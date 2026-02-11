Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Strengthens Leadership Team and Maintains Annual Dividend

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 include:

  • Net income decreased 28% to $439,000, driven by the acceleration of unamortized premiums;
  • Deposits, excluding brokered, increased by $2.6 million along with a reduction in deposit expense;
  • Added a Chief Lending Officer and new loan production topped $6 million; and
  • Declared $0.65 per share annual dividend.

"During the fourth quarter, net loan growth did not turn positive as expected because of unexpected loan payoffs totaling $4.5 million even though new loan production for the quarter topped $6 million, the highest quarterly growth rate in over two years," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "Deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, turned positive for the quarter with new customer growth in core non-interest checking and money market accounts on top of a reduction in deposit expense of 23 basis points. Net income fell below our expectations for the quarter because loan purchase premium amortization expense accelerated by $310,000."

Krimmel continued, "We added Addam Taussig as our Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer during the quarter, and he quickly delivered the highest quarter of loan production for the year and built a pipeline of opportunities for Touchmark that top $40 million. We continue to reshape the balance sheet with organic loan growth, new deposit relationships and a reduction in non-core funding dependence with our growth strategy focused on full relationship banking for entrepreneurs, small and medium sized businesses with revenue up to $50 million."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Net income increased to $439,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $308,000 for the same period for 2024 but decreased 28% from the sequential quarter, driven by lower net interest income of $311,000;
  • Net interest income decreased 21% to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and declined by $311,000, or 12%, from the sequential quarter driven by higher loan purchase premium amortization expense of $310,000 driven by the unexpected payoff of purchased loans;
  • Non-interest income decreased 16% to $152,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $42,000, or 38%, from the sequential quarter driven by an increase in early loan prepayment revenue of $40,000; and
  • Non-interest expense increased 34% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 and increased by $102,000 from the sequential quarter driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $71,000.

Balance Sheet and Capital

  • Total loans declined by $55 million, or 14%, to $325 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $4.7 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.2 million and unexpected loan payoffs from the purchased loan portfolio of $4.5 million partially offset by new loan growth of $6.1 million;
  • Total deposits decreased by $31 million, or 8%, to $339 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a reduction in time deposits of $34.2 million, brokered deposits of $31.6 million, and internet time deposits of $7.9 million offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $42.6 million. Total deposits declined by $338,000 from the sequential quarter, driven by a reduction in time deposits of $16.5 million, brokered deposits of $2.9 million, internet time deposits of $2.7 million, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $17.1 million and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $4.7 million;
  • As of December 31, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $15.84 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $0.55 compared to the sequential quarter; and
  • The Company declared its annual dividend for 2025 at $0.65 per share.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.56% of total assets, compared to $7.6 million, or 1.68% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 but increased by $43,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by a small problem loan that is in resolution;
  • Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 4.74% for the same period in 2024 and net recoveries of 0.00% for the sequential quarter; and
  • Allowance for credit losses represented 0.78% of total loans outstanding as of the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 0.62% for the same period in 2024 and from 0.73% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of December 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(unaudited)






December 31,


December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024 (1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks


$

546


$

1,184


Interest-bearing deposits


65,102


41,408


Federal funds sold


5,175


5,175


Total cash and cash equivalents


70,823


47,767


Securities:






Available-for-sale


10,806


10,019


Equity securities


1,598


1,654


Loans, net of deferred fees


324,725


379,419


Allowance for credit losses


(2,543)


(2,358)


Net loans


322,182


377,061


Bank premises and equipment, net


1,490


1,217


Other Real Estate


5,826


6,888


Deferred tax asset


1,351


1,112


Other assets


3,561


4,573


TOTAL ASSETS


$

417,637


$

450,291


LIABILITIES

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing


$

17,722


$

16,957


Interest-bearing


320,972


352,590


Total deposits


338,694


369,547


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


8,027


9,331


TOTAL LIABILITIES


346,721


378,878







SHAREHOLDERS'

Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares





EQUITY

authorized; 4,476,891 shares issued and outstanding as of






the periods presented


45


45


Additional paid-in capital


46,895


46,881


Retained earnings


24,523


25,266


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(547)


(779)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


70,916


71,413








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

417,637


$

450,291






(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.













TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

INTEREST

AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

4,650


$

6,628


$

20,670


$

28,703

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities








INCOME

Taxable interest

118


111


439


445


Interest from federal funds sold and other

705


562


2,640


2,679


Total interest income

5,473


7,301


23,749


31,827

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

3,090


4,265


13,827


19,172

EXPENSE

Interest on borrowings

-


20


-


178


Total interest expense

3,090


4,285


13,827


19,350


Net interest income

2,383


3,016


9,922


12,477


Provision for credit losses

150


2,240


745


2,576


Net interest income after provision

2,233


776


9,177


9,901

NONINTEREST









INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

6


4


17


18


Loan servicing fees

101


114


439


678


Loan Prepayment Penalties

39


2


549


1,058


Gain on Loan Sales

0


39


-


748


Other noninterest income

6


22


24


469


Total noninterest income

152


181


1,029


2,971

NONINTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

997


741


3,934


3,989

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

83


68


276


328


Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses

163


56


468


626


Data processing expense

96


88


376


344


Loan Collection Expense

51


6


259


265


Audits and exams expense

45


45


180


172


Board Expenses

78


58


413


344


Supervisory Assessments

97


73


360


589


Other noninterest expense

332


314


1,203


1,346


Total noninterest expense

1,942


1,449


7,469


8,003


Income before provision for income taxes

443


(492)


2,737


4,854


Provision for income taxes

4


(184)


586


1,130


Net income

$

439


$

(308)


$

2,151


$

3,740











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

4,476,630


4,475,891


4,476,077


4,475,891


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

4,583,070


4,583,737


4,583,570


4,583,737


Earnings per share

$

0.10


$

(0.07)


$

0.48


$

0.83


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.10


$

(0.07)


$

0.47


$

0.82

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Results of Operations:










Interest income

$

5,473


$

6,068


$

5,415


$

6,793


$

7,301

Interest expense

3,090


3,374


3,507


3,855


4,285

Net interest income

2,383


2,694


1,908


2,938


3,016

Provision for credit losses

150


150


150


295


2,240

Non-interest income

152


110


604


162


181

Non-interest expense

1,942


1,840


1,851


1,836


1,449

Income (loss) before income taxes

443


814


511


969


(492)

Income taxes (benefit)

4


205


141


236


(184)

Net income (loss)

$

439


$

609


$

370


$

733


$

(308)

Per Share Data:










Basic earnings per share

$

0.10


$

0.14


$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.10


$

0.13


$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)

Book value per share

$

15.84


$

16.39


$

16.22


$

16.14


$

15.95

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic

4,476,630


4,475,892


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted

4,583,070


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:










Loans, net of deferred fees

$

324,725


$

329,437


$

332,335


$

362,836


$

379,419

Allowance for credit losses

$

(2,543)


$

(2,398)


$

(2,249)


$

(2,092)


$

(2,358)

Total assets

$

418,375


$

417,756


$

426,007


$

432,421


$

450,291

Total deposits

$

338,694


$

339,032


$

348,064


$

354,099


$

369,547

Net interest margin

2.32 %


2.58 %


1.83 %


2.71 %


2.72 %

Efficiency

75.08 %


64.26 %


70.65 %


58.68 %


44.81 %











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:










Total nonperforming assets

$

25,080


$

22,323


$

22,409


$

23,042


$

23,039

Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees

6,521


6,478


7,422


7,553


7,552

Nonperforming assets to total assets

5.99 %


5.34 %


5.26 %


5.33 %


5.13 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of government guarantees

1.56 %


1.55 %


1.74 %


1.75 %


1.68 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.78 %


0.73 %


0.68 %


0.58 %


0.62 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.01 %


(0.00 %)


(0.01 %)


0.60 %


4.74 %












SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.