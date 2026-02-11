Blue Owl Capital Closes Inaugural Strategic Equity Secondaries Strategy with Over $3 Billion Raised Across Institutional and Private Wealth Channels

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE:OWL) today announced the final close of its strategic equity and secondaries strategy, Blue Owl Strategic Equity ("BOSE"), with total commitments of over ~$3 billion. The strategy raised capital from a diverse client base across its global Private Wealth and Institutional channels as well as related accounts.

Blue Owl's Strategic Equity strategy provides long-term capital solutions to high-quality private equity sponsors seeking to extend ownership in their strongest-performing portfolio companies through continuation vehicles and other minority equity transactions.

This milestone reflects the depth of sponsor engagement and the continued growth of single-asset and minority equity transactions, where sponsors seek aligned capital for high-conviction investments. The fundraise across both institutional and private wealth channels demonstrates BOSE's ability to access and execute on differentiated opportunities in a market that remains structurally underpenetrated yet increasingly relevant for long-term, partnership-driven capital.

Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz Co-CEOs of Blue Owl Capital said: "We're very pleased with the strong reception to our strategy, which reflects the growing need for private capital solutions across the market. Sponsors are looking for long-term, aligned capital to support high-conviction assets, and BOSE is designed to meet that demand at scale. Our expansion into this strategy further demonstrates the breadth and reach of the Blue Owl platform."

Chris Crampton, Senior Managing Director and Head of Strategic Equity at Blue Owl Capital said: "We're deeply grateful for the strong support from our investors, who have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. We also continue to be highly encouraged by the level of interest BOSE is receiving from private equity managers and their management teams as they look for long-term capital solutions. We remain highly energized by the growth and momentum in the market and look forward to continuing to deploy capital into high-quality opportunities on behalf of our clients."

Hugh Boyle, Managing Director and Strategic Equity Product Specialist at Blue Owl Capital said: "This strategy's success reinforces Blue Owl's position in a rapidly evolving GP-led market and reflects the trust investors place in our team and our approach. It highlights the coordinated efforts of our investment and distribution teams to deliver differentiated, access-driven opportunities to clients across both institutional and private wealth channels and serves as a meaningful validation of our role within the secondary market."

