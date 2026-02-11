Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 16:12 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ELITE Solar Awarded EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability Performance

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE Solar, a global solar manufacturing company, announced that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing the company among the top 5% of organizations globally assessed by EcoVadis for sustainability and corporate responsibility.


EcoVadis is one of the world's most widely recognized ESG assessment platforms, widely used across global supply chains to evaluate companies on environmental stewardship, labor and human rights practices, ethics, and responsible sourcing. The Gold rating reflects the strength, consistency, and effectiveness of ELITE Solar's management systems and operational practices across these key areas.

"At ELITE Solar, sustainability is embedded into how we operate-it is not treated as a one-time certification or a standalone initiative," said Arndt E. Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of ELITE Solar. "Across manufacturing, workforce management, governance, and supplier engagement, we are focused on building transparent, resilient, and responsible operations as we continue to expand our global footprint."

For clients and partners in North America and other international markets, ESG performance is increasingly linked to supply chain reliability, risk management, and long-term value creation. This recognition reinforces ELITE Solar's commitment to being a trusted, compliant, and future-ready manufacturing partner for clients worldwide.

ELITE Solar views the EcoVadis Gold rating not as a finish line, but as a benchmark for continuous improvement. The company will continue investing in sustainable practices that support the global energy transition while enabling the long-term success of its clients and partners.

About ELITE Solar

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar is a global provider of high-efficiency, intelligent solar solutions for utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential markets. Headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in California, the company operates integrated manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt, covering the full value chain from wafers to modules. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated model and global reach support its mission to drive client success and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Learn more at www.elite-solar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902139/ELITE_Solar.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-solar-awarded-ecovadis-gold-rating-for-sustainability-performance-302685279.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.