Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

- Reaffirms full-year, fiscal 2026 guidance; on track to deliver one of its strongest years in Company history -

- Achieves $16.9 million in net income, adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance -

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to deliver strong third-quarter results, with $16.9 million in net income and adjusted EBITDA equal to last year's record third quarter performance. The increased volumes we secured earlier in the fiscal year are shipping according to plan, supporting our quarterly performance and reinforcing our consistent operational execution.

"Our ability to capture growth opportunities and efficiencies in a large crop environment, including the increase of our third-party processing, demonstrates the advantages of our global platform. We also made substantial progress in advancing strategic initiatives, such as the implementation of state-of-the-art factory automation, which will drive longer-term efficiencies and reduce the overall cost structure of the business. This proactive approach positions us for sustained, profitable growth and enhanced value for our stakeholders.

"As we approach the fourth quarter-our peak shipping period-we remain focused on efficiently converting inventory into revenue and maximizing cash generation, positioning the business to close fiscal 2026 as one of the strongest years on record."

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2026 Results

Third quarter sales and other operating revenues decreased to $655.8 million compared to $778.3 million for the prior year's third quarter. This was a result of a decrease in leaf product revenues due to the timing of customer shipments in Africa and Europe, as well as a lower average price per kilo primarily in South America, with pricing reflective of the lower costs to purchase the current crop.

Sales and other operating revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 decreased $244.7 million, or 12.4%, when compared to $1,979.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to a decline in kilo volumes sold as a result of the timing of certain leaf product revenues, including the continued impact of lower carry-over sales from accelerated shipments in Africa and North America during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 15.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 15.0% for the same period in the prior year. This slight increase in gross margin was driven by larger crops in South America and increased third-party processing volumes.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 14.6% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 compared to 13.9% for the same period in the prior year. This gross margin expansion was primarily a result of increased third-party processing volumes.

The Company's operating income for the third quarter was $51.3 million as compared to $66.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 mainly due to the decline in gross profit as a result of lower leaf product revenues, partially offset by an increase in our third-party processing and other revenues. Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. in the third quarter was $16.9 million as compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, which was due to lower operating income, partially offset by lower income tax expense and higher income from our unconsolidated affiliates, particularly in South America. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $80.0 million compared to $80.5 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Select Balance Sheet and Liquidity Information

As of December 31, 2025, our balance sheet continues to reflect the impact of larger crops that have persisted throughout the fiscal year as compared to the short-crop conditions experienced in the prior fiscal year, particularly with respect to larger crop purchases in Africa and South America. The Company's net debt, which increased by $199.4 million versus December 31, 2024, is consistent with the year-over-year inventory increase of $206.7 million.

Tobacco inventory at the end of the third quarter was $959.8 million, compared to $755.2 million at the same time last year, which reflects our procurement of the larger current crops. Uncommitted inventory as a percentage of total processed tobacco remains unchanged from the prior year. At December 31, 2025, uncommitted inventory was $28.0 million, or 3.6%, of the $768.6 million in total processed inventory, compared to $21.9 million, or 3.6%, of total processed inventory of $603.3 million at December 31, 2024.

While uncommitted levels of processed tobacco remained low as of December 31, 2025, larger current season crop volumes, particularly from Africa and South America, led to a shift in the global tobacco market toward a more balanced supply environment during the current fiscal year, compared to undersupply conditions in prior years. Early indications from the upcoming crop season suggest continued strong production, which is expected to result in oversupply levels at the beginning of fiscal 2027.

The Company's average operating cycle time was 184 days in the third quarter compared to 161 days in the same period last fiscal year. The 23-day increase was due to the impact of earlier purchasing of larger crops in certain geographies. Our liquidity remains strong with no outstanding borrowings on our $150.0 million ABL at the end of the quarter.

Reaffirms Guidance for Fiscal Year

The Company remains on track to deliver one of its strongest years on record and reaffirms its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with expected net sales of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $215 million to $235 million.

Financial Results Investor Call

The Company will hold an earnings conference call and webcast on February 11, 2026, at 9 a.m. EST. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial +1 (646) 307-1072 or (800) 281-8044 and use conference ID 6649972. The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.pyxus.com.

This release, as well as the Company's third quarter results presentation, will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage prior to the call. For those unable to join the live audio webcast, an archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this report regarding expectations of our performance or other matters that may affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on current expectations of future events, may be identified by the use of words such as "guidance", "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets," and other words of similar meaning. These statements also may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include: our reliance on a small number of significant customers; continued vertical integration by our customers; global shifts in sourcing customer requirements, the imposition of tariffs and other changes in international trade policies; shifts in the global supply and demand position for tobacco products; variation in our financial results due to growing conditions, customer indications and other factors; loss of confidence in us by our customers, farmers and other suppliers; migration of suppliers who have historically grown tobacco and from whom we have purchased tobacco toward growing other crops; risks related to our advancement of inputs to tobacco suppliers to be settled upon the suppliers delivering us unprocessed tobacco at the end of the growing season; risks that the tobacco we purchase directly from suppliers will not meet our customers' quality and quantity requirements; weather and other environmental conditions that can affect the quantity and marketability of our inventory; international business risks, including unsettled political conditions, uncertainty in the enforcement of legal obligations, including the collection of accounts receivable, fraud risks, expropriation, import and export restrictions, exchange controls, inflationary economies, currency risks and risks related to the restrictions on repatriation of earnings or proceeds from liquidated assets of foreign subsidiaries; many of our operations are located in jurisdictions that pose a high risk of potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; risks and uncertainties related to geopolitical conflicts, including the conflicts in the Middle East and disruptions affecting shipping in that area; impacts of international sanctions on our ability to sell or source tobacco in certain regions; exposure to foreign tax regimes in which the rules are not clear, are not consistently applied and are subject to sudden change; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; competition with the other primary global independent leaf tobacco merchant and independent leaf merchants; disruption, failure or security breaches of our information technology systems and other cybersecurity risks; continued high inflation; regulations regarding environmental matters; risks related to our capital structure, including risks related to our significant debt and our ability to continue to finance our non-U.S. local operations with uncommitted short-term operating credit lines at the local level; our ability to continue to access capital markets to obtain long-term and short-term financing; potential failure of foreign banks in which our subsidiaries maintain deposits or the failure by such banks to transfer funds or honor withdrawals; the risk that, because our ability to generate cash depends on many factors beyond our control, we may be unable to generate the significant amount of cash required to service our indebtedness; our ability to refinance our current credit facilities at the same availability or at similar or reduced interest rates; failure to achieve our stated goals, which may adversely affect our liquidity; developments with respect to our liquidity needs and sources of liquidity; the volatility and disruption of global credit markets; failure by counterparties to derivative transactions to perform their obligations; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from governments, as well as other stakeholders such as investors and customers, with respect to our environmental, social and governance policies, including sustainability policies; inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims, regulatory action and litigation if our products are alleged to have caused significant loss, injury, or death; certain shareholders have the ability to exercise controlling influence on various corporate matters; reductions in demand for consumer tobacco products; risks and uncertainties related to pandemics or other widespread health crises and any related shipping constraints, labor shortages and supply-chain impacts; legislative and regulatory initiatives that may reduce consumption of consumer tobacco products and demand for our services and increase regulatory burdens on us or our customers; government actions that significantly affect the sourcing of tobacco, including governmental actions to identify and assess crop diversification initiatives and alternatives to leaf tobacco growing in countries whose economies depend upon tobacco production; governmental investigations into the Company's business activities, including but not limited to, leaf tobacco industry buying and other payment practices; and impact of proposed regulations to prohibit the sale of cigarettes and certain other tobacco products in the United States other than low-nicotine versions of those products. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that we may make from time to time except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Information



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales and other operating revenues

$ 655,798

$ 778,307

$ 1,734,823

$ 1,979,545

Cost of goods and services sold

555,906

661,860

1,481,516

1,703,777

Gross profit

99,892

116,447

253,307

275,768

Gross profit as a percent of sales

15.2 %

15.0 %

14.6 %

13.9 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

$ 38,284

$ 46,513

$ 118,795

$ 126,050

Other expense, net

8,818

3,764

13,873

9,686

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

1,504

89

1,625

416

Operating income

51,286

66,081

119,014

139,616

Gain on debt retirement

-

-

-

8,178

Gain on pension settlement

373

-

373

-

Interest expense, net

36,566

32,913

104,255

101,935

Income before income taxes and other items

15,093

33,168

15,132

45,859

Income tax expense

10,297

18,088

25,829

32,248

Income from unconsolidated affiliates, net

12,366

4,330

11,694

7,478

Net income

17,162

19,410

997

21,089

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

259

512

798

776

Net income attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.

$ 16,903

$ 18,898

$ 199

$ 20,313






Earnings per share:





Basic

$ 0.65

$ 0.74

$ 0.01

$ 0.79

Diluted

$ 0.65

$ 0.74

$ 0.01

$ 0.79






Weighted average number of shares outstanding:





Basic

25,841

25,540

25,773

25,643

Diluted

25,917

25,540

25,956

25,643

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 129,840

$ 103,342

Restricted cash

4,703

6,363

Trade receivables, net

246,812

326,641

Other receivables

21,700

17,518

Inventories, net

989,141

782,480

Advances to tobacco suppliers, net

102,136

91,838

Recoverable income taxes

12,970

2,659

Prepaid expenses

38,400

34,549

Other current assets

22,112

19,841

Total current assets

1,567,814

1,385,231

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

101,600

97,258

Intangible assets, net

25,175

29,627

Deferred income taxes, net

12,771

7,056

Long-term recoverable income taxes

6,555

3,534

Other noncurrent assets

35,054

31,065

Right-of-use assets

29,230

30,069

Property, plant, and equipment, net

140,892

136,344

Total assets

$ 1,919,091

$ 1,720,184







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable

$ 833,733

$ 608,648

Accounts payable

136,686

169,807

Advances from customers

63,916

88,444

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

125,791

104,179

Income taxes payable

15,626

20,525

Operating leases payable

9,154

8,179

Current portion of long-term debt

-

49

Total current liabilities

1,184,906

999,831

Long-term taxes payable

3,263

3,735

Long-term debt

455,529

454,643

Deferred income taxes

10,831

8,265

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits

21,070

12,996

Long-term leases

18,610

19,399

Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities

57,293

54,308

Total liabilities

$ 1,751,502

$ 1,553,177

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock-no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued and outstanding shares (24,608 for all periods)

$ 393,664

$ 392,688

Retained deficit

(239,926)

(234,978)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,507

4,207

Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc.

161,245

161,917

Noncontrolling interests

6,344

5,090

Total stockholders' equity

167,589

167,007

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,919,091

$ 1,720,184







Segment Results


Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024


Three Months Ended December 31,




Change

(in millions, except per kilo amounts)

2025

2024

$

%

Leaf:





Product revenues

$ 614.7

$ 742.9

(128.2)

(17.3)

Tobacco costs

493.4

603.1

(109.7)

(18.2)

Transportation, storage, and other period costs

28.9

27.7

1.2

4.3

Total product cost of goods sold

522.3

630.8

(108.5)

(17.2)

Product gross profit

92.4

112.1

(19.7)

(17.6)

Product gross profit as a percent of sales

15.0 %

15.1 %








Kilos sold

115.1

123.5

(8.4)

(6.8)

Average price per kilo

$ 5.34

$ 6.02

(0.68)

(11.3)

Average cost per kilo

4.54

5.11

(0.57)

(11.2)

Average gross profit per kilo

0.80

0.91

(0.11)

(12.1)






Processing and other revenues

$ 37.8

$ 32.4

5.4

16.7

Processing and other costs of services sold

30.8

28.5

2.3

8.1

Processing and other gross profit

7.0

3.9

3.1

79.5

Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales

18.5 %

12.0 %








All Other:





Sales and other operating revenues

$ 3.3

$ 3.0

0.3

10.0

Cost of goods and services sold

2.7

2.5

0.2

8.0

Gross profit

0.6

0.5

0.1

20.0

Gross profit as a percent of sales

18.2 %

16.7 %



Segment Results


Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024


Nine Months Ended December 31,




Change

(in millions, except per kilo amounts)

2025

2024

$

%

Leaf:





Product revenue

$ 1,584.1

$ 1,847.9

(263.8)

(14.3)

Tobacco costs

1,287.4

1,516.0

(228.6)

(15.1)

Transportation, storage, and other period costs

73.1

70.5

2.6

3.7

Total cost of goods sold

1,360.5

1,586.5

(226.0)

(14.2)

Product revenue gross profit

223.6

261.4

(37.8)

(14.5)

Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales

14.1 %

14.1 %








Kilos sold

273.4

305.2

(31.8)

(10.4)

Average price per kilo

$ 5.79

$ 6.05

(0.26)

(4.3)

Average cost per kilo

4.98

5.20

(0.22)

(4.2)

Average gross profit per kilo

0.81

0.85

(0.04)

(4.7)






Processing and other revenues

$ 143.4

$ 122.5

20.9

17.1

Processing and other revenues costs of services sold

114.6

106.0

8.6

8.1

Processing and other gross profit

28.8

16.5

12.3

74.5

Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales

20.1 %

13.5 %








All Other:





Sales and other operating revenues

$ 7.3

$ 9.1

(1.8)

(19.8)

Cost of goods and services sold

6.4

11.2

(4.8)

(42.9)

Gross profit (loss)

0.9

(2.1)

3.0

142.9

Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales

12.3 %

(23.1) %



Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Last Twelve Months (6)

(in thousands)

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2023

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

December
31, 2023

March 31,
2025

March 31, 2024

December
31, 2025

December
31, 2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International,
Inc.

$ 16,903

$ 18,898

$ 3,835

$ 199

$ 20,313

$ 12,734

$ 15,166

$ 2,663

(4,948)

$ 10,242

Plus: Interest expense

37,364

34,027

34,379

106,989

105,682

100,779

133,108

132,174

134,415

137,077

Plus: Income tax expense

10,297

18,088

6,156

25,829

32,248

16,360

25,053

27,281

18,634

43,169

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

5,280

4,846

4,909

15,647

15,038

14,228

20,334

19,250

20,943

20,060

EBITDA (1)

69,844

75,859

49,279

148,664

173,281

144,101

193,661

181,368

169,044

210,548

Plus: (Recoveries) reserves for doubtful customer
receivables

(25)

561

540

(291)

683

791

103

640

(871)

532

Plus: Noncash equity-based compensation

272

267

-

765

3,899

-

4,110

-

976

3,899

Plus: Other expense, net

8,818

3,764

2,323

13,873

9,686

6,036

16,410

9,439

20,597

13,089

Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2)

1,504

89

85

1,625

416

1,379

2,259

4,799

3,468

3,836

Less: Gain on debt retirement

-

-

-

-

8,178

-

8,178

15,914

-

24,092

Plus: Debt restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

175

-

330

-

155

Plus: (Gain) loss on pension settlement (3)

(373)

-

12,008

(373)

-

12,008

-

12,008

(373)

-

Plus: Other adjustments (4)

(5)

2

276

(16)

17

787

45

1,247

12

477

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 80,035

$ 80,542

$ 64,511

$ 164,247

$ 179,804

$ 165,277

$ 208,410

$ 193,917

$ 192,853

$ 208,444












Total debt







$ 849,892

$ 1,017,340

$ 1,289,262

$ 1,063,340

Less: Cash and cash equivalents







78,254

92,569

129,840

103,342

Net Debt (1)







$ 771,638

$ 924,771

$ 1,159,422

$ 959,998

Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)







3.70x

4.77x

6.01x

4.61x












Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$ 208,410

$ 193,917

$ 192,853

$ 208,444

Interest expense







133,108

132,174

134,415

137,077

Interest coverage







1.57x

1.47x

1.43x

1.52x












Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 62,356

$ 108,581

$ 38,586

$ (518,572)

$ (171,688)

$ (216,834)

$ (13,386)

$ (214,970)

$ (360,270)

$ (169,824)

Capital expenditures

(6,050)

(5,335)

(5,126)

(15,780)

(15,119)

(14,351)

(23,028)

(21,043)

(23,689)

(21,811)

Collections from beneficial interests in securitized
trade receivables (5)

43,673

41,227

48,002

152,484

142,824

127,298

188,312

175,911

197,972

191,437

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)

$ 99,979

$ 144,473

$ 81,462

$ (381,868)

$ (43,983)

$ (103,887)

$ 151,898

$ (60,102)

$ (185,987)

$ (198)


(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.


(2) Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 included employee separation charges primarily related to the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 included employee separation charges primarily related to changes in the corporate organizational structure and the continued restructuring of certain leaf operations and asset impairment charges primarily related to continued restructuring of certain non-leaf agriculture operations.


(3) During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.


(4) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), and (iii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the industrial hemp operations, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table.


(5) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and are classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.


(6) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
