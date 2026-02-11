Air Fryer Accessories Market Forecast 2025-2035: Set to Reach USD 348.2 Million by 2035 at 4.2% CAGR ' | Future Market Insights'

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that the global air fryer accessories market is projected to expand from USD 230.7 million in 2025 to USD 348.2 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market's year-on-year growth path shows steady progression-rising to USD 261.0 million by 2028 and USD 283.4 million by 2030-reflecting sustained demand for accessories such as racks, trays, liners, baking pans, and skewers that enhance air fryer functionality and expand recipe capability.

By 2031, the market is expected to reach USD 295.3 million, increasing further to USD 320.7 million by 2033, and closing the forecast period at USD 348.2 million by 2035. This consistent value creation signals a stable adoption pattern supported by new and existing air fryer users seeking to optimize cooking results, improve convenience, and increase versatility in modern kitchens.

Key Market Numbers:

Air Fryer Accessories Market Size (2025): USD 230.7 million

USD Air Fryer Accessories Market Size (2035): USD 348.2 million

USD CAGR (2025-2035): 4.2%

Year-on-year milestones: USD 261.0 million (2028) | USD 283.4 million (2030) | USD 295.3 million (2031) | USD 320.7 million (2033)

Request Full Report Overview Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-25312

Why the Market is Growing: Practical Utility Meets Lifestyle Shifts

According to FMI, growth is being fueled by the increasing adoption of air fryers in residential kitchens worldwide, where consumers are prioritizing convenient, healthy cooking methods. Accessories are increasingly used to:

Enhance functionality and versatility (multi-layer cooking, baking, grilling, and frying formats)

(multi-layer cooking, baking, grilling, and frying formats) Improve cooking efficiency and ease of use

Support personalized cooking experiences, enabling a wider variety of meals with the same appliance

FMI analysis also highlights that the air fryer accessories segment is estimated to contribute nearly 10% of the kitchen appliances market, about 14% of the cooking equipment market, close to 12% of the home appliances market, nearly 8% of the small kitchen appliances market, and around 6% of the consumer electronics market-representing an aggregated share of approximately 50% across parent categories. This positioning reinforces accessories as essential components within the broader home cooking ecosystem.

Segment Highlights: Where Demand Concentrates

Product Type: Strong Demand for Grilling & Frying Add-Ons

FMI finds that the grilling and frying accessories segment accounts for 45.1% share, supported by rising preference for low-oil cooking solutions without compromising taste. Convenience, faster cooking times, and the ability to prepare diverse snacks and meals continue to propel demand worldwide.

Leading segment in 2025 (by category reference): Baking accessories (25.6%)

Material Type: Disposable Leads on Hygiene and Cleanup Convenience

The disposable material type segment is projected to represent 58.1% of market revenue share in 2025, making it the dominant material category. This leadership is influenced by consumer preference for hygienic, easy-to-use products that reduce cleanup time and help minimize cross-contamination risks. Growth is supported by strong adoption of liners and parchment papers, alongside ongoing innovation to improve biodegradability and environmental friendliness.

End Use: Residential Remains the Primary Growth Engine

The residential segment is expected to hold 51.9% of market revenue share in 2025, driven by deeper penetration of air fryers in home kitchens and demand for accessories that improve ease of cleaning, recipe versatility, and everyday usability. FMI notes that increased online availability and product variety further support household adoption, particularly as consumers invest in accessories that maximize air fryer utility.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Challenges

Key drivers include rising consumer adoption of air fryers for healthier cooking and growing demand for accessories that deliver versatility, convenience, and improved cooking results.

Opportunities are expanding through niche and custom accessories, including pizza pans, baking molds, and multi-layer racks, as well as custom-fit accessories designed for specific air fryer models. The rise of online marketplaces supports wider access to specialized and hard-to-find products.

Key trends emphasize non-stick materials, dishwasher-safe components, and space-saving designs, reflecting demand for easy maintenance and compact-kitchen compatibility.

Challenges include price sensitivity, market fragmentation, and competition from other kitchen gadgets. Premium accessory pricing can limit adoption among budget-conscious consumers, while too many options can complicate selection and dilute brand differentiation.

Regional & Country Outlook: Faster Growth in Asia, Stable Momentum in Mature Markets

FMI identifies North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe as key growth regions. Country-level CAGR projections for 2025-2035 include:

China: 5.7%

5.7% India: 5.3%

5.3% Germany: 4.8%

4.8% France: 4.4%

4.4% UK: 4.0%

4.0% USA: 3.6%

3.6% Brazil: 3.2%

China and India lead growth due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and strong interest in convenient cooking solutions. European markets emphasize high-quality accessories aligned with diverse culinary needs, while the United States shows steady expansion supported by sustained air fryer adoption and demand for compatible add-ons.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation, Compatibility, and Ease-of-Use Define Leadership

The air fryer accessories market remains highly competitive, with differentiation shaped by accessory type, material quality, compatibility across air fryer models, design, and pricing. Companies compete through innovative, durable, and easy-to-clean offerings that improve user experience and cooking versatility.

Key players include: Breville, Chefman, COSORI, Cuisinart, DASH, Emeril Lagasse, Gourmia, GoWISE USA, Instant Pot (Instant Brands), Kalorik, Ninja (SharkNinja), Philips, PowerXL, Simple Living Products, and Ultrean.

Scope of the Report

This FMI report provides market sizing in USD million and analysis by:

Product Type: Baking accessories; Grilling & frying accessories; Cooking accessories; Storage & organization accessories; Others

Baking accessories; Grilling & frying accessories; Cooking accessories; Storage & organization accessories; Others Material Type: Disposable; Reusable

Disposable; Reusable End Use: Residential; Commercial

Residential; Commercial Price Range: Low; Medium; High

Low; Medium; High Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

Online; Offline Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Countries Covered: United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa

For an in-depth analysis of evolving formulation trends and to access the complete strategic outlook for the Polysulfide Market through 2036 - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/air-fryer-accessories-market

Related Reports:

Airless Sprayer Accessories Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/airless-sprayer-accessories-market

Demand for Air Fryers in EU: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/demand-for-air-fryers-in-eu

Open Air Merchandizers and Accessories Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/open-air-merchandizers-and-accessories-market

Commercial Deep Fryer Parts & Accessories Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-deep-fryer-parts-accessories-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-fryer-accessories-market-forecast-20252035-set-to-reach-usd-348-2-million-by-2035-at-4-2-cagr---future-market-insights-302685278.html