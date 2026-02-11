Anzeige
RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers 17.2% Full-Year Revenue Growth, Record Revenue and Operating Margins in 2025

Sixth consecutive year of revenue growth, reflecting ongoing business momentum

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), a leader in next-generation AI-powered assurance solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"RADCOM delivered record revenue of $71.5 million and achieved its highest annual operating margins to date in 2025, marking six consecutive years of revenue growth," said Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM. "We are scaling profitability, generating strong cash flow, and strengthening our balance sheet, reflecting a business model with clear operating leverage while delivering measurable value to our customers. As telecom operators adapt to an AI-driven environment, they must operate their networks more efficiently while improving the customer experience, and our solutions enable both. We have built a strong foundation for sustainable, profitable growth as we work to continue to expand our customer base."

"With record cash levels of $109.9 million and no debt as of year-end, we enter 2026 from a position of financial strength," added Eppstein. "Our focus remains on expanding our Tier-1 customer footprint, deepening partnerships across our ecosystem, and continuing to lead in intelligent assurance and AI-driven analytics."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $18.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 15.9% growth year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.3 million, or 8.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.3 million, or 23.0% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.9 million, or 17.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Positive cash flow was $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the full year 2025 were $71.5 million, a new company record, compared to $61.0 million in 2024, representing 17.2% year-over-year growth, above the midpoint of our guidance of 15% to 18% growth, and marking six consecutive years of top-line growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $8.3 million, or 11.6% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $3.1 million, or 5.1% of revenue, for the full year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $14.8 million, or 20.6% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $9.5 million, or 15.6% of revenue, for the full year 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $12.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2025 amounted to $18.4 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the full year 2024.
  • Positive cash flow was $15.2 million in 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $109.9 million and no debt, ending the year with its highest-ever cash levels.

Outlook

RADCOM is providing full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance of 8% to 12%, implying revenue of $78.6 million at the guidance midpoint (10%).

Chairman of the Board Transition

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has appointed an existing Board member, Mr. Rami Schwartz, as Chairman of the Board, effective February 8, 2026, succeeding Mr. Sami Totah. Mr. Rami Schwartz has served on RADCOM's Board of Directors since July 2019 and brings deep experience in strategy, leadership, governance, and scaling technology businesses. Mr. Sami Totah will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webinar

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call today, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the financial results and answer participants' questions.

Conference Call Access

To join the conference call, please dial +1-866-652-8972 (US toll-free) or +972-3-918-0609 for other locations. Please dial in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time. A recording will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/.

Audio Webinar Access

To access the audio webinar, log in at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days following the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
[email protected]
+1-646-809-4048 / +1-312-809-1087

Company Contact:
Hod Cohen
CFO
[email protected]
+972-3-645-5055

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and Generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, momentum, scalability of the Company's business model, and ongoing demand from telecom operators, sustainable, profitable growth and financial strength, increasing adoption of AI-driven assurance solutions, expanding its customer base, deepening its partnerships and continuing to lead in intelligent assurance and AI-driven analytics, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


Three months ended
December 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues

$ 18,857


$ 16,264


$ 71,494


$ 61,009

Cost of revenues

4,370


4,137


17,193


15,746

Gross profit

14,487


12,127


54,301


45,263

Research and development, gross

5,407


4,749


20,239


18,659

Less - royalty-bearing participation

149


113


363


684

Research and development, net

5,258


4,636


19,876


17,975

Sales and marketing

4,739


4,632


19,683


17,794

General and administrative

1,804


1,549


6,439


6,407

Total operating expenses

11,801


10,817


45,998


42,176

Operating income

2,686


1,310


8,303


3,087

Financial income, net

1,207


1,080


4,283


4,115

Income before taxes on income

3,893


2,390


12,586


7,202

Taxes on income

251


142


595


234









Net income

$ 3,642


$ 2,248


$ 11,991


$ 6,968









Basic net income per ordinary share

$ 0.22


$ 0.14


$ 0.74


$ 0.44

Diluted net income per ordinary share

$ 0.21


$ 0.14


$ 0.71


$ 0.43

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
basic net income per ordinary share

16,512,452


15,878,186


16,266,468


15,666,457

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
diluted net income per ordinary share

17,039,753


16,612,554


16,835,529


16,155,150

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


Three months ended

December 31,



Twelve month ended

December 31,


2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 14,487



$ 12,127



$ 54,301



$ 45,263

Stock-based compensation

89



91



387



381

Amortization of intangible assets

57



57



225



225

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 14,633



$ 12,275



$ 54,913



$ 45,869

GAAP research and development, net

$ 5,258



$ 4,636



$ 19,876



$ 17,975

Stock-based compensation

468



497



1,776



2,047

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$ 4,790



$ 4,139



$ 18,100



$ 15,928

GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,739



$ 4,632



$ 19,683



$ 17,794

Stock-based compensation

556



506



2,265



2,023

Amortization of intangible assets

29



29



115



116

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 4,154



$ 4,097



$ 17,303



$ 15,655

GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,804



$ 1,549



$ 6,439



$ 6,407

Stock-based compensation

444



380



1,688



1,645

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 1,360



$ 1,169



$ 4,751



$ 4,762

GAAP total operating expenses

$ 11,801



$ 10,817



$ 45,998



$ 42,176

Stock-based compensation

1,468



1,383



5,729



5,715

Amortization of intangible assets

29



29



115



116

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$ 10,304



$ 9,405



$ 40,154



$ 36,345

GAAP operating income

$ 2,686



$ 1,310



$ 8,303



$ 3,087

Stock-based compensation

1,557



1,474



6,116



6,096

Amortization of intangible assets

86



86



340



341

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 4,329



$ 2,870



$ 14,759



$ 9,524

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


Three months
ended

December 31,


Twelve months
ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 3,893


$ 2,390


$ 12,586


$ 7,202

Stock-based compensation

1,557


1,474


6,116


6,096

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


340


341

Financial expenses (income)

(78)


(28)


(29)


84

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$ 5,458


$ 3,922


$ 19,013


$ 13,723

GAAP net income

$ 3,642


$ 2,248


$ 11,991


$ 6,968

Stock-based compensation

1,557


1,474


6,116


6,096

Amortization of intangible assets

86


86


340


341

Financial expenses (income)

(78)


(28)


(29)


84

Non-GAAP net income

$ 5,207


$ 3,780


$ 18,418


$ 13,489

GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.21


$ 0.14


$ 0.71


$ 0.43

Stock-based compensation

0.10


0.09


0.36


0.38

Amortization of intangible assets

(*)


(*)


0.02


0.02

Financial expenses (income)

(*)


(*)


(*)


(*)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$ 0.31


$ 0.23


$ 1.09


$ 0.83

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net
income per share

17,039,753


16,612,554


16,835,529


16,155,150

(*) Less than $ 0.01








RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of


As of


December 31,

2025


December 31,

2024

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,486


$ 19,243

Short-term bank deposits

79,437


75,429

Trade receivables, net

20,245


19,038

Inventories

318


1,667

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,036


1,819

Total Current Assets

132,522


117,196





Non-Current Assets




Severance pay fund

3,431


2,985

Other long-term receivables

2,866


3,484

Property and equipment, net

988


879

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,898


3,421

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,269


2,609

Total Non-Current Assets

12,452


13,378





Total Assets

$ 144,974


$ 130,574





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Current Liabilities




Trade payables

$ 2,632


$ 2,457

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

1,100


6,848

Employee and payroll accruals

7,325


7,175

Operating lease liabilities

1,099


966

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

10,872


10,463

Total Current Liabilities

23,028


27,909





Non-Current Liabilities




Accrued severance pay

4,790


3,868

Operating lease liabilities

2,135


2,438

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

916


683

Total Non-Current Liabilities

7,841


6,989





Total Liabilities

$ 30,869


$ 34,898





Shareholders' Equity




Share capital

$ 809


$ 769

Additional paid-in capital

167,172


160,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,923)


(2,910)

Accumulated deficit

(50,953)


(62,944)





Total Shareholders' Equity

114,105


95,676

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 144,974


$ 130,574

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
