Group to expand the luxury NoMad Hotels brand globally. In May 2025, Domino's Pizza Inc. partnered with DoorDash to enhance nationwide digital ordering reach. In Fall 2025, Chick-fil-A Inc. launched Daybright, a beverage-focused restaurant concept in Georgia. In 2025, Hyatt Hotels Corp. unveiled new Hyatt Centric and Unscripted properties, strengthening global portfolio and guest experience.

Asia-Pacific and North America Lead the HoReCa Market: Unveiling the Tech-Enabled, Experiential Hospitality Boom

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the HoReCa market, driven by AI-powered dining, cloud kitchens, and experiential hospitality. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and culinary diversity are fueling single outlets, boutique restaurants, and hybrid hotels. This dynamic ecosystem is reshaping global hospitality trends, offering investors and operators unique growth opportunities in tech-enabled, personalized, and culturally immersive HoReCa experiences.

North America stands as the second dominating HoReCa market, powered by AI-driven menu personalization, cloud kitchens, and hybrid dining models. Boutique restaurants, tech-enabled hotels, and immersive culinary experiences are redefining hospitality, while digital loyalty programs and app-based ordering unlock new revenue streams, offering investors and operators unprecedented opportunities in an innovation-driven, premium, and experience-focused HoReCa ecosystem.

HoReCa Market, Key Players:

1. Chick fil A Inc.

2. Dominos Pizza Inc.

3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

4. Hyatt Hotels Corp.

5. Inspire Brands Inc.

6. InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, ITC Ltd.

7. Jack in the Box Inc.

8. Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

9. Marriott International Inc.

10. McDonald Corp.

11. Papa Johns International Inc.

12. Performance Food Group Co.

13. Restaurant Brands International Inc.

14. Starbucks Corp.

15. Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

16. The Coca Cola Co.

17. Pizza Hut

18. The Wendys Co.

19. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc

20. YUM Brands Inc.

FAQs:

1. What is the projected growth of the HoReCa Market by 2032?

Ans: Global HoReCa Market is projected to grow from USD 3.23 Trillion in 2025 to nearly USD 4.15 Trillion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.64%, driven by single outlets, AI-powered dining, cloud kitchens, and tech-enabled hospitality experiences.

2. Which segments are leading the HoReCa Market?

Ans: The single outlet segment dominates with a 60.78% market share in 2025, fueled by personalized hospitality, boutique restaurants, niche catering services, and immersive guest experiences. Hotels and restaurants also drive revenue, leveraging AI-driven personalization, online food ordering, and hybrid hospitality models.

3. Which regions dominate the HoReCa Market?

Ans: Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads the HoReCa Market with over 48% share, driven by culinary diversity, rising tourism, urbanization, and tech-enabled boutique dining. North America ranks second, powered by AI-driven menu personalization, cloud kitchens, hybrid dining models, and digital loyalty programs enhancing premium hospitality experiences.

Analyst Perspective:

From an analyst's perspective, the HoReCa sector is poised for dynamic growth, driven by single outlets, tech-enabled hotels, and AI-powered dining innovations. Investors are eyeing opportunities in boutique restaurants, cloud kitchens, and hybrid hospitality, while competitors like Hilton, Domino's, and Hyatt pursue strategic expansions, collaborations, and digital upgrades. Regional adoption in APAC and North America highlights diverse market dynamics, signaling strong potential for premium experiences, operational efficiency, and long-term strategic value creation.

