Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

- Reaffirms full-year, fiscal 2026 guidance; on track to deliver one of its strongest years in Company history -

- Achieves $16.9 million in net income, adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance -

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to deliver strong third-quarter results, with $16.9 million in net income and adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance. The increased volumes we secured earlier in the fiscal year are shipping according to plan, supporting our quarterly performance and reinforcing our consistent operational execution.

"Our ability to capture growth opportunities and efficiencies in a large crop environment, including the increase of our third-party processing, demonstrates the advantages of our global platform. We also made substantial progress in advancing strategic initiatives, such as the implementation of state-of-the-art factory automation, which will drive longer-term efficiencies and reduce the overall cost structure of the business. This proactive approach positions us for sustained, profitable growth and enhanced value for our stakeholders.

"As we approach the fourth quarter-our peak shipping period-we remain focused on efficiently converting inventory into revenue and maximizing cash generation, positioning the business to close fiscal 2026 as one of the strongest years on record."

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Results

Third quarter sales and other operating revenues decreased to $655.8 million compared to $778.3 million for the prior year's third quarter. This was a result of a decrease in leaf product revenues due to the timing of customer shipments in Africa and Europe, as well as a lower average price per kilo primarily in South America, with pricing reflective of the lower costs to purchase the current crop.

Sales and other operating revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 decreased $244.7 million, or 12.4%, when compared to $1,979.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to a decline in kilo volumes sold as a result of the timing of certain leaf product revenues, including the continued impact of lower carry-over sales from accelerated shipments in Africa and North America during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 15.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 15.0% for the same period in the prior year. This slight increase in gross margin was driven by larger crops in South America and increased third-party processing volumes.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 14.6% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 compared to 13.9% for the same period in the prior year. This gross margin expansion was primarily a result of increased third-party processing volumes.

The Company's operating income for the third quarter was $51.3 million as compared to $66.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 mainly due to the decline in gross profit as a result of lower leaf product revenues, partially offset by an increase in our third-party processing and other revenues. Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. in the third quarter was $16.9 million as compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, which was due to lower operating income, partially offset by lower income tax expense and higher income from our unconsolidated affiliates, particularly in South America. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $80.0 million compared to $80.5 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Select Balance Sheet and Liquidity Information

As of December 31, 2025, our balance sheet continues to reflect the impact of larger crops that have persisted throughout the fiscal year as compared to the short-crop conditions experienced in the prior fiscal year, particularly with respect to larger crop purchases in Africa and South America. The Company's net debt, which increased by $199.4 million versus December 31, 2024, is consistent with the year-over-year inventory increase of $206.7 million.

Tobacco inventory at the end of the third quarter was $959.8 million, compared to $755.2 million at the same time last year, which reflects our procurement of the larger current crops. Uncommitted inventory as a percentage of total processed tobacco remains unchanged from the prior year. At December 31, 2025, uncommitted inventory was $28.0 million, or 3.6%, of the $768.6 million in total processed inventory, compared to $21.9 million, or 3.6%, of total processed inventory of $603.3 million at December 31, 2024.

While uncommitted levels of processed tobacco remained low as of December 31, 2025, larger current season crop volumes, particularly from Africa and South America, led to a shift in the global tobacco market toward a more balanced supply environment during the current fiscal year, compared to undersupply conditions in prior years. Early indications from the upcoming crop season suggest continued strong production, which is expected to result in oversupply levels at the beginning of fiscal 2027.

The Company's average operating cycle time was 184 days in the third quarter compared to 161 days in the same period last fiscal year. The 23-day increase was due to the impact of earlier purchasing of larger crops in certain geographies. Our liquidity remains strong with no outstanding borrowings on our $150.0 million ABL at the end of the quarter.

Reaffirms Guidance for Fiscal Year

The Company remains on track to deliver one of its strongest years on record and reaffirms its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with expected net sales of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $215 million to $235 million.

Financial Results Investor Call

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this report regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on current expectations of future events, may be identified by the use of words such as "guidance", "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets," and other words of similar meaning. These statements also may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include: our reliance on a small number of significant customers; continued vertical integration by our customers; global shifts in sourcing customer requirements, the imposition of tariffs and other changes in international trade policies; shifts in the global supply and demand position for tobacco products; variation in our financial results due to growing conditions, customer indications and other factors; loss of confidence in us by our customers, farmers and other suppliers; migration of suppliers who have historically grown tobacco and from whom we have purchased tobacco toward growing other crops; risks related to our advancement of inputs to tobacco suppliers to be settled upon the suppliers delivering us unprocessed tobacco at the end of the growing season; risks that the tobacco we purchase directly from suppliers will not meet our customers' quality and quantity requirements; weather and other environmental conditions that can affect the quantity and marketability of our inventory; international business risks, including unsettled political conditions, uncertainty in the enforcement of legal obligations, including the collection of accounts receivable, fraud risks, expropriation, import and export restrictions, exchange controls, inflationary economies, currency risks and risks related to the restrictions on repatriation of earnings or proceeds from liquidated assets of foreign subsidiaries; many of our operations are located in jurisdictions that pose a high risk of potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; risks and uncertainties related to geopolitical conflicts, including the conflicts in the Middle East and disruptions affecting shipping in that area; impacts of international sanctions on our ability to sell or source tobacco in certain regions; exposure to foreign tax regimes in which the rules are not clear, are not consistently applied and are subject to sudden change; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; competition with the other primary global independent leaf tobacco merchant and independent leaf merchants; disruption, failure or security breaches of our information technology systems and other cybersecurity risks; continued high inflation; regulations regarding environmental matters; risks related to our capital structure, including risks related to our significant debt and our ability to continue to finance our non-U.S. local operations with uncommitted short-term operating credit lines at the local level; our ability to continue to access capital markets to obtain long-term and short-term financing; potential failure of foreign banks in which our subsidiaries maintain deposits or the failure by such banks to transfer funds or honor withdrawals; the risk that, because our ability to generate cash depends on many factors beyond our control, we may be unable to generate the significant amount of cash required to service our indebtedness; our ability to refinance our current credit facilities at the same availability or at similar or reduced interest rates; failure to achieve our stated goals, which may adversely affect our liquidity; developments with respect to our liquidity needs and sources of liquidity; the volatility and disruption of global credit markets; failure by counterparties to derivative transactions to perform their obligations; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from governments, as well as other stakeholders such as investors and customers, with respect to our environmental, social and governance policies, including sustainability policies; inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims, regulatory action and litigation if our products are alleged to have caused significant loss, injury, or death; certain shareholders have the ability to exercise controlling influence on various corporate matters; reductions in demand for consumer tobacco products; risks and uncertainties related to pandemics or other widespread health crises and any related shipping constraints, labor shortages and supply-chain impacts; legislative and regulatory initiatives that may reduce consumption of consumer tobacco products and demand for our services and increase regulatory burdens on us or our customers; government actions that significantly affect the sourcing of tobacco, including governmental actions to identify and assess crop diversification initiatives and alternatives to leaf tobacco growing in countries whose economies depend upon tobacco production; governmental investigations into the Company's business activities, including but not limited to, leaf tobacco industry buying and other payment practices; and impact of proposed regulations to prohibit the sale of cigarettes and certain other tobacco products in the United States other than low-nicotine versions of those products. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that we may make from time to time except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Information



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales and other operating revenues $ 655,798 $ 778,307 $ 1,734,823 $ 1,979,545 Cost of goods and services sold 555,906 661,860 1,481,516 1,703,777 Gross profit 99,892 116,447 253,307 275,768 Gross profit as a percent of sales 15.2 % 15.0 % 14.6 % 13.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 38,284 $ 46,513 $ 118,795 $ 126,050 Other expense, net 8,818 3,764 13,873 9,686 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,504 89 1,625 416 Operating income 51,286 66,081 119,014 139,616 Gain on debt retirement - - - 8,178 Gain on pension settlement 373 - 373 - Interest expense, net 36,566 32,913 104,255 101,935 Income before income taxes and other items 15,093 33,168 15,132 45,859 Income tax expense 10,297 18,088 25,829 32,248 Income from unconsolidated affiliates, net 12,366 4,330 11,694 7,478 Net income 17,162 19,410 997 21,089 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 259 512 798 776 Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 16,903 $ 18,898 $ 199 $ 20,313









Earnings per share:







Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ 0.01 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ 0.01 $ 0.79









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic 25,841 25,540 25,773 25,643 Diluted 25,917 25,540 25,956 25,643

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,840 $ 103,342 Restricted cash 4,703 6,363 Trade receivables, net 246,812 326,641 Other receivables 21,700 17,518 Inventories, net 989,141 782,480 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 102,136 91,838 Recoverable income taxes 12,970 2,659 Prepaid expenses 38,400 34,549 Other current assets 22,112 19,841 Total current assets 1,567,814 1,385,231 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 101,600 97,258 Intangible assets, net 25,175 29,627 Deferred income taxes, net 12,771 7,056 Long-term recoverable income taxes 6,555 3,534 Other noncurrent assets 35,054 31,065 Right-of-use assets 29,230 30,069 Property, plant, and equipment, net 140,892 136,344 Total assets $ 1,919,091 $ 1,720,184











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 833,733 $ 608,648 Accounts payable 136,686 169,807 Advances from customers 63,916 88,444 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125,791 104,179 Income taxes payable 15,626 20,525 Operating leases payable 9,154 8,179 Current portion of long-term debt - 49 Total current liabilities 1,184,906 999,831 Long-term taxes payable 3,263 3,735 Long-term debt 455,529 454,643 Deferred income taxes 10,831 8,265 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 21,070 12,996 Long-term leases 18,610 19,399 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 57,293 54,308 Total liabilities $ 1,751,502 $ 1,553,177 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock-no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued and outstanding shares (24,608 for all periods) $ 393,664 $ 392,688 Retained deficit (239,926) (234,978) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,507 4,207 Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 161,245 161,917 Noncontrolling interests 6,344 5,090 Total stockholders' equity 167,589 167,007 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,919,091 $ 1,720,184













Segment Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Three Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2025 2024 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 614.7 $ 742.9 (128.2) (17.3) Tobacco costs 493.4 603.1 (109.7) (18.2) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 28.9 27.7 1.2 4.3 Total product cost of goods sold 522.3 630.8 (108.5) (17.2) Product gross profit 92.4 112.1 (19.7) (17.6) Product gross profit as a percent of sales 15.0 % 15.1 %













Kilos sold 115.1 123.5 (8.4) (6.8) Average price per kilo $ 5.34 $ 6.02 (0.68) (11.3) Average cost per kilo 4.54 5.11 (0.57) (11.2) Average gross profit per kilo 0.80 0.91 (0.11) (12.1)









Processing and other revenues $ 37.8 $ 32.4 5.4 16.7 Processing and other costs of services sold 30.8 28.5 2.3 8.1 Processing and other gross profit 7.0 3.9 3.1 79.5 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 18.5 % 12.0 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 3.3 $ 3.0 0.3 10.0 Cost of goods and services sold 2.7 2.5 0.2 8.0 Gross profit 0.6 0.5 0.1 20.0 Gross profit as a percent of sales 18.2 % 16.7 %





Segment Results

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Nine Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2025 2024 $ % Leaf:







Product revenue $ 1,584.1 $ 1,847.9 (263.8) (14.3) Tobacco costs 1,287.4 1,516.0 (228.6) (15.1) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 73.1 70.5 2.6 3.7 Total cost of goods sold 1,360.5 1,586.5 (226.0) (14.2) Product revenue gross profit 223.6 261.4 (37.8) (14.5) Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 14.1 % 14.1 %













Kilos sold 273.4 305.2 (31.8) (10.4) Average price per kilo $ 5.79 $ 6.05 (0.26) (4.3) Average cost per kilo 4.98 5.20 (0.22) (4.2) Average gross profit per kilo 0.81 0.85 (0.04) (4.7)









Processing and other revenues $ 143.4 $ 122.5 20.9 17.1 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 114.6 106.0 8.6 8.1 Processing and other gross profit 28.8 16.5 12.3 74.5 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 20.1 % 13.5 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 7.3 $ 9.1 (1.8) (19.8) Cost of goods and services sold 6.4 11.2 (4.8) (42.9) Gross profit (loss) 0.9 (2.1) 3.0 142.9 Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales 12.3 % (23.1) %





Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (6) (in thousands) December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December

31, 2023 March 31,

2025 March 31, 2024 December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International,

Inc. $ 16,903 $ 18,898 $ 3,835 $ 199 $ 20,313 $ 12,734 $ 15,166 $ 2,663 (4,948) $ 10,242 Plus: Interest expense 37,364 34,027 34,379 106,989 105,682 100,779 133,108 132,174 134,415 137,077 Plus: Income tax expense 10,297 18,088 6,156 25,829 32,248 16,360 25,053 27,281 18,634 43,169 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,280 4,846 4,909 15,647 15,038 14,228 20,334 19,250 20,943 20,060 EBITDA (1) 69,844 75,859 49,279 148,664 173,281 144,101 193,661 181,368 169,044 210,548 Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer

receivables (25) 561 540 (291) 683 791 103 640 (871) 532 Plus: Noncash equity-based compensation 272 267 - 765 3,899 - 4,110 - 976 3,899 Plus: Other expense, net 8,818 3,764 2,323 13,873 9,686 6,036 16,410 9,439 20,597 13,089 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2) 1,504 89 85 1,625 416 1,379 2,259 4,799 3,468 3,836 Less: Gain on debt retirement - - - - 8,178 - 8,178 15,914 - 24,092 Plus: Debt restructuring - - - - - 175 - 330 - 155 Plus: (Gain) loss on pension settlement (3) (373) - 12,008 (373) - 12,008 - 12,008 (373) - Plus: Other adjustments (4) (5) 2 276 (16) 17 787 45 1,247 12 477 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 80,035 $ 80,542 $ 64,511 $ 164,247 $ 179,804 $ 165,277 $ 208,410 $ 193,917 $ 192,853 $ 208,444





















Total debt











$ 849,892 $ 1,017,340 $ 1,289,262 $ 1,063,340 Less: Cash and cash equivalents











78,254 92,569 129,840 103,342 Net Debt (1)











$ 771,638 $ 924,771 $ 1,159,422 $ 959,998 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)











3.70x 4.77x 6.01x 4.61x





















Adjusted EBITDA (1)











$ 208,410 $ 193,917 $ 192,853 $ 208,444 Interest expense











133,108 132,174 134,415 137,077 Interest coverage











1.57x 1.47x 1.43x 1.52x





















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 62,356 $ 108,581 $ 38,586 $ (518,572) $ (171,688) $ (216,834) $ (13,386) $ (214,970) $ (360,270) $ (169,824) Capital expenditures (6,050) (5,335) (5,126) (15,780) (15,119) (14,351) (23,028) (21,043) (23,689) (21,811) Collections from beneficial interests in securitized

trade receivables (5) 43,673 41,227 48,002 152,484 142,824 127,298 188,312 175,911 197,972 191,437 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) $ 99,979 $ 144,473 $ 81,462 $ (381,868) $ (43,983) $ (103,887) $ 151,898 $ (60,102) $ (185,987) $ (198)



(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 included employee separation charges primarily related to the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations.

(3) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), and (iii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.

(5) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(6) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.