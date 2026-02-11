CJ Foods Names Adam Ricciardone as Global Chief Technology Officer to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods, a global leader in Korean, Asian and American cuisine, and the food business unit of CJ CheilJedang, today announced the appointment of Adam Ricciardone as its new Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With more than 30 years of experience as a global R&D executive across the FMCG and consumer health industries, Ricciardone brings deep expertise leading innovation across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. His track record of aligning technical innovation with strong commercial outcomes will support CJ Foods as it continues to scale its global portfolio and strengthen R&D competitiveness.

As Global CTO, Ricciardone will lead CJ Foods' global growth agenda centered on bibigo Global Strategic Products (GSP). In this role, he will establish a global R&D strategy roadmap grounded in evolving food industry trends, enhance CJ Foods' differentiated technology competitiveness, and build a cross-regional collaboration system to generate stronger global synergies across Regional R&D organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam to CJ Foods as Global CTO," said Dr. Gregory Yep, Global CEO of CJ Foods. "With the bibigo brand continuing to gain momentum with consumers worldwide, Adam's depth of experience and proven ability to translate R&D excellence into business impact will be instrumental as we further strengthen our global innovation capabilities and build a world-class R&D organization."

Prior to CJ Foods, Ricciardone served as Global Head of R&D, Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue, where he led enterprise innovation and improved business profitability. In particular, he established cross-functional collaboration and change management processes that shortened new product launch timelines and rapidly reset technology roadmaps to prioritize business viability.

Previously, he spent nearly three decades at Johnson & Johnson, including as Head of R&D, Consumer Health Asia-Pacific.

Ricciardone holds a Master of Business and Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Chemistry from The University of New South Wales.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand "bibigo." Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food. The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan's), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

