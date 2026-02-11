Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv Reports Strong Fourth Quarter with Organic Orders Growth of 252% and Diluted EPS Growth of 200% (Adjusted Diluted EPS +37%)

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net sales of $2,880 million, 23% higher than fourth quarter 2024

Operating profit up 27% and adjusted operating profit (1) up 33% from fourth quarter 2024. Adjusted operating margin of 23.2%, up 170 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2024

up 33% from fourth quarter 2024. Adjusted operating margin of 23.2%, up 170 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2024 Operating cash flow of $1,005 million and adjusted free cash flow(1) of $910 million, an increase of 136% and 151%, respectively, compared to prior year fourth quarter. Net leverage of ~0.5x at the end of fourth quarter

Full Year 2025

Organic sales growth of 26% compared to prior year. Full year diluted EPS growth of 166% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 47%. Full year operating cash flow of $2,114 million and adjusted free cash flow of $1,887 million, an increase of 60% and 66%, respectively, compared to prior year

Full Year 2026

Expect net sales of $13,250 to $13,750 million, with organic sales growth of 27% to 29% compared to 2025

Expect full year 2026 diluted EPS of $5.27 to $5.37 and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.97 to $6.07, an increase of 56% and 43%, respectively, at the midpoint compared to full year 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Vertiv reported fourth quarter net sales of $2,880 million, an increase of $534 million, or 23%, compared to fourth quarter 2024, driven by organic sales growth of 19%. Orders momentum accelerated significantly with fourth quarter organic orders up approximately 252% compared to last year's fourth quarter and up 117% sequentially from third quarter 2025. While the Americas region and hyperscale/colocation data centers were the primary drivers of order strength, order growth was broad-based across regions, technologies and customers. The company's trailing twelve-month organic orders grew approximately 81% compared to the prior year period, reflecting robust market demand, particularly in AI infrastructure. Fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio was ~2.9x and backlog increased to $15.0 billion, up 109% compared to the same period last year.

Fourth quarter operating profit of $580 million increased $123 million and adjusted operating profit of $668 million increased $164 million, up 27% and 33%, respectively, from fourth quarter 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 23.2%, up 170 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2024, driven by operational leverage on higher volume, productivity and favorable price-cost, partially offset by tariff impact.

"Our fourth quarter performance demonstrates Vertiv's leadership position in an increasingly complex and demanding data center market," said Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer. "Significant growth in orders, sales, margins and cash reflects our ability to scale while maintaining a sharp focus on operational execution. What differentiates Vertiv is our ability to anticipate and shape the industry direction. Deep collaborations with semiconductor industry leaders, combined with our decades-long industry expertise and technology-rich portfolio, enable us to optimize customer outcomes by anticipating needs before they become apparent. We architect systems that deliver superior outcomes today and position our customers well to meet tomorrow's challenges. As we look to 2026, we expect this momentum to continue. Our record backlog provides clear visibility into what we expect to be another year of significant growth."

"Today's results reflect years of strategic focus on technology leadership and value creation," said Dave Cote, Vertiv's Executive Chairman. "Our commitment to developing technology that transforms the industry has positioned us as the partner customers turn to for solving their most complex challenges. This technology leadership isn't just about winning today, it's about driving sustainable, long-term growth by continuously redefining what's possible for our customers and the industry."

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash generated by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $1,005 million and adjusted free cash flow was $910 million, an increase of $580 million and $548 million, respectively, from fourth quarter 2024. Fourth quarter adjusted free cash flow performance was driven by higher adjusted operating profit, working capital efficiency, including project-related advanced payments and lower cash interest, partially offset by higher cash taxes and increased capital expenditures to support growth.

The company's strong cash generation enabled Vertiv to deploy approximately $1 billion for strategic growth acquisitions during the quarter while maintaining low leverage and a strong balance sheet. Liquidity remained strong at $2.6 billion and net leverage was approximately 0.5x at the end of fourth quarter, reflecting continued strong operational performance and cash generation. Vertiv continues its commitment to obtaining and maintaining investment grade credit ratings.

Updated Full Year and First Quarter 2026 Guidance

The data center market continues to show robust momentum, with strong pipeline growth despite significant pipeline conversion to orders in the fourth quarter. To capitalize on these opportunities, Vertiv is strategically increasing ER&D investments and expanding production capacity.



First Quarter 2026 Guidance Net sales $2,500M - $2,700M Organic net sales growth (2) 18% - 26% Adjusted operating profit(1) $475M - $515M Adjusted operating margin (2) 18.5% - 19.5% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $0.95 - $1.01 Adjusted diluted EPS growth(2) 48% - 58%









Full Year 2026 Guidance Net sales $13,250M - $13,750M Organic net sales growth (2) 27% - 29% Adjusted operating profit(1) $2,980M - $3,100M Adjusted operating margin (2) 22.0% - 23.0% Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $5.97 - $6.07 Adjusted diluted EPS growth(2) 42% - 45% Adjusted free cash flow(2) $2,100M - $2,300M

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Vertiv's management team will discuss the Company's results during a conference call on Wednesday, February 11, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Vertiv's financial and operating results. A webcast of the live conference call will be available for interested parties to listen to by going to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.vertiv.com. A slide presentation will be available before the call and will be posted to the website, also at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

Vertiv Holdings Co CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except for per share data)



Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024 Net sales













Net sales - products $ 2,360.5

$ 1,914.3

$ 8,390.6

$ 6,393.5 Net sales - services 519.5

432.1

1,839.3

1,618.3 Net sales 2,880.0

2,346.4

10,229.9

8,011.8 Costs and expenses













Cost of sales - products 1,466.4

1,223.8

5,447.2

4,099.4 Cost of sales - services 292.2

252.4

1,067.5

978.2 Cost of sales 1,758.6

1,476.2

6,514.7

5,077.6 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses 461.6

361.6

1,617.8

1,374.0 Amortization of intangibles 59.3

47.1

200.4

184.2 Restructuring costs 20.8

1.2

54.5

5.3 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net 6.2

0.6

12.0

9.3 Other operating expense (income) (6.4)

2.5

0.8

(6.0) Operating profit (loss) 579.9

457.2

1,829.7

1,367.4 Interest expense, net 16.7

30.7

86.1

150.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

1.3

1.7

2.4 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

180.0

-

449.2 Income (loss) before income taxes 563.2

245.2

1,741.9

765.4 Income tax expense (benefit) 117.6

98.2

409.1

269.6 Net income (loss) $ 445.6

$ 147.0

$ 1,332.8

$ 495.8















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 1.16

$ 0.39

$ 3.49

$ 1.32 Diluted $ 1.14

$ 0.38

$ 3.41

$ 1.28 Weighted-average shares outstanding













Basic 382,473,479

376,614,304

381,712,181

376,418,933 Diluted 391,671,334

386,473,586

390,652,824

386,325,058

Vertiv Holdings Co CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,728.4

$ 1,227.6 Short-term investments 99.5

- Accounts receivable, less allowances of $25.6 and 22.4, respectively 3,109.0

2,362.7 Inventories 1,456.5

1,244.4 Other current assets 426.1

267.1 Total current assets 6,819.5

5,101.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 921.8

625.1 Other assets:





Goodwill 2,033.7

1,321.1 Other intangible assets, net 1,894.8

1,487.1 Deferred income taxes 179.6

303.3 Right-of-use assets, net 303.0

202.1 Other 60.0

92.0 Total other assets 4,471.1

3,405.6 Total assets $ 12,212.4

$ 9,132.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20.9

$ 21.0 Accounts payable 1,756.4

1,316.4 Deferred revenue 1,814.7

1,063.3 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 771.6

612.6 Income taxes 43.4

83.7 Total current liabilities 4,407.0

3,097.0 Long-term debt, net 2,892.1

2,907.2 Deferred income taxes 232.8

240.3 Long-term lease liabilities 245.2

171.4 Other long-term liabilities 494.0

282.3 Total liabilities 8,271.1

6,698.2 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized, 382,553,680 and 380,703,974 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,895.2

2,821.4 Retained earnings 1,027.9

(238.3) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 18.2

(148.8) Total equity 3,941.3

2,434.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,212.4

$ 9,132.5

Vertiv Holdings Co CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



? Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 445.6

$ 147.0

$ 1,332.8

$ 495.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used for) operating activities:















Depreciation

26.2

20.9

97.1

81.6 Amortization

62.1

50.1

211.5

195.4 Deferred income taxes

(69.6)

(1.4)

22.6

(54.5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.6

1.5

5.9

7.0 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

180.0

-

449.2 Stock-based compensation

7.2

8.8

45.9

34.6 Changes in operating working capital

506.0

44.9

339.3

114.1 Other

26.8

(26.6)

58.7

(3.9) Net cash provided by (used for) operating

activities

1,004.9

425.2

2,113.8

1,319.3 Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures

(93.3)

(60.7)

(220.0)

(167.0) Investments in capitalized software

(1.7)

(2.7)

(6.4)

(17.1) Purchase of short-term investments

-

-

(539.6)

- Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

450.0

-

450.0

- Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(989.1)

(17.6)

(1,184.8)

(17.6) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(634.1)

(81.0)

(1,500.8)

(201.7) Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings from ABL revolving credit facility and short-

term borrowings

-

-

-

270.0 Repayments of ABL revolving credit facility and short-

term borrowings

-

-

-

(270.0) Repayment of long-term debt

(5.2)

(5.2)

(20.9)

(21.1) Dividend payment

(24.0)

(14.1)

(66.6)

(42.2) Repurchase of common stock

-

-

-

(599.9) Exercise of employee stock options

4.4

8.0

26.4

33.0 Employee taxes paid from shares withheld

(3.2)

(0.4)

(11.2)

(21.9) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(28.0)

(11.7)

(72.3)

(652.1) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

2.8

(17.7)

16.9

(21.9) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

345.6

314.8

557.6

443.6 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,444.2

917.4

1,232.2

788.6 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 1,789.8

$ 1,232.2

$ 1,789.8

$ 1,232.2 Changes in operating working capital















Accounts receivable

$ (207.7)

$ (89.9)

$ (547.5)

$ (280.3) Inventories

(21.6)

(4.5)

(164.7)

(369.3) Other current assets

(32.2)

(16.6)

(72.9)

(63.7) Accounts payable

19.1

84.2

381.2

343.1 Deferred revenue

668.1

62.8

717.5

434.5 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

73.9

(10.2)

93.1

7.0 Income taxes

6.4

19.1

(67.4)

42.8 Total changes in operating working capital

$ 506.0

$ 44.9

$ 339.3

$ 114.1

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement this news release, we have included certain non-GAAP financial measures in the format of performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. Further, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are also included. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions and in evaluating the company's performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures allows investors and management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance.

Vertiv's non-GAAP financial measures include:

Adjusted operating profit (loss), which represents operating profit (loss), adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring costs associated with the global restructuring programs, contingent consideration, and merger and acquisition costs;

Adjusted operating margin, which represents adjusted operating profit (loss) divided by net sales;

Organic net sales growth, which represents the change in net sales adjusted to exclude the impacts of foreign currency exchange rate and acquisitions;

Adjusted free cash flow, which represents net cash provided by (used for) operating activities adjusted to exclude capital expenditures and investments in capitalized software; and

Adjusted diluted EPS, which represents diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring costs associated with global restructuring programs, contingent consideration, merger and acquisition costs, net non-recurring tax adjustments, term loan due 2032 amendment expense and change in warranty liability.

Regional Segment Results



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

?

?%

Organic ?

%(2)

2025

2024

?

?%

Organic ?

%(2) Net Sales (1):





































Americas $ 1,886.3

$ 1,255.9

$ 630.4

50.2 %

46.2 %

$ 6,386.3

$ 4,500.6

$ 1,885.7

41.9 %

40.8 % APAC 492.0

544.0

(52.0)

(9.6) %

(9.3) %

2,019.2

1,717.8

301.4

17.5 %

18.2 % EMEA 501.7

546.5

(44.8)

(8.2) %

(14.1) %

1,824.4

1,793.4

31.0

1.7 %

(2.1) %

$ 2,880.0

$ 2,346.4

$ 533.6

22.7 %

19.3 %

$ 10,229.9

$ 8,011.8

$ 2,218.1

27.7 %

26.3 %







































Adjusted operating profit (loss) (3):



















Americas $ 568.2

$ 321.5

$ 246.7

76.7 %





$ 1,714.3

$ 1,097.8

$ 616.5

56.2 %



APAC 48.7

68.4

(19.7)

(28.8) %





222.1

175.2

46.9

26.8 %



EMEA 111.0

145.2

(34.2)

(23.6) %





377.4

439.4

(62.0)

(14.1) %



Corporate(4) (59.8)

(30.8)

(29.0)

94.2 %





(224.1)

(160.8)

(63.3)

39.4 %





$ 668.1

$ 504.3

$ 163.8

32.5 %





$ 2,089.7

$ 1,551.6

$ 538.1

34.7 %











































Adjusted operating margins (5):



















Americas 30.1 %

25.6 %

4.5 %









26.8 %

24.4 %

2.4 %







APAC 9.9 %

12.6 %

(2.7) %









11.0 %

10.2 %

0.8 %







EMEA 22.1 %

26.6 %

(4.5) %









20.7 %

24.5 %

(3.8) %







Vertiv 23.2 %

21.5 %

1.7 %









20.4 %

19.4 %

1.0 %









(1) Segment net sales are presented excluding intercompany sales. (2) Organic basis is adjusted to exclude foreign currency exchange rate impact and the change in acquisition sales. (3) Adjusted operating profit (loss) is only adjusted at the Corporate segment. There are no adjustments at the reportable segment level between operating profit (loss) and adjusted operating profit (loss). (4) Corporate costs consist of headquarters management costs, asset impairments, and costs that support centralized global functions including Finance, Treasury, Risk Management, Strategy & Marketing, Legal, and Human Resources. (5) Adjusted operating margins calculated as adjusted operating profit (loss) divided by net sales.

Sales by Product and Service Offering



Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

?

? % Americas:













Products $ 1,564.4

$ 1,013.9

$ 550.5

54.3 % Services & spares 321.9

242.0

79.9

33.0 %

$ 1,886.3

$ 1,255.9

$ 630.4

50.2 % Asia Pacific:













Products $ 360.4

$ 417.5

$ (57.1)

(13.7) % Services & spares 131.6

126.5

5.1

4.0 %

$ 492.0

$ 544.0

$ (52.0)

(9.6) % Europe, Middle East & Africa:













Products $ 384.6

$ 443.5

$ (58.9)

(13.3) % Services & spares 117.1

103.0

14.1

13.7 %

$ 501.7

$ 546.5

$ (44.8)

(8.2) % Total:













Products $ 2,309.4

$ 1,874.9

$ 434.5

23.2 % Services & spares 570.6

471.5

99.1

21.0 %

$ 2,880.0

$ 2,346.4

$ 533.6

22.7 %





Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

?

? % Americas:













Products $ 5,270.1

$ 3,579.1

$ 1,691.0

47.2 % Services & spares 1,116.2

921.5

194.7

21.1 %

$ 6,386.3

$ 4,500.6

$ 1,885.7

41.9 % Asia Pacific:













Products $ 1,510.9

$ 1,248.5

$ 262.4

21.0 % Services & spares 508.3

469.3

39.0

8.3 %

$ 2,019.2

$ 1,717.8

$ 301.4

17.5 % Europe, Middle East & Africa:













Products $ 1,426.0

$ 1,417.6

$ 8.4

0.6 % Services & spares 398.4

375.8

22.6

6.0 %

$ 1,824.4

$ 1,793.4

$ 31.0

1.7 % Total:













Products $ 8,207.0

$ 6,245.2

$ 1,961.8

31.4 % Services & spares 2,022.9

1,766.6

256.3

14.5 %

$ 10,229.9

$ 8,011.8

$ 2,218.1

27.7 %

Organic growth by Product and Service Offering



Three months ended December 31, 2025

Net Sales ?

FX ?

Acquisition ?(1)

Organic growth

Organic ? %(2) Americas:

















Products $ 550.5

$ (1.7)

$ (29.3)

$ 519.5

51.2 % Services & spares 79.9

(2.3)

(16.6)

61.0

25.2 %

$ 630.4

$ (4.0)

$ (45.9)

$ 580.5

46.2 % Asia Pacific:

















Products $ (57.1)

$ 0.8

$ -

$ (56.3)

(13.5) % Services & spares 5.1

0.6

-

5.7

4.5 %

$ (52.0)

$ 1.4

$ -

$ (50.6)

(9.3) % Europe, Middle East & Africa:

















Products $ (58.9)

$ (20.8)

$ (0.8)

$ (80.5)

(18.2) % Services & spares 14.1

(9.9)

(0.8)

3.4

3.3 %

$ (44.8)

$ (30.7)

$ (1.6)

$ (77.1)

(14.1) % Total:

















Products $ 434.5

$ (21.7)

$ (30.1)

$ 382.7

20.4 % Services & spares 99.1

(11.6)

(17.4)

70.1

14.9 %

$ 533.6

$ (33.3)

$ (47.5)

$ 452.8

19.3 %

(1) The change in acquisition sales includes sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025, for acquisitions completed in the year ended December 31, 2025. (2) Organic growth percentage change is calculated as organic growth divided by net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Year ended December 31, 2025

Net Sales ?

FX ?

Acquisition ?(1)

Organic growth

Organic ? %(2) Americas:

















Products $ 1,691.0

$ 5.9

$ (40.5)

$ 1,656.4

46.3 % Services & spares 194.7

0.4

(16.6)

178.5

19.4 %

$ 1,885.7

$ 6.3

$ (57.1)

$ 1,834.9

40.8 % Asia Pacific:

















Products $ 262.4

$ 7.4

$ -

$ 269.8

21.6 % Services & spares 39.0

4.1

-

43.1

9.2 %

$ 301.4

$ 11.5

$ -

$ 312.9

18.2 % Europe, Middle East & Africa:

















Products $ 8.4

$ (50.8)

$ (0.9)

$ (43.3)

(3.1) % Services & spares 22.6

(16.6)

(0.8)

5.2

1.4 %

$ 31.0

$ (67.4)

$ (1.7)

$ (38.1)

(2.1) % Total:

















Products $ 1,961.8

$ (37.5)

$ (41.4)

$ 1,882.9

30.1 % Services & spares 256.3

(12.1)

(17.4)

226.8

12.8 %

$ 2,218.1

$ (49.6)

$ (58.8)

$ 2,109.7

26.3 %

(1) The change in acquisition sales includes sales for the year ended December 31, 2025, for acquisitions completed in the year ended December 31, 2025. (2) Organic growth percentage change is calculated as organic growth divided by net sales for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Segment information

Operating profit (loss) Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024 Americas $ 568.2

$ 321.5

$ 1,714.3

$ 1,097.8 Asia Pacific 48.7

68.4

222.1

175.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa 111.0

145.2

377.4

439.4 Total reportable segments 727.9

535.1

2,313.8

1,712.4 Foreign currency gain (loss) (6.2)

(0.6)

(12.0)

(9.3) Corporate (82.5)

(30.2)

(271.7)

(151.5) Total corporate and other (88.7)

(30.8)

(283.7)

(160.8) Amortization of intangibles (59.3)

(47.1)

(200.4)

(184.2) Operating profit (loss) $ 579.9

$ 457.2

$ 1,829.7

$ 1,367.4

Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used for) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow



Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 1,004.9

$ 425.2

$ 2,113.8

$ 1,319.3 Capital expenditures (93.3)

(60.7)

(220.0)

(167.0) Investments in capitalized software (1.7)

(2.7)

(6.4)

(17.1) Adjusted free cash flow $ 909.9

$ 361.8

$ 1,887.4

$ 1,135.2

Reconciliation from operating profit (loss) to adjusted operating profit (loss)



Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024 Operating profit (loss) $ 579.9

$ 457.2

$ 1,829.7

$ 1,367.4 Amortization of intangibles 59.3

47.1

200.4

184.2 Restructuring costs - global programs 18.8

-

49.5

- Contingent consideration 4.9

-

4.9

- Mergers and acquisition costs 5.2

-

5.2

- Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 668.1

$ 504.3

$ 2,089.7

$ 1,551.6

Reconciliation from operating margin to adjusted operating margin



Three months ended

December 31, 2025

Three months ended

December 31, 2024

?

Year ended

December 31, 2025

Year ended

December 31, 2024

? Vertiv net sales $ 2,880.0

$ 2,346.4

$ 533.6

$ 10,229.9

$ 8,011.8

$ 2,218.1 Vertiv operating profit (loss) 579.9

457.2

122.7

1,829.7

1,367.4

462.3 Vertiv operating margin 20.1 %

19.5 %

0.6 %

17.9 %

17.1 %

0.8 %























Amortization of intangibles $ 59.3

$ 47.1

$ 12.2

$ 200.4

$ 184.2

$ 16.2 Restructuring costs - global programs 18.8

-

18.8

49.5

-

49.5 Contingent consideration 4.9

-

4.9

4.9

-

4.9 Mergers and acquisition costs 5.2

-

5.2

5.2

-

5.2 Vertiv adjusted operating profit (loss) 668.1

504.3

163.8

2,089.7

1,551.6

538.1 Vertiv adjusted operating margin 23.2 %

21.5 %

1.7 %

20.4 %

19.4 %

1.0 %

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three months ended December 31, 2025

















Operating profit (loss)

Interest expense, net

Income tax expense

(benefit)

Net income (loss)

Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 579.9

$ 16.7

$ 117.6

$ 445.6

$ 1.14 Amortization of intangibles 59.3

-

-

59.3

0.15 Restructuring costs - global programs 18.8

-

-

18.8

0.05 Contingent consideration 4.9

-

-

4.9

0.01 Mergers and acquisition costs 5.2

-

-

5.2

0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 668.1

$ 16.7

$ 117.6

$ 533.8

$ 1.36 Diluted shares (in millions)















391.7

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS is based on 391.7 million shares (includes 382.5 million basic shares and 9.2 million potential dilutive equity awards).

Three months ended December 31, 2024

























Operating

profit (loss)

Interest

expense, net

Loss on

extinguishment of

debt

Change in

warrant liability

Income tax

expense (benefit)

Net income

(loss)

Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 457.2

$ 30.7

$ 1.3

$ 180.0

$ 98.2

$ 147.0

$ 0.38 Amortization of intangibles 47.1

-

-

-

-

47.1

0.12 Change in warrant liability -

-

-

(180.0)

(37.5)

217.5

0.56 Nonrecurring tax benefit, net(2) -

-

-

-

27.1

(27.1)

(0.07) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 504.3

$ 30.7

$ 1.3

$ -

$ 87.8

$ 384.5

$ 0.99 Diluted shares (in millions)























386.5

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS is based on 386.5 million shares (includes 376.6 million basic shares and 9.9 million potential dilutive equity awards). We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of warrant liability accounting and the associated impact on diluted share count. (2) Nonrecurring tax benefit includes $27.1 million of valuation allowance release as a result of the Company's updated assessment of the realization of deferred tax assets in certain countries.

Year ended December 31, 2025





















Operating profit

(loss)

Interest expense,

net

Loss on

extinguishment of

debt

Income tax

expense (benefit)

Net income

(loss)

Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 1,829.7

$ 86.1

$ 1.7

$ 409.1

$ 1,332.8

$ 3.41 Amortization of intangibles 200.4

-

-

-

200.4

0.52 Restructuring costs - global programs 49.5

-

-

-

49.5

0.13 Contingent consideration 4.9

-

-

-

4.9

0.01 Mergers and acquisition costs 5.2

-

-

-

5.2

0.01 Nonrecurring tax benefit, net(2) -

-

-

(39.5)

39.5

0.10 Term loan due 2032 amendment expense(3) -

(6.2)

(1.7)

-

7.9

0.02 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 2,089.7

$ 79.9

$ -

$ 369.6

$ 1,640.2

$ 4.20 Diluted shares (in millions)



















390.7

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS is based on 390.7 million shares (includes 381.7 million basic shares and 9.0 million potential dilutive equity awards). (2) Nonrecurring tax benefit includes $39.5 million of valuation allowance release as a result of the Company's updated assessment of the realization of deferred tax assets in certain countries. (3) Costs associated with the August 12, 2025 amendment of the Term Loan due 2032.

Year ended December 31, 2024

























Operating

profit (loss)

Interest

expense, net

Loss on

extinguishment of

debt

Change in

warrant liability

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net income

(loss)

Diluted EPS (1) GAAP $ 1,367.4

$ 150.4

$ 2.4

$ 449.2

$ 269.6

$ 495.8

$ 1.28 Amortization of intangibles 184.2

-

-

-

-

184.2

0.48 Change in warrant liability -

-

-

(449.2)

-

449.2

1.16 Nonrecurring tax benefit, net(2) -

-

-

-

27.1

(27.1)

(0.07) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 1,551.6

$ 150.4

$ 2.4

$ -

$ 296.7

$ 1,102.1

$ 2.85 Diluted shares (in millions)























386.3

(1) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS is based on 386.3 million shares (includes 376.4 million basic shares and 9.9 million potential dilutive equity awards). We believe that this presentation is more representative of operating results by removing the impact of warrant liability accounting and the associated impact on diluted share count. (2) Nonrecurring tax benefit includes $27.1 million of valuation allowance release as a result of the Company's updated assessment of the realization of deferred tax assets in certain countries.

Vertiv Holdings Co 2026 Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Performance (1)

First Quarter 2026

















Operating profit (loss)

Interest expense, net

Income tax expense

(benefit)

Net income (loss)

Diluted EPS (2) GAAP $ 424.8

$ 18.7

$ 93.4

$ 312.7

$ 0.80 Amortization of intangibles 70.4

-

-

70.4

0.18 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 495.2

$ 18.7

$ 93.4

$ 383.1

$ 0.98 Diluted shares (in millions)















392.0



































Full Year 2026

















Operating profit (loss)

Interest expense, net

Income tax expense

(benefit)

Net income (loss)

Diluted EPS (2) GAAP $ 2,765.4

$ 59.0

$ 622.5

$ 2,083.9

$ 5.32 Amortization of intangibles 274.4

-

-

274.4

0.70 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 3,039.8

$ 59.0

$ 622.5

$ 2,358.3

$ 6.02 Diluted shares (in millions)















392.0

(1) Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to FY 2026 guidance, including organic net sales growth, adjusted operating margin and adjusted free cash flow, is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. For the same reasons, we are unable to compute the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results. (2) Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS based on 392.0 million shares (includes 383.0 million basic shares and a weighted average 9.0 million potential dilutive equity awards).

