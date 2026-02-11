Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Strengthens Leadership Team and Maintains Annual Dividend
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 include:
- Net income decreased 28% to $439,000, driven by the acceleration of unamortized premiums;
- Deposits, excluding brokered, increased by $2.6 million along with a reduction in deposit expense;
- Added a Chief Lending Officer and new loan production topped $6 million; and
- Declared $0.65 per share annual dividend.
"During the fourth quarter, net loan growth did not turn positive as expected because of unexpected loan payoffs totaling $4.5 million even though new loan production for the quarter topped $6 million, the highest quarterly growth rate in over two years," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "Deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, turned positive for the quarter with new customer growth in core non-interest checking and money market accounts on top of a reduction in deposit expense of 23 basis points. Net income fell below our expectations for the quarter because loan purchase premium amortization expense accelerated by $310,000."
Krimmel continued, "We added Addam Taussig as our Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer during the quarter, and he quickly delivered the highest quarter of loan production for the year and built a pipeline of opportunities for Touchmark that top $40 million. We continue to reshape the balance sheet with organic loan growth, new deposit relationships and a reduction in non-core funding dependence with our growth strategy focused on full relationship banking for entrepreneurs, small and medium sized businesses with revenue up to $50 million."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations
- Net income increased to $439,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $308,000 for the same period for 2024 but decreased 28% from the sequential quarter, driven by lower net interest income of $311,000;
- Net interest income decreased 21% to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and declined by $311,000, or 12%, from the sequential quarter driven by higher loan purchase premium amortization expense of $310,000 driven by the unexpected payoff of purchased loans;
- Non-interest income decreased 16% to $152,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $42,000, or 38%, from the sequential quarter driven by an increase in early loan prepayment revenue of $40,000; and
- Non-interest expense increased 34% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 and increased by $102,000 from the sequential quarter driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $71,000.
Balance Sheet and Capital
- Total loans declined by $55 million, or 14%, to $325 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $4.7 million, or 1%, from the sequential quarter driven by normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.2 million and unexpected loan payoffs from the purchased loan portfolio of $4.5 million partially offset by new loan growth of $6.1 million;
- Total deposits decreased by $31 million, or 8%, to $339 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a reduction in time deposits of $34.2 million, brokered deposits of $31.6 million, and internet time deposits of $7.9 million offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $42.6 million. Total deposits declined by $338,000 from the sequential quarter, driven by a reduction in time deposits of $16.5 million, brokered deposits of $2.9 million, internet time deposits of $2.7 million, offset in part by growth in money market deposits of $17.1 million and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $4.7 million;
- As of December 31, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $15.84 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $0.55 compared to the sequential quarter; and
- The Company declared its annual dividend for 2025 at $0.65 per share.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.5 million, or 1.56% of total assets, compared to $7.6 million, or 1.68% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 but increased by $43,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by a small problem loan that is in resolution;
- Net charge-offs to average loans increased to 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 4.74% for the same period in 2024 and net recoveries of 0.00% for the sequential quarter; and
- Allowance for credit losses represented 0.78% of total loans outstanding as of the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 0.62% for the same period in 2024 and from 0.73% for the sequential quarter.
About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank
Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of December 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $418 million and total shareholders' equity of $71 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024 (1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
546
$
1,184
Interest-bearing deposits
65,102
41,408
Federal funds sold
5,175
5,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
70,823
47,767
Securities:
Available-for-sale
10,806
10,019
Equity securities
1,598
1,654
Loans, net of deferred fees
324,725
379,419
Allowance for credit losses
(2,543)
(2,358)
Net loans
322,182
377,061
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,490
1,217
Other Real Estate
5,826
6,888
Deferred tax asset
1,351
1,112
Other assets
3,561
4,573
TOTAL ASSETS
$
417,637
$
450,291
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
17,722
$
16,957
Interest-bearing
320,972
352,590
Total deposits
338,694
369,547
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,027
9,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
346,721
378,878
SHAREHOLDERS'
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares
EQUITY
authorized; 4,476,891 shares issued and outstanding as of
the periods presented
45
45
Additional paid-in capital
46,895
46,881
Retained earnings
24,523
25,266
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(547)
(779)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
70,916
71,413
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
417,637
$
450,291
(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST
AND
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,650
$
6,628
$
20,670
$
28,703
DIVIDEND
Income on investment securities
INCOME
Taxable interest
118
111
439
445
Interest from federal funds sold and other
705
562
2,640
2,679
Total interest income
5,473
7,301
23,749
31,827
INTEREST
Interest on deposits
3,090
4,265
13,827
19,172
EXPENSE
Interest on borrowings
-
20
-
178
Total interest expense
3,090
4,285
13,827
19,350
Net interest income
2,383
3,016
9,922
12,477
Provision for credit losses
150
2,240
745
2,576
Net interest income after provision
2,233
776
9,177
9,901
NONINTEREST
INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
6
4
17
18
Loan servicing fees
101
114
439
678
Loan Prepayment Penalties
39
2
549
1,058
Gain on Loan Sales
0
39
-
748
Other noninterest income
6
22
24
469
Total noninterest income
152
181
1,029
2,971
NONINTEREST
Salaries and employee benefits
997
741
3,934
3,989
EXPENSE
Net occupancy expense
83
68
276
328
Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses
163
56
468
626
Data processing expense
96
88
376
344
Loan Collection Expense
51
6
259
265
Audits and exams expense
45
45
180
172
Board Expenses
78
58
413
344
Supervisory Assessments
97
73
360
589
Other noninterest expense
332
314
1,203
1,346
Total noninterest expense
1,942
1,449
7,469
8,003
Income before provision for income taxes
443
(492)
2,737
4,854
Provision for income taxes
4
(184)
586
1,130
Net income
$
439
$
(308)
$
2,151
$
3,740
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
4,476,630
4,475,891
4,476,077
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
4,583,070
4,583,737
4,583,570
4,583,737
Earnings per share
$
0.10
$
(0.07)
$
0.48
$
0.83
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.10
$
(0.07)
$
0.47
$
0.82
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
5,473
$
6,068
$
5,415
$
6,793
$
7,301
Interest expense
3,090
3,374
3,507
3,855
4,285
Net interest income
2,383
2,694
1,908
2,938
3,016
Provision for credit losses
150
150
150
295
2,240
Non-interest income
152
110
604
162
181
Non-interest expense
1,942
1,840
1,851
1,836
1,449
Income (loss) before income taxes
443
814
511
969
(492)
Income taxes (benefit)
4
205
141
236
(184)
Net income (loss)
$
439
$
609
$
370
$
733
$
(308)
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.10
$
0.14
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.10
$
0.13
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
Book value per share
$
15.84
$
16.39
$
16.22
$
16.14
$
15.95
Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic
4,476,630
4,475,892
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted
4,583,070
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
Financial Condition Data and Ratios:
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
324,725
$
329,437
$
332,335
$
362,836
$
379,419
Allowance for credit losses
$
(2,543)
$
(2,398)
$
(2,249)
$
(2,092)
$
(2,358)
Total assets
$
418,375
$
417,756
$
426,007
$
432,421
$
450,291
Total deposits
$
338,694
$
339,032
$
348,064
$
354,099
$
369,547
Net interest margin
2.32 %
2.58 %
1.83 %
2.71 %
2.72 %
Efficiency
75.08 %
64.26 %
70.65 %
58.68 %
44.81 %
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Total nonperforming assets
$
25,080
$
22,323
$
22,409
$
23,042
$
23,039
Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees
6,521
6,478
7,422
7,553
7,552
Nonperforming assets to total assets
5.99 %
5.34 %
5.26 %
5.33 %
5.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of government guarantees
1.56 %
1.55 %
1.74 %
1.75 %
1.68 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.78 %
0.73 %
0.68 %
0.58 %
0.62 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.01 %
(0.00 %)
(0.01 %)
0.60 %
4.74 %
SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.