Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Deployed $152 Million to Repurchase Shares in 2025
Remaining Share Buyback Authorization Increased up to $200 Million
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2025:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY Change
2025
2024
YoY Change
(in millions, except EPS data)
GAAP Results
Revenue
$541
$553
(2) %
$1,945
$1,933
1 %
Gross Profit
$297
$301
(1) %
$1,049
$983
7 %
Net Income
$46
$72
(36) %
$149
$115
30 %
Gross Profit margin
55 %
54 %
1ppt
54 %
51 %
3ppt
Diluted EPS
$0.90
$1.23
(27) %
$2.64
$1.90
39 %
Cash from operating activities
$161
$169
(5) %
$311
$258
21 %
Cash and cash equivalents
$342
$291
18 %
$342
$291
18 %
Non-GAAP Results 1
Contribution ex-TAC
$330
$334
(1) %
$1,175
$1,121
5 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$120
$144
(17) %
$407
$390
4 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
$1.30
$1.75
(26) %
$4.62
$4.57
1 %
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$134
$146
(8) %
$211
$182
16 %
FCF / Adjusted EBITDA
112 %
101 %
11ppt
52 %
47 %
5ppt
"Criteo delivered strong performance for the year," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We are advancing our position at the forefront of agentic commerce, with differentiated commerce data, AI driven decisioning, and global reach that provide durable advantages and support sustainable growth and long term shareholder value."
Operating Highlights
- We introduced Agentic Commerce Recommendation Service, designed to power AI shopping assistants with accurate, relevant product recommendations built on Criteo's commerce intelligence.
- We launched our Audience Agent to make audience planning smarter and faster, and our Insights Agent to empower platform users to make more strategic, data-driven decisions.
- Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 2% year-over-year at constant currency2 in 2025 and decreased (18)% in Q4 2025, as expected, reflecting the impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.
- We added Lidl and JB Hi-Fi to our leading Retail Media footprint.
- Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC was up 4% year-over-year at constant currency2 in 2025 and up 2% in Q4 2025.
- Criteo's media spend3 was $4.3 billion in 2025, growing 3% year-over-year at constant currency2 and $1.4 billion in Q4 2025, up 6%.
- Cash from operating activities increased 21% to $311 million, and Free Cash Flow increased 16% to $211 million, reflecting disciplined execution and our lowest Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") on record.
- We deployed $152 million of capital for share repurchases in 2025, and our Board of Directors increased the Company's remaining share repurchase authorization to up to $200 million in February 2026.
1
Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
2
Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
3
Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients.
Financial Summary
Revenue for Q4 2025 was $541 million, gross profit was $297 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $330 million. Net income for Q4 2025 was $46 million, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $120 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30. As reported, revenue for Q4 decreased (2)%, gross profit decreased (1)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (1)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q4 decreased (4)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (4)%.
Revenue for 2025 was $1.9 billion, gross profit was $1.0 billion and Contribution ex-TAC was $1.2 billion. As reported, revenue for 2025 increased 1%, gross profit increased 7% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%. At constant currency, revenue for 2025 decreased (0.5)% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 3%. Net income for 2025 was $149 million, or $2.64 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $407 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $4.62.
Cash flow from operating activities was $311 million in 2025 and Free Cash Flow was $211 million in 2025. As of December 31, 2025, we had $389 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.
Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We generated strong margins and cash flow in 2025, demonstrating the strength of our operating model. We returned $152 million to shareholders through share repurchases while maintaining a strong balance sheet, highlighting our confidence in the business and commitment to long term shareholder value."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue decreased (2)% year-over-year in Q4 2025, and decreased (4)% at constant currency, to $541 million (Q4 2024: $553 million). Gross profit decreased (1)% year-over-year in Q4 2025 to $297 million (Q4 2024: $301 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 55% (Q4 2024: 54%). Contribution ex-TAC in the fourth quarter decreased (1)% year-over-year, or decreased (4)% at constant currency, to $330 million (Q4 2024: $334 million).
- Retail Media revenue decreased (17)%, or (18)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (17)%, or (18)% at constant currency, reflecting the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by continued strength in Retail Media onsite across the broader client base, new client integrations, and growing offsite activity.
- Performance Media revenue increased 1%, or decreased (2)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%, or 2% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of full funnel, cross-channel activation, partially offset by lower AdTech services and supply.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $46 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: net income of $72 million). Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo was $48 million, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2024: net income attributable to shareholders of $71 million, or $1.23 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $69 million, or $1.30 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2024: $101 million, or $1.75 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $120 million, representing a decrease of (17)% year-over-year (Q4 2024: $144 million). This reflects higher non-GAAP operating expenses related to planned growth investments and lower Contribution ex-TAC over the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 36% (Q4 2024: 43%).
Operating expenses increased 9% year-over-year to $225 million (Q4 2024: $206 million), mostly driven by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 12% year-over-year to $184 million (Q4 2024: $165 million).
Fiscal Year 2025 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue increased 1% year-over-year, or decreased (0.5)% at constant currency, to $1.9 billion (FY 2024: $1.9 billion). Gross profit increased 7% year-over-year to $1,049 million (FY 2024: $983 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 54% (FY 2024: 51%). Contribution ex-TAC increased 5% year-over-year, or increased 3% at constant currency, to $1.2 billion (FY 2024: $1.1 billion).
- Retail Media revenue increased 2%, or 2% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 2%, or 2% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform, partially offset by the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.
- Performance Media revenue was flat, or decreased (1)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 5%, or 4% at constant currency, driven by the traction of full funnel, cross-channel activation, partially offset by lower AdTech services and supply revenue.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $149 million (FY 2024: $115 million). Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo was $145 million, or $2.64 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2024: $112 million, or $1.90 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income was $253 million, or $4.62 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2024: $268 million, or $4.57 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $407 million, representing an increase of 4% year-over-year (FY 2024: $390 million). This reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC, partially offset by planned growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (FY 2024: 35%).
Operating expenses increased 2% year-over-year to $847 million (FY 2024: $832 million), mostly driven by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 7% or $41 million to $668 million (FY 2024: $627 million).
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities was $161 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $169 million).
Free Cash Flow was $134 million in Q4 2025 (Q4 2024: $146 million).
Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, increased $56 million compared to December 31, 2024 to $389 million, after spending $152 million on share repurchases in 2025 (2024: $225 million).
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $891 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.
Redomiciliation to Luxembourg and Direct Listing
Following the favorable opinion of the works council, Criteo's Board of Directors has approved the previously announced proposed transfer of the Company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion") and the replacement of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") structure with ordinary shares to be directly listed on Nasdaq. A general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held on February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., Paris time, at the Company's registered office at 32 Rue Blanche, 75009 Paris, France to obtain approval by the Company's shareholders for the Conversion and certain related proposals.
The expected timing for completion of the Conversion remains the third quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions. As previously announced, following the Conversion, Criteo intends to pursue a subsequent corporate redomiciliation from Luxembourg to the United States if the Board of Directors determines such action is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, subject to the prior Company's works council consultation process.
2026 Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of February 11, 2026.
Fiscal year 2026 guidance:
- Contribution ex-TAC growth of flat to +2% at constant currency
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% to 34% of Contribution ex-TAC
First quarter 2026 guidance:
- Contribution ex-TAC between $245 million and $250 million, or -11% to -9% year-over-year at constant-currency
- Adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $55 million
The Company's first quarter and full year 2026 guidance reflects the near-term impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients. The first quarter of 2026 is expected to represent the low point of the year.
The Company's adjusted EBITDA outlook for the first quarter and full year 2026 reflects growth investments in agentic AI, foreign exchange headwinds on euro-based costs, and costs related to certain corporate matters.
The above guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.847, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 154, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.737, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,450 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.40.
The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the first quarter of 2026 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2026.
Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Extension of Share Repurchase Authorization
Criteo's Board of Directors approved an increase of the previously authorized share repurchase program of the Company's outstanding American Depositary Shares. As of February 6, 2026, the remaining share buyback authorization was extended to up to $200 million. The Company intends to use repurchased shares under this extended program to satisfy employee equity obligations in lieu of issuing new shares, which would limit future dilution for its shareholders, as well as to fund potential acquisitions in the future.
Under the terms of the authorization, the stock purchases may be made from time to time in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws and applicable provisions of French corporate law. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including price, regulatory requirements and capital availability, as determined by Criteo's management team. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs)); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the Conversion; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Conversion, including the condition that the option to withdraw shares for cash in connection with the Conversion is not exercised above a certain threshold; the Conversion not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion; failure to list our shares on Nasdaq following the Conversion or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo following the Conversion, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity; changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion; inability to terminate the deposit agreement and withdraw our ordinary shares from the depositary so as to terminate our ADS program in connection with the Conversion; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg; the deferment or abandonment of the Conversion by our board of directors up to three days prior to the general shareholders' meeting to vote thereon; following the completion of the Conversion, a delay or failure in our ability to redomicile to the United States via the merger into a newly incorporated and wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary for any reason; costs or taxes related to the Conversion; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Conference Call Information
Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.
- United States: +1 800 836 8184
- International: +1 646 357 8785
- France 080-094-5120
Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Financial information to follow
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 342,038
$ 290,693
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 25.9 million and $ 28.6 million as of
582,102
800,859
Income taxes
14,233
1,550
Other taxes
57,050
53,883
Marketable securities - current portion
23,242
26,242
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
53,210
50,887
Total current assets
1,071,875
1,224,114
Property and equipment, net
139,330
107,222
Intangible assets, net
151,853
158,384
Goodwill
535,761
515,188
Right of use asset - operating lease
134,205
99,468
Marketable securities - noncurrent portion
23,500
15,584
Noncurrent financial assets
8,314
4,332
Deferred tax assets
90,689
81,006
Other noncurrent assets
45,680
61,151
Total noncurrent assets
1,129,332
1,042,335
Total assets
$ 2,201,207
$ 2,266,449
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 566,046
$ 802,524
Contingencies - current portion
9,229
1,882
Income taxes
27,528
34,863
Financial liabilities - current portion
11,360
3,325
Lease liability - operating - current portion
33,085
25,812
Other taxes
14,713
19,148
Employee - related payables
114,416
109,227
Other current liabilities
68,277
49,819
Total current liabilities
844,654
1,046,600
Deferred tax liabilities
5,285
4,067
Defined benefit plans
5,707
4,709
Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion
105,277
77,584
Contingencies - noncurrent portion
22,729
31,939
Other noncurrent liabilities
31,826
20,453
Total noncurrent liabilities
170,824
138,752
Total liabilities
1,015,478
1,185,352
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value, 55,659,895 and 57,744,839 shares authorized
1,871
1,931
Treasury stock, 4,508,029 and 3,467,417 shares at cost as of December 31, 2025
(120,853)
(125,298)
Additional paid-in capital
706,321
709,580
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,879)
(108,768)
Retained earnings
630,750
571,744
Equity attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,149,210
1,049,189
Noncontrolling interests
36,519
31,908
Total equity
1,185,729
1,081,097
Total equity and liabilities
$ 2,201,207
$ 2,266,449
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 541,136
$ 553,035
$ 1,944,901
$ 1,933,289
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
211,094
218,636
770,284
811,806
Other cost of revenue
32,639
33,428
125,237
138,512
Gross profit
297,403
300,971
1,049,380
982,971
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
75,266
67,559
283,303
279,341
Sales and operations expenses
110,271
97,356
394,370
376,090
General and administrative expenses
39,352
41,548
168,942
176,138
Total operating expenses
224,889
206,463
846,615
831,569
Income from operations
72,514
94,508
202,765
151,402
Financial and other income
329
2,206
809
3,095
Income before taxes
72,843
96,714
203,574
154,497
Provision for income taxes
26,472
24,770
54,195
39,784
Net income
$ 46,371
$ 71,944
$ 149,379
$ 114,713
Net income attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
$ 47,642
$ 71,095
$ 144,602
$ 111,571
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ (1,271)
$ 849
$ 4,777
$ 3,142
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
52,234,730
54,695,112
52,934,526
54,817,136
Diluted
53,107,946
57,640,779
54,792,540
58,605,529
Net income attributable to shareholders per share:
Basic
$ 0.91
$ 1.30
$ 2.73
$ 2.04
Diluted
$ 0.90
$ 1.23
$ 2.64
$ 1.90
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 46,371
$ 71,944
$ 149,379
$ 114,713
Noncash and nonoperating items
61,584
56,105
175,203
192,118
- Amortization and provisions
32,327
20,620
129,446
87,754
- Equity awards compensation expense
5,811
20,424
57,848
102,617
- Gain on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets
1,787
6,494
1,728
7,418
- Change in uncertain tax positions
9,938
(7)
10,359
1,757
- Net change in fair value of earn-out
-
(2,195)
-
1,007
- Change in deferred taxes
(30,920)
(9,670)
(7,533)
(26,040)
- Change in income taxes
42,497
28,710
(21,992)
19,389
- Other
144
(8,271)
5,347
(1,784)
Changes in assets and liabilities
52,738
41,405
(13,345)
(48,670)
- Trade receivables
(15,749)
(167,111)
245,977
(28,516)
- Trade payables
34,318
193,703
(265,395)
(17,160)
- Other current assets
8,340
10,881
13,665
10,142
- Other current liabilities
24,385
2,925
(7,505)
(11,314)
- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets
1,444
1,007
(87)
(1,822)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
160,693
169,454
311,237
258,161
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(27,429)
(24,159)
(102,739)
(78,112)
Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment
934
765
2,013
1,476
Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(527)
Purchases of investment securities
(5,257)
(20,950)
(28,436)
(26,688)
Maturities and sales of investment securities
(258)
5,409
28,029
5,950
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(32,010)
(38,935)
(101,133)
(97,901)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
117
1,897
4,550
Repurchase of treasury stocks
(36,620)
(67,103)
(152,064)
(224,595)
Cash payment for contingent consideration
-
(51,983)
-
(51,983)
Change in other financing activities
(475)
2,825
(1,309)
1,529
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(37,095)
(116,144)
(151,476)
(270,499)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
(4,564)
(7,422)
(7,212)
(10,159)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
87,024
6,953
51,416
(120,398)
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
255,335
283,990
290,943
411,341
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 342,359
$ 290,943
$ 342,359
$ 290,943
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$ 3,474
$ (4,606)
$ (64,930)
$ (40,705)
Cash paid for interest
$ (615)
$ (328)
$ (1,584)
$ (1,360)
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Intangible assets, property, and equipment acquired through payables
$ 18,126
$ 1,758
$ 18,126
$ 1,758
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$ 160,693
$ 169,454
$ 311,237
$ 258,161
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(27,429)
(24,159)
(102,739)
(78,112)
Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment
934
765
2,013
1,476
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$ 134,198
$ 146,060
$ 210,511
$ 181,525
(1)
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisitions of intangible assets, property and equipment.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY Change
2025
2024
YoY Change
Gross Profit
297,403
300,971
(1) %
1,049,380
982,971
7 %
Other Cost of Revenue
32,639
33,428
(2) %
125,237
138,512
(10) %
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
$ 330,042
$ 334,399
(1) %
$ 1,174,617
$ 1,121,483
5 %
(1)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Segment Information
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
Segment
2025
2024
YoY
YoY
2025
2024
YoY
YoY
Revenue
Retail Media
$ 76,347
$ 91,889
(17) %
(18) %
$ 263,872
$ 258,303
2 %
2 %
Performance Media
464,789
461,146
1 %
(2) %
1,681,029
1,674,986
- %
(1) %
Total
541,136
553,035
(2) %
(4) %
1,944,901
1,933,289
1 %
- %
Contribution ex-TAC
Retail Media
74,620
90,228
(17) %
(18) %
259,684
253,846
2 %
2 %
Performance Media
255,422
244,171
5 %
2 %
914,933
867,637
5 %
4 %
Total (1)
$ 330,042
$ 334,399
(1) %
(4) %
$ 1,174,617
$ 1,121,483
5 %
3 %
(1)
Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for a definition of the Non-GAAP metric.
(2)
Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY
Change
2025
2024
YoY
Change
Net income
$ 46,371
$ 71,944
(36) %
$ 149,379
$ 114,713
30 %
Adjustments:
Financial Income
(329)
(2,206)
85 %
(460)
(3,095)
85 %
Provision for income taxes
26,472
24,770
7 %
54,195
39,784
36 %
Equity related compensation
7,079
21,710
(67) %
59,573
105,742
(44) %
Pension service costs
203
(23)
983 %
786
495
59 %
Depreciation and amortization expense (2)
31,092
25,514
22 %
122,320
101,193
21 %
Acquisition-related costs
-
(522)
100 %
-
1,439
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,200
2,821
226 %
18,531
29,847
(38) %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)
-
-
NM
2,372
-
NM
Total net adjustments
73,717
72,064
2 %
257,317
275,405
(7) %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 120,088
$ 144,008
(17) %
$ 406,696
$ 390,118
4 %
(1)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2)
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded accelerated amortization of $7.9 million, included in depreciation and amortization expense, and a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million, recorded in other noncash or nonrecurring events, related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.
(3)
During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY
2025
2024
YoY
Research and Development expenses
$ 75,266
$ 67,559
11 %
$ 283,303
$ 279,341
1 %
Equity related compensation
5,397
9,713
(44) %
20,997
54,628
(62) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense (2)
21,454
13,740
56 %
82,911
51,936
60 %
Pension service costs
112
57
96 %
434
330
32 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
537
412
30 %
1,025
8,576
(88) %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)
-
-
NM
872
-
NM
Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses
47,766
43,637
9 %
177,064
163,871
8 %
Sales and Operations expenses
110,271
97,356
13 %
394,370
376,090
5 %
Equity related compensation
5,194
6,892
(25) %
19,384
22,985
(16) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
2,193
3,311
(34) %
12,704
12,960
(2) %
Pension service costs
26
(110)
124 %
102
(32)
419 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
2,269
(26)
NM
2,358
5,467
(57) %
Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
100,589
87,289
15 %
359,822
334,710
8 %
General and Administrative expenses
39,352
41,548
(5) %
168,942
176,138
(4) %
Equity related compensation
(3,512)
5,105
(169) %
19,192
28,129
(32) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
369
391
(6) %
1,433
1,716
(16) %
Pension service costs
65
30
117 %
250
197
27 %
Acquisition-related costs
-
(522)
100 %
-
1,439
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
6,394
2,435
163 %
15,148
15,804
(4) %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (3)
-
-
NM
1,500
-
NM
Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
36,036
34,109
6 %
131,419
128,853
2 %
Total Operating expenses
224,889
206,463
9 %
846,615
831,569
2 %
Equity related compensation
7,079
21,710
(67) %
59,573
105,742
(44) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
24,016
17,442
38 %
97,048
66,612
46 %
Pension service costs
203
(23)
983 %
786
495
59 %
Acquisition-related costs
-
(522)
100 %
-
1,439
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,200
2,821
226 %
18,531
29,847
(38) %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)
$ -
$ -
NM
$ 2,372
$ -
NM
Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)
$ 184,391
$ 165,035
12 %
$ 668,305
$ 627,434
7 %
(1)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2)
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded accelerated amortization of $7.9 million, included in depreciation and amortization expense, and a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million, recorded in other noncash or nonrecurring events, related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.
(3)
During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY
2025
2024
YoY
Net income
$ 46,371
$ 71,944
(36) %
$ 149,379
$ 114,713
30 %
Adjustments:
Equity related compensation
7,079
21,710
(67) %
59,573
105,742
(44) %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
8,530
8,573
(1) %
37,061
34,860
6 %
Acquisition related costs
-
(522)
100 %
-
1,439
(100) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
9,200
2,821
226 %
18,531
29,847
(38) %
Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2) (3)
-
-
NM
2,372
-
NM
Tax impact of the above adjustments (4)
(2,118)
(3,686)
43 %
(13,931)
(18,734)
26 %
Total net adjustments
22,691
28,896
(21) %
103,606
153,154
(32) %
Adjusted net income (1)
$ 69,062
$ 100,840
(32) %
$ 252,985
$ 267,867
(6) %
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
52,234,730
54,695,112
52,934,526
54,817,136
- Diluted
53,107,946
57,640,779
54,792,540
58,605,529
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$ 1.32
$ 1.84
(28) %
$ 4.78
$ 4.89
(2) %
- Diluted
$ 1.30
$ 1.75
(26) %
$ 4.62
$ 4.57
1 %
(1)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2)
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a nonrecurring impairment charge of approximately $0.9 million related to internally developed intangible assets, triggered by Alphabet Inc.'s decision not to proceed with the deprecation of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser.
(3)
During the third quarter of 2025, the Company agreed to settle with the plaintiffs a legal matter for $7.0 million, subject to court approval, with one of the co-defendants agreeing to indemnify the Company for $5.5 million. Based on these agreements, the Company recorded a net probable loss of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025.
(4)
We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.
CRITEO S.A.
Constant Currency Reconciliation (1)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2025
2024
YoY
Change
2025
2024
YoY
Change
Gross Profit as reported
$ 297,403
$ 300,971
(1) %
$ 1,049,380
$ 982,971
7 %
Other cost of revenue as reported
32,639
33,428
(2) %
125,237
138,512
(10) %
Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)
330,042
334,399
(1) %
1,174,617
1,121,483
5 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(8,138)
-
(13,936)
-
Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency
321,904
334,399
(4) %
1,160,681
1,121,483
3 %
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
211,094
218,636
(3) %
770,284
811,806
(5) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(4,487)
-
(7,198)
-
Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency
206,607
218,636
(6) %
763,086
811,806
(6) %
Revenue as reported
541,136
553,035
(2) %
1,944,901
1,933,289
1 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(12,625)
-
(21,134)
-
Revenue at constant currency
$ 528,511
$ 553,035
(4) %
$ 1,923,767
$ 1,933,289
- %
(1)
Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.
(2)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Information on Share Count
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
2025
2024
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
54,277,422
55,765,091
Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period
(1,342,896)
(947,955)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
52,934,526
54,817,136
Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method
1,858,014
3,788,393
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
54,792,540
58,605,529
Shares issued as at December 31, before Treasury stock
55,659,895
57,744,839
Treasury stock as of December 31,
(4,508,029)
(3,467,417)
Shares outstanding as of December 31, after Treasury stock
51,151,866
54,277,422
CRITEO S.A.
Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics
(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)
YoY
Change
QoQ
Change
Q4
2025
Q3
2025
Q2
2025
Q1
2025
Q4
2024
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q1
2024
Q4
2023
Clients
(3) %
(1) %
16,786
16,977
17,142
17,084
17,269
17,162
17,744
17,767
18,197
Revenue
(2) %
15 %
541,136
469,660
482,671
451,434
553,035
458,892
471,307
450,055
566,302
Americas
(12) %
20 %
241,987
201,978
199,797
192,908
274,620
206,816
212,374
198,365
280,597
EMEA
11 %
16 %
202,901
174,335
185,955
164,861
183,372
161,745
168,496
162,842
189,291
APAC
1 %
3 %
96,248
93,347
96,919
93,665
95,043
90,331
90,437
88,848
96,414
Revenue
(2) %
15 %
541,136
469,660
482,671
451,434
553,035
458,892
471,307
450,055
566,302
Retail Media
(17) %
14 %
76,347
67,114
60,913
59,498
91,889
60,765
54,777
50,872
76,583
Performance Media
1 %
15 %
464,789
402,546
421,758
391,936
461,146
398,127
416,530
399,183
489,719
TAC
(3) %
16 %
211,094
181,526
190,602
187,062
218,636
192,789
204,214
196,167
249,926
Retail Media
4 %
103 %
1,727
849
904
708
1,661
1,182
911
703
2,429
Performance Media
(4) %
16 %
209,367
180,677
189,698
186,354
216,975
191,607
203,303
195,464
247,497
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
(1) %
15 %
330,042
288,134
292,069
264,372
334,399
266,103
267,093
253,888
316,376
Retail Media
(17) %
13 %
74,620
66,265
60,009
58,790
90,228
59,583
53,866
50,169
74,154
Performance Media
5 %
15 %
255,422
221,869
232,060
205,582
244,171
206,520
213,227
203,719
242,222
Cash flow from
(5) %
79 %
160,688
89,600
(1,397)
62,341
169,454
57,503
17,187
14,017
161,340
Capital expenditures
13 %
19 %
26,495
22,258
34,882
17,091
23,394
18,899
21,119
13,224
19,724
Net cash position
18 %
34 %
342,359
255,335
206,024
286,171
290,942
283,990
291,698
341,862
411,257
Headcount
4 %
- %
3,649
3,650
3,621
3,533
3,507
3,504
3,498
3,559
3,563
Days Sales
(5) days
(7) days
57
64
65
68
62
65
64
66
58
(1)
Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
