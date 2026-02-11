Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

- Reaffirms full-year, fiscal 2026 guidance; on track to deliver one of its strongest years in Company history -
- Achieves $16.9 million in net income, adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance -
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
"We are pleased to deliver strong third-quarter results, with $16.9 million in net income and adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance. The increased volumes we secured earlier in the fiscal year are shipping according to plan, supporting our quarterly performance and reinforcing our consistent operational execution.
"Our ability to capture growth opportunities and efficiencies in a large crop environment, including the increase of our third-party processing, demonstrates the advantages of our global platform. We also made substantial progress in advancing strategic initiatives, such as the implementation of state-of-the-art factory automation, which will drive longer-term efficiencies and reduce the overall cost structure of the business. This proactive approach positions us for sustained, profitable growth and enhanced value for our stakeholders.
"As we approach the fourth quarter-our peak shipping period-we remain focused on efficiently converting inventory into revenue and maximizing cash generation, positioning the business to close fiscal 2026 as one of the strongest years on record."
Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Results
Third quarter sales and other operating revenues decreased to $655.8 million compared to $778.3 million for the prior year's third quarter. This was a result of a decrease in leaf product revenues due to the timing of customer shipments in Africa and Europe, as well as a lower average price per kilo primarily in South America, with pricing reflective of the lower costs to purchase the current crop.
Sales and other operating revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 decreased $244.7 million, or 12.4%, when compared to $1,979.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to a decline in kilo volumes sold as a result of the timing of certain leaf product revenues, including the continued impact of lower carry-over sales from accelerated shipments in Africa and North America during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Gross profit as a percent of sales was 15.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 15.0% for the same period in the prior year. This slight increase in gross margin was driven by larger crops in South America and increased third-party processing volumes.
Gross profit as a percent of sales was 14.6% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 compared to 13.9% for the same period in the prior year. This gross margin expansion was primarily a result of increased third-party processing volumes.
The Company's operating income for the third quarter was $51.3 million as compared to $66.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 mainly due to the decline in gross profit as a result of lower leaf product revenues, partially offset by an increase in our third-party processing and other revenues. Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. in the third quarter was $16.9 million as compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, which was due to lower operating income, partially offset by lower income tax expense and higher income from our unconsolidated affiliates, particularly in South America. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $80.0 million compared to $80.5 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Select Balance Sheet and Liquidity Information
As of December 31, 2025, our balance sheet continues to reflect the impact of larger crops that have persisted throughout the fiscal year as compared to the short-crop conditions experienced in the prior fiscal year, particularly with respect to larger crop purchases in Africa and South America. The Company's net debt, which increased by $199.4 million versus December 31, 2024, is consistent with the year-over-year inventory increase of $206.7 million.
Tobacco inventory at the end of the third quarter was $959.8 million, compared to $755.2 million at the same time last year, which reflects our procurement of the larger current crops. Uncommitted inventory as a percentage of total processed tobacco remains unchanged from the prior year. At December 31, 2025, uncommitted inventory was $28.0 million, or 3.6%, of the $768.6 million in total processed inventory, compared to $21.9 million, or 3.6%, of total processed inventory of $603.3 million at December 31, 2024.
While uncommitted levels of processed tobacco remained low as of December 31, 2025, larger current season crop volumes, particularly from Africa and South America, led to a shift in the global tobacco market toward a more balanced supply environment during the current fiscal year, compared to undersupply conditions in prior years. Early indications from the upcoming crop season suggest continued strong production, which is expected to result in oversupply levels at the beginning of fiscal 2027.
The Company's average operating cycle time was 184 days in the third quarter compared to 161 days in the same period last fiscal year. The 23-day increase was due to the impact of earlier purchasing of larger crops in certain geographies. Our liquidity remains strong with no outstanding borrowings on our $150.0 million ABL at the end of the quarter.
Reaffirms Guidance for Fiscal Year
The Company remains on track to deliver one of its strongest years on record and reaffirms its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with expected net sales of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $215 million to $235 million.
Financial Results Investor Call
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.
About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Information
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales and other operating revenues
$ 655,798
$ 778,307
$ 1,734,823
$ 1,979,545
Cost of goods and services sold
555,906
661,860
1,481,516
1,703,777
Gross profit
99,892
116,447
253,307
275,768
Gross profit as a percent of sales
15.2 %
15.0 %
14.6 %
13.9 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$ 38,284
$ 46,513
$ 118,795
$ 126,050
Other expense, net
8,818
3,764
13,873
9,686
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
1,504
89
1,625
416
Operating income
51,286
66,081
119,014
139,616
Gain on debt retirement
-
-
-
8,178
Gain on pension settlement
373
-
373
-
Interest expense, net
36,566
32,913
104,255
101,935
Income before income taxes and other items
15,093
33,168
15,132
45,859
Income tax expense
10,297
18,088
25,829
32,248
Income from unconsolidated affiliates, net
12,366
4,330
11,694
7,478
Net income
17,162
19,410
997
21,089
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
259
512
798
776
Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.
$ 16,903
$ 18,898
$ 199
$ 20,313
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.74
$ 0.01
$ 0.79
Diluted
$ 0.65
$ 0.74
$ 0.01
$ 0.79
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
25,841
25,540
25,773
25,643
Diluted
25,917
25,540
25,956
25,643
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 129,840
$ 103,342
Restricted cash
4,703
6,363
Trade receivables, net
246,812
326,641
Other receivables
21,700
17,518
Inventories, net
989,141
782,480
Advances to tobacco suppliers, net
102,136
91,838
Recoverable income taxes
12,970
2,659
Prepaid expenses
38,400
34,549
Other current assets
22,112
19,841
Total current assets
1,567,814
1,385,231
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
101,600
97,258
Intangible assets, net
25,175
29,627
Deferred income taxes, net
12,771
7,056
Long-term recoverable income taxes
6,555
3,534
Other noncurrent assets
35,054
31,065
Right-of-use assets
29,230
30,069
Property, plant, and equipment, net
140,892
136,344
Total assets
$ 1,919,091
$ 1,720,184
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Notes payable
$ 833,733
$ 608,648
Accounts payable
136,686
169,807
Advances from customers
63,916
88,444
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
125,791
104,179
Income taxes payable
15,626
20,525
Operating leases payable
9,154
8,179
Current portion of long-term debt
-
49
Total current liabilities
1,184,906
999,831
Long-term taxes payable
3,263
3,735
Long-term debt
455,529
454,643
Deferred income taxes
10,831
8,265
Liability for unrecognized tax benefits
21,070
12,996
Long-term leases
18,610
19,399
Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities
57,293
54,308
Total liabilities
$ 1,751,502
$ 1,553,177
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock-no par value:
Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)
Issued and outstanding shares (24,608 for all periods)
$ 393,664
$ 392,688
Retained deficit
(239,926)
(234,978)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,507
4,207
Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc.
161,245
161,917
Noncontrolling interests
6,344
5,090
Total stockholders' equity
167,589
167,007
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,919,091
$ 1,720,184
Segment Results
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(in millions, except per kilo amounts)
2025
2024
$
%
Leaf:
Product revenues
$ 614.7
$ 742.9
(128.2)
(17.3)
Tobacco costs
493.4
603.1
(109.7)
(18.2)
Transportation, storage, and other period costs
28.9
27.7
1.2
4.3
Total product cost of goods sold
522.3
630.8
(108.5)
(17.2)
Product gross profit
92.4
112.1
(19.7)
(17.6)
Product gross profit as a percent of sales
15.0 %
15.1 %
Kilos sold
115.1
123.5
(8.4)
(6.8)
Average price per kilo
$ 5.34
$ 6.02
(0.68)
(11.3)
Average cost per kilo
4.54
5.11
(0.57)
(11.2)
Average gross profit per kilo
0.80
0.91
(0.11)
(12.1)
Processing and other revenues
$ 37.8
$ 32.4
5.4
16.7
Processing and other costs of services sold
30.8
28.5
2.3
8.1
Processing and other gross profit
7.0
3.9
3.1
79.5
Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales
18.5 %
12.0 %
All Other:
Sales and other operating revenues
$ 3.3
$ 3.0
0.3
10.0
Cost of goods and services sold
2.7
2.5
0.2
8.0
Gross profit
0.6
0.5
0.1
20.0
Gross profit as a percent of sales
18.2 %
16.7 %
Segment Results
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
Nine Months Ended December 31,
Change
(in millions, except per kilo amounts)
2025
2024
$
%
Leaf:
Product revenue
$ 1,584.1
$ 1,847.9
(263.8)
(14.3)
Tobacco costs
1,287.4
1,516.0
(228.6)
(15.1)
Transportation, storage, and other period costs
73.1
70.5
2.6
3.7
Total cost of goods sold
1,360.5
1,586.5
(226.0)
(14.2)
Product revenue gross profit
223.6
261.4
(37.8)
(14.5)
Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales
14.1 %
14.1 %
Kilos sold
273.4
305.2
(31.8)
(10.4)
Average price per kilo
$ 5.79
$ 6.05
(0.26)
(4.3)
Average cost per kilo
4.98
5.20
(0.22)
(4.2)
Average gross profit per kilo
0.81
0.85
(0.04)
(4.7)
Processing and other revenues
$ 143.4
$ 122.5
20.9
17.1
Processing and other revenues costs of services sold
114.6
106.0
8.6
8.1
Processing and other gross profit
28.8
16.5
12.3
74.5
Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales
20.1 %
13.5 %
All Other:
Sales and other operating revenues
$ 7.3
$ 9.1
(1.8)
(19.8)
Cost of goods and services sold
6.4
11.2
(4.8)
(42.9)
Gross profit (loss)
0.9
(2.1)
3.0
142.9
Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales
12.3 %
(23.1) %
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Last Twelve Months (6)
(in thousands)
December
December
December
December 31,
December 31,
December
March 31,
March 31, 2024
December
December
Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International,
$ 16,903
$ 18,898
$ 3,835
$ 199
$ 20,313
$ 12,734
$ 15,166
$ 2,663
(4,948)
$ 10,242
Plus: Interest expense
37,364
34,027
34,379
106,989
105,682
100,779
133,108
132,174
134,415
137,077
Plus: Income tax expense
10,297
18,088
6,156
25,829
32,248
16,360
25,053
27,281
18,634
43,169
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
5,280
4,846
4,909
15,647
15,038
14,228
20,334
19,250
20,943
20,060
EBITDA (1)
69,844
75,859
49,279
148,664
173,281
144,101
193,661
181,368
169,044
210,548
Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer
(25)
561
540
(291)
683
791
103
640
(871)
532
Plus: Noncash equity-based compensation
272
267
-
765
3,899
-
4,110
-
976
3,899
Plus: Other expense, net
8,818
3,764
2,323
13,873
9,686
6,036
16,410
9,439
20,597
13,089
Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2)
1,504
89
85
1,625
416
1,379
2,259
4,799
3,468
3,836
Less: Gain on debt retirement
-
-
-
-
8,178
-
8,178
15,914
-
24,092
Plus: Debt restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
175
-
330
-
155
Plus: (Gain) loss on pension settlement (3)
(373)
-
12,008
(373)
-
12,008
-
12,008
(373)
-
Plus: Other adjustments (4)
(5)
2
276
(16)
17
787
45
1,247
12
477
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 80,035
$ 80,542
$ 64,511
$ 164,247
$ 179,804
$ 165,277
$ 208,410
$ 193,917
$ 192,853
$ 208,444
Total debt
$ 849,892
$ 1,017,340
$ 1,289,262
$ 1,063,340
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
78,254
92,569
129,840
103,342
Net Debt (1)
$ 771,638
$ 924,771
$ 1,159,422
$ 959,998
Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)
3.70x
4.77x
6.01x
4.61x
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 208,410
$ 193,917
$ 192,853
$ 208,444
Interest expense
133,108
132,174
134,415
137,077
Interest coverage
1.57x
1.47x
1.43x
1.52x
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 62,356
$ 108,581
$ 38,586
$ (518,572)
$ (171,688)
$ (216,834)
$ (13,386)
$ (214,970)
$ (360,270)
$ (169,824)
Capital expenditures
(6,050)
(5,335)
(5,126)
(15,780)
(15,119)
(14,351)
(23,028)
(21,043)
(23,689)
(21,811)
Collections from beneficial interests in securitized
43,673
41,227
48,002
152,484
142,824
127,298
188,312
175,911
197,972
191,437
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)
$ 99,979
$ 144,473
$ 81,462
$ (381,868)
$ (43,983)
$ (103,887)
$ 151,898
$ (60,102)
$ (185,987)
$ (198)
(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.
(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 included employee separation charges primarily related to the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations.
(3) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(4) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), and (iii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.
(5) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
(6) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.
