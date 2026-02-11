Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Strengthens Leadership Team and Maintains Annual Dividend

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 include:

Net income decreased 28% to $439,000, driven by the acceleration of unamortized premiums;

Deposits, excluding brokered, increased by $2.6 million along with a reduction in deposit expense;

Added a Chief Lending Officer and new loan production topped $6 million; and

Declared $0.65 per share annual dividend.

"During the fourth quarter, net loan growth did not turn positive as expected because of unexpected loan payoffs totaling $4.5 million even though new loan production for the quarter topped $6 million, the highest quarterly growth rate in over two years," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "Deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, turned positive for the quarter with new customer growth in core non-interest checking and money market accounts on top of a reduction in deposit expense of 23 basis points. Net income fell below our expectations for the quarter because loan purchase premium amortization expense accelerated by $310,000."

Krimmel continued, "We added Addam Taussig as our Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer during the quarter, and he quickly delivered the highest quarter of loan production for the year and built a pipeline of opportunities for Touchmark that top $40 million. We continue to reshape the balance sheet with organic loan growth, new deposit relationships and a reduction in non-core funding dependence with our growth strategy focused on full relationship banking for entrepreneurs, small and medium sized businesses with revenue up to $50 million."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Net income increased to $439,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $308,000 for the same period for 2024 but decreased 28% from the sequential quarter, driven by lower net interest income of $311,000;

Net interest income decreased 21% to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and declined by $311,000, or 12%, from the sequential quarter driven by higher loan purchase premium amortization expense of $310,000 driven by the unexpected payoff of purchased loans;

Non-interest income decreased 16% to $152,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $42,000, or 38%, from the sequential quarter driven by an increase in early loan prepayment revenue of $40,000; and

Non-interest expense increased 34% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 and increased by $102,000 from the sequential quarter driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $71,000.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total loans declined by $55 million, or 14%, to $325 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $4.7 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.2 million and unexpected loan payoffs from the purchased loan portfolio of $4.5 million partially offset by new loan growth of $6.1 million;

Total deposits decreased by $31 million, or 8%, to $339 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a reduction in time deposits of $34.2 million, brokered deposits of $31.6 million, and internet time deposits of $7.9 million offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $42.6 million. Total deposits declined by $338,000 from the sequential quarter, driven by a reduction in time deposits of $16.5 million, brokered deposits of $2.9 million, internet time deposits of $2.7 million, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $17.1 million and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $4.7 million;

As of December 31, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $15.84 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $0.55 compared to the sequential quarter; and

The Company declared its annual dividend for 2025 at $0.65 per share.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.56% of total assets, compared to $7.6 million, or 1.68% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 but increased by $43,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by a small problem loan that is in resolution;

Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 4.74% for the same period in 2024 and net recoveries of 0.00% for the sequential quarter; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.78% of total loans outstanding as of the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 0.62% for the same period in 2024 and from 0.73% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of December 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(unaudited)









December 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 (1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 546

$ 1,184

Interest-bearing deposits

65,102

41,408

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

70,823

47,767

Securities:









Available-for-sale

10,806

10,019

Equity securities

1,598

1,654

Loans, net of deferred fees

324,725

379,419

Allowance for credit losses

(2,543)

(2,358)

Net loans

322,182

377,061

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,490

1,217

Other Real Estate

5,826

6,888

Deferred tax asset

1,351

1,112

Other assets

3,561

4,573

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 417,637

$ 450,291

LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 17,722

$ 16,957

Interest-bearing

320,972

352,590

Total deposits

338,694

369,547

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,027

9,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES

346,721

378,878











SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,476,891 shares issued and outstanding as of









the periods presented

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,895

46,881

Retained earnings

24,523

25,266

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(547)

(779)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

70,916

71,413













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 417,637

$ 450,291









(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.

























TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 4,650

$ 6,628

$ 20,670

$ 28,703 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities













INCOME Taxable interest 118

111

439

445

Interest from federal funds sold and other 705

562

2,640

2,679

Total interest income 5,473

7,301

23,749

31,827 INTEREST Interest on deposits 3,090

4,265

13,827

19,172 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

20

-

178

Total interest expense 3,090

4,285

13,827

19,350

Net interest income 2,383

3,016

9,922

12,477

Provision for credit losses 150

2,240

745

2,576

Net interest income after provision 2,233

776

9,177

9,901 NONINTEREST















INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 6

4

17

18

Loan servicing fees 101

114

439

678

Loan Prepayment Penalties 39

2

549

1,058

Gain on Loan Sales 0

39

-

748

Other noninterest income 6

22

24

469

Total noninterest income 152

181

1,029

2,971 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 997

741

3,934

3,989 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 83

68

276

328

Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses 163

56

468

626

Data processing expense 96

88

376

344

Loan Collection Expense 51

6

259

265

Audits and exams expense 45

45

180

172

Board Expenses 78

58

413

344

Supervisory Assessments 97

73

360

589

Other noninterest expense 332

314

1,203

1,346

Total noninterest expense 1,942

1,449

7,469

8,003

Income before provision for income taxes 443

(492)

2,737

4,854

Provision for income taxes 4

(184)

586

1,130

Net income $ 439

$ (308)

$ 2,151

$ 3,740



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,476,630

4,475,891

4,476,077

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,583,070

4,583,737

4,583,570

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.10

$ (0.07)

$ 0.48

$ 0.83

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10

$ (0.07)

$ 0.47

$ 0.82

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 5,473

$ 6,068

$ 5,415

$ 6,793

$ 7,301 Interest expense 3,090

3,374

3,507

3,855

4,285 Net interest income 2,383

2,694

1,908

2,938

3,016 Provision for credit losses 150

150

150

295

2,240 Non-interest income 152

110

604

162

181 Non-interest expense 1,942

1,840

1,851

1,836

1,449 Income (loss) before income taxes 443

814

511

969

(492) Income taxes (benefit) 4

205

141

236

(184) Net income (loss) $ 439

$ 609

$ 370

$ 733

$ (308) Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.10

$ 0.14

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07) Book value per share $ 15.84

$ 16.39

$ 16.22

$ 16.14

$ 15.95 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic 4,476,630

4,475,892

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted 4,583,070

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737 Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 324,725

$ 329,437

$ 332,335

$ 362,836

$ 379,419 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,543)

$ (2,398)

$ (2,249)

$ (2,092)

$ (2,358) Total assets $ 418,375

$ 417,756

$ 426,007

$ 432,421

$ 450,291 Total deposits $ 338,694

$ 339,032

$ 348,064

$ 354,099

$ 369,547 Net interest margin 2.32 %

2.58 %

1.83 %

2.71 %

2.72 % Efficiency 75.08 %

64.26 %

70.65 %

58.68 %

44.81 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 25,080

$ 22,323

$ 22,409

$ 23,042

$ 23,039 Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees 6,521

6,478

7,422

7,553

7,552 Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.99 %

5.34 %

5.26 %

5.33 %

5.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of government guarantees 1.56 %

1.55 %

1.74 %

1.75 %

1.68 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.78 %

0.73 %

0.68 %

0.58 %

0.62 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 %

(0.00 %)

(0.01 %)

0.60 %

4.74 %























SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.