Taylor Morrison Home Corp.: Taylor Morrison Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national land developer and homebuilder, announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. For the fourth quarter, reported net income was $174 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, while adjusted net income was $188 million, or $1.91 per diluted share. For the full year, reported net income was $783 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, while adjusted net income was $830 million, or $8.24 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2025 highlights:

Home closings revenue of $1.96 billion

3,285 closings at an average sales price of $596,000

Home closings gross margin of 21.8%

SG&A ratio of 9.9% of home closings revenue

Net sales orders of 2,499

78,835 homebuilding lots owned and controlled

54% controlled off balance sheet

Full year 2025 highlights:

Home closings revenue of $7.76 billion

12,997 closings at an average sales price of $597,000

Home closings gross margin of 22.5% and adjusted home closings gross margin of 23.0%

SG&A ratio of 9.5% of home closings revenue, down 40 basis points year over year

Net sales orders of 11,074

Total homebuilding land spend of $2.2 billion

Repurchased 6.5 million common shares for $381 million

Total liquidity of $1.8 billion

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter results that met or exceeded our expectations across nearly all key operational metrics, despite continued challenging market conditions. These results concluded a solid year of performance in 2025, during which we delivered nearly 13,000 homes at an adjusted home closings gross margin of 23.0% and generated 40 basis points of SG&A expense leverage on essentially flat home closings revenue. Coupled with $381 million of share repurchases, these results drove a 13% return on equity and 14% growth in our book value per share. Our resilient performance reflects the strength of our diversified geographic and consumer portfolio and our disciplined focus on strategically balancing pace and price across our portfolio of well-located communities," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

Palmer continued, "Supported by strength in our resort lifestyle segment, our fourth quarter monthly absorption pace was stable sequentially at 2.4 net orders per community, defying the average high-single digit moderation we have historically experienced. This positive momentum continued into January, and we are cautiously encouraged by the early activity we are seeing as the spring selling season generally kicks off in full force this week. More so than any other factor, I believe consumer confidence will be the most important determinant of further demand recovery."

"We pride ourselves on developing thoughtfully-designed communities in prime locations, often with amenities, and offering a balanced mix of spec and to-be-built home offerings that meet the needs and aspirations of our customers. As we head into 2026, I expect these competitive strengths-our diversification, attractive product offerings and consumer-centric philosophy-to be even more critical to our success as we move forward. With competitive pricing pressures unlikely to meaningfully abate in the foreseeable future and housing fundamentals continuing to evolve, we are taking proactive steps to ensure our portfolio remains well positioned to perform regardless of the market backdrop. These steps include limiting future investments in non-core submarkets while refocusing on our core first-and-second move-up segment, leaning further into the opportunity to expand our differentiated Esplanade resort lifestyle brand and doubling down on innovation across our organization."

Business Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026:



First Quarter 2026

Full Year 2026 Ending Community Count Around 360

Between 365 to 370 Home Closings Approximately 2,200

Approximately 11,000 Average Closing Price Approximately $580,000

Between $580,000 to $590,000 Home Closings Gross Margin 1 (excluding any inventory-related charges) Approximately 20%

Not provided SG&A as a Percentage of Home Closings Revenue Not provided

Mid-10% range Effective Tax Rate 23.0% to 23.5%

Approximately 25.0% Average Diluted Share Count Approximately 98 million

Approximately 95 million Homebuilding Land Investment Not provided

Approximately $2 billion Share Repurchases Not provided

Approximately $400 million





(1) A reconciliation of our forward-looking adjusted home closings gross margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless indicated.

Homebuilding

Home closings revenue decreased 10% to $1.96 billion, driven by an 8% decline in closings volume to 3,285 homes and a 2% decrease in average closing price to $596,000.

Home closings gross margin was 21.8% on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2025, home closings gross margin was 22.5% on a reported basis and 23.0% adjusted for inventory impairment and certain warranty charges.

Net sales orders decreased 5% to 2,499. This was driven by a decline in the monthly absorption pace to 2.4 from 2.6 a year ago, which was partially offset by a 1% increase in ending community count to 341 outlets.

As a percentage of beginning backlog, cancellations equaled 9.9%, up from 7.0% a year ago. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 12.5%, down from 13.1% a year ago.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue increased to 9.9% in the fourth quarter from 9.4% a year ago, as a reduction in selling, general and administration expenses was partially offset by lower home closings volume.

Backlog at quarter end was 2,819 homes with a sales value of $1.9 billion. Backlog customer deposits averaged approximately $44,000 per home.

Land Portfolio

Homebuilding land investment totaled $550 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, inclusive of $213 million for land development, as compared to $590 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, inclusive of $297 million for land development. For the full year, homebuilding land investment totaled approximately $2.2 billion in 2025 as compared to $2.4 billion in 2024.

Homebuilding lot supply was 78,835 homesites, of which 54% was controlled off balance sheet. This compared to total homesites of 86,153 at the end of 2024, of which 57% was controlled.

Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, total homebuilding lots represented 6.1 years of supply, of which 2.8 years was owned. This compared to 6.6 years of supply and 2.8 years owned at the end of 2024.

Financial Services

The mortgage capture rate was 88%, down slightly from 89% a year ago.

Borrowers had an average credit score of 750 and average debt-to-income ratio of 40%.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total liquidity was approximately $1.8 billion, including $928 million of total available capacity on the Company's revolving credit facility.

The gross homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio was 26.0%. Including $850 million of unrestricted cash on hand, the net homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio was 17.8%.

The Company repurchased 1.2 million shares for $71 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year 2025, it repurchased a total of 6.5 million shares for $381 million, which represented approximately 6% of its diluted share count at the beginning of the year. Since 2021, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately 39 million shares for $1.5 billion, representing approximately 34% of its shares outstanding.

Board of Directors Extends and Increases Stock Repurchase Program

Taylor Morrison announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the amount available for future repurchases under its stock repurchase program to $1 billion of the Company's common stock. This program expires on December 31, 2027 and replaces the Company's prior share repurchase authorization. Repurchases of the Company's common stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions. Future repurchases under the stock repurchase program are subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the Company's liquidity, the terms of its debt instruments, planned land investment and development spending, acquisition and other investment opportunities and ongoing capital requirements.

Quarterly Financial Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 Total Revenue $ 2,099,640

$ 2,356,489

(10.9 %) Home Closings Revenue $ 1,958,357

$ 2,169,703

(9.7 %) Home Closings Gross Margin $ 426,847

$ 537,700

(20.6 %)

21.8 %

24.8 %

300 bps decrease Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin $ 426,847

$ 541,003

(21.1 %)

21.8 %

24.9 %

310 bps decrease SG&A $ 194,622

$ 204,258

(4.7 %) % of Home Closings Revenue 9.9 %

9.4 %

50 bps increase

Annual Financial Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 Total Revenue $ 8,121,480

$ 8,168,136

(0.6 %) Home Closings Revenue $ 7,755,434

$ 7,755,219

- % Home Closings Gross Margin $ 1,747,427

$ 1,891,476

(7.6 %)

22.5 %

24.4 %

190 bps decrease Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin $ 1,781,844

$ 1,900,168

(6.2 %)

23.0 %

24.5 %

150 bps decrease SG&A $ 734,991

$ 770,498

(4.6 %) % of Home Closings Revenue 9.5 %

9.9 %

40 bps decrease

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research since 2016, was honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2026, and on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists in 2025. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report .

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words ""anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "can," "could," "might," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: inflation or deflation; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; the seasonality of our business; the physical impacts of climate change and the increased focus by third-parties on sustainability issues; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; failure to develop and maintain relationships with suitable land banks; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations, policy initiatives and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations, including as a result of tariffs; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to instability in the banking system; risks associated with civil unrest, acts of terrorism, threats to national security, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; the scale and scope of current and future public health events, including pandemics and epidemics; any failure of lawmakers to agree on a budget or appropriation legislation to fund the federal government's operations (also known as a government shutdown), and financial markets' and businesses' reactions to any such failure; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.

In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Home closings revenue, net $ 1,958,357

$ 2,169,703

$ 7,755,434

$ 7,755,219 Land closings revenue 26,529

33,138

36,944

81,417 Financial services revenue 49,367

53,930

209,407

199,459 Amenity and other revenue 65,387

99,718

119,695

132,041 Total revenue 2,099,640

2,356,489

8,121,480

8,168,136 Cost of home closings 1,531,510

1,632,003

6,008,007

5,863,743 Cost of land closings 25,048

22,694

30,898

73,609 Financial services expenses 23,851

28,039

104,618

108,592 Amenity and other expenses 56,406

109,743

107,749

137,980 Total cost of revenue 1,636,815

1,792,479

6,251,272

6,183,924 Gross margin 462,825

564,010

1,870,208

1,984,212 Sales, commissions and other marketing costs 120,594

121,822

461,485

456,092 General and administrative expenses 74,028

82,436

273,506

314,406 Net income from unconsolidated entities (1,313)

(261)

(4,867)

(6,347) Interest expense, net 11,911

5,893

47,003

13,316 Other expense, net 16,465

46,790

37,714

50,627 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 13,324

-

13,324

- Income before income taxes 227,816

307,330

1,042,043

1,156,118 Income tax provision 50,720

63,307

250,780

269,548 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests 177,096

244,023

791,263

886,570 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3,080)

(1,570)

(8,763)

(3,261) Net income $ 174,016

$ 242,453

$ 782,500

$ 883,309 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.79

$ 2.35

$ 7.90

$ 8.43 Diluted $ 1.76

$ 2.30

$ 7.77

$ 8.27 Weighted average number of shares of common stock:













Basic 97,106

103,189

99,069

104,813 Diluted 98,656

105,218

100,707

106,846

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 850,037

$ 487,151 Restricted cash 1,194

15 Total cash 851,231

487,166 Owned inventory 6,046,468

6,162,889 Consolidated real estate not owned 94,195

71,195 Total real estate inventory 6,140,663

6,234,084 Land deposits 360,690

299,668 Mortgage loans held for sale 132,512

207,936 Lease right of use assets 60,800

68,057 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 566,670

370,642 Other receivables, net 241,678

217,703 Investments in unconsolidated entities 486,978

439,721 Deferred tax assets, net 74,363

76,248 Property and equipment, net 259,015

232,709 Goodwill 663,197

663,197 Total assets $ 9,837,797

$ 9,297,131 Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 251,641

$ 270,266 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 682,500

632,250 Lease liabilities 71,525

78,998 Income taxes payable 8,146

2,243 Customer deposits 125,029

239,151 Estimated development liabilities 4,365

4,365 Senior notes, net 1,463,333

1,470,454 Loans payable and other borrowings 745,169

475,569 Revolving credit facility borrowings -

- Mortgage warehouse borrowings 82,605

174,460 Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned 94,195

71,195 Total liabilities $ 3,528,508

$ 3,418,951 Stockholders' equity





Total stockholders' equity 6,309,289

5,878,180 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,837,797

$ 9,297,131

Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change East 1,376

1,432

(3.9 %)

$ 755,740

$ 835,590

(9.6 %)

$ 549

$ 584

(6.0 %) Central 843

924

(8.8 %)

438,281

501,184

(12.6 %)

520

542

(4.1 %) West 1,066

1,215

(12.3 %)

764,336

832,929

(8.2 %)

717

686

4.6 % Total 3,285

3,571

(8.0 %)

$ 1,958,357

$ 2,169,703

(9.7 %)

$ 596

$ 608

(1.9 %)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change East 5,172

4,922

5.1 %

$ 2,816,997

$ 2,826,628

(0.3 %)

$ 545

$ 574

(5.1 %) Central 3,400

3,552

(4.3 %)

1,780,460

1,969,381

(9.6 %)

524

554

(5.4 %) West 4,425

4,422

0.1 %

3,157,977

2,959,210

6.7 %

714

669

6.7 % Total 12,997

12,896

0.8 %

$ 7,755,434

$ 7,755,219

- %

$ 597

$ 601

(0.7 %)

Net Sales Orders:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change East 1,019

993

2.6 %

$ 537,446

$ 532,647

0.9 %

$ 527

$ 536

(1.7 %) Central 599

784

(23.6 %)

301,192

411,750

(26.9 %)

503

525

(4.3 %) West 881

844

4.4 %

638,753

587,451

8.7 %

725

696

4.2 % Total 2,499

2,621

(4.7 %)

$ 1,477,391

$ 1,531,848

(3.6 %)

$ 591

$ 584

1.2 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change East 4,581

4,588

(0.2 %)

$ 2,373,529

$ 2,537,245

(6.5 %)

$ 518

$ 553

(6.3 %) Central 2,799

3,250

(13.9 %)

1,398,603

1,773,792

(21.2 %)

500

546

(8.4 %) West 3,694

4,410

(16.2 %)

2,647,752

2,991,700

(11.5 %)

717

678

5.8 % Total 11,074

12,248

(9.6 %)

$ 6,419,884

$ 7,302,737

(12.1 %)

$ 580

$ 596

(2.7 %)

Sales Order Backlog:



As of December 31,

Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change East 1,146

1,737

(34.0 %)

$ 747,416

$ 1,190,884

(37.2 %)

$ 652

$ 686

(5.0 %) Central 497

1,098

(54.7 %)

286,717

668,574

(57.1 %)

577

609

(5.3 %) West 1,176

1,907

(38.3 %)

822,466

1,332,690

(38.3 %)

699

699

- % Total 2,819

4,742

(40.6 %)

$ 1,856,599

$ 3,192,148

(41.8 %)

$ 659

$ 673

(2.1 %)

Ending Active Selling Communities:



As of

Change

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



East 138

124

11.3 % Central 91

99

(8.1 %) West 112

116

(3.4 %) Total 341

339

0.6 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide our investors with supplemental information relating to: (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.

Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share and adjusted income before income taxes and related margin are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income/(loss) available to the Company excluding, to the extent applicable in a given period, the impact of real estate and inventory impairment charges, impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, unique and unusual warranty charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net, and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business and in the case of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, the tax impact due to such items. Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding inventory impairment charges and unique and unusual warranty charges. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude, as applicable, interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income tax provisions, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, real estate and inventory impairment charges, impairment of investments in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, unique and unusual warranty charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business, in each case, as applicable in a given period. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance cost/(premium), net, and less mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents ("net homebuilding debt"), by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our segments, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio as an indicator of overall financial leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

A reconciliation of (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the comparable GAAP measures is presented below. For purposes of our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such measures have been recast to include certain adjustments being presented in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 that were previously deemed immaterial in the prior period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 174,016

$ 242,453

$ 782,500

$ 883,309 Legal reserves or settlements -

17,392

-

23,682 Real estate impairment charges -

20,530

28,821

29,637 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 4,905

6,545

14,791

9,453 Warranty adjustment charges -

592

5,596

3,656 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 13,324

-

13,324

- Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items (4,058)

(9,282)

(15,049)

(15,488) Adjusted net income $ 188,187

$ 278,230

$ 829,983

$ 934,249 Basic weighted average number of shares 97,106

103,189

99,069

104,813 Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic $ 1.94

$ 2.70

$ 8.38

$ 8.91 Diluted weighted average number of shares 98,656

105,218

100,707

106,846 Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted $ 1.91

$ 2.64

$ 8.24

$ 8.74

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Income before income taxes $ 227,816

$ 307,330

$ 1,042,043

$ 1,156,118 Legal reserves or settlements -

17,392

-

23,682 Real estate impairment charges -

20,530

28,821

29,637 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 4,905

6,545

14,791

9,453 Warranty adjustment charges -

592

5,596

3,656 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 13,324

-

13,324

- Adjusted income before income taxes $ 246,045

$ 352,389

$ 1,104,575

$ 1,222,546 Total revenue $ 2,099,640

$ 2,356,489

$ 8,121,480

$ 8,168,136 Income before income taxes margin 10.9 %

13.0 %

12.8 %

14.2 % Adjusted income before income taxes margin 11.7 %

15.0 %

13.6 %

15.0 %

Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Home closings revenue $ 1,958,357

$ 2,169,703

$ 7,755,434

$ 7,755,219 Cost of home closings 1,531,510

1,632,003

6,008,007

5,863,743 Home closings gross margin $ 426,847

$ 537,700

$ 1,747,427

$ 1,891,476 Inventory impairment charges -

2,711

28,821

5,036 Warranty adjustment charges $ -

$ 592

$ 5,596

$ 3,656 Adjusted home closings gross margin $ 426,847

$ 541,003

$ 1,781,844

$ 1,900,168 Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings

revenue 21.8 %

24.8 %

22.5 %

24.4 % Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home

closings revenue 21.8 %

24.9 %

23.0 %

24.5 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests $ 177,096

$ 244,023

$ 791,263

$ 886,570 Interest expense, net 11,911

5,893

47,003

13,316 Amortization of capitalized interest 26,429

32,207

104,100

114,199 Income tax provision 50,720

63,307

250,780

269,548 Depreciation and amortization 2,135

2,279

7,485

11,535 EBITDA $ 268,291

$ 347,709

$ 1,200,631

$ 1,295,168 Legal reserves or settlements -

17,392

-

23,682 Non-cash compensation expense 6,712

5,445

29,049

22,461 Real estate impairment charges -

20,530

28,821

29,637 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 4,905

6,545

14,791

9,453 Warranty adjustment charges -

592

5,596

3,656 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 13,324

-

13,324

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 293,232

$ 398,213

$ 1,292,212

$ 1,384,057 Total revenue $ 2,099,640

$ 2,356,489

$ 8,121,480

$ 8,168,136 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as

a percentage of total revenue 8.4 %

10.4 %

9.7 %

10.9 % EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 12.8 %

14.8 %

14.8 %

15.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 14.0 %

16.9 %

15.9 %

16.9 %

Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of December 31,

2025

As of September 30,

2025

As of December 31,

2024 Total debt $ 2,291,107

$ 2,190,761

$ 2,120,483 Plus: unamortized debt issuance cost, net 11,667

5,298

6,616 Less: mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings (82,605)

(150,176)

(174,460) Total homebuilding debt $ 2,220,169

$ 2,045,883

$ 1,952,639 Total stockholders' equity 6,309,289

6,197,515

5,878,180 Total capitalization $ 8,529,458

$ 8,243,398

$ 7,830,819 Total homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 26.0 %

24.8 %

24.9 % Total homebuilding debt $ 2,220,169

2,045,883

$ 1,952,639 Less: cash and cash equivalents (850,037)

(370,591)

(487,151) Net homebuilding debt $ 1,370,132

$ 1,675,292

$ 1,465,488 Total stockholders' equity 6,309,289

$ 6,197,515

5,878,180 Total capitalization $ 7,679,421

$ 7,872,807

$ 7,343,668 Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 17.8 %

21.3 %

20.0 %

