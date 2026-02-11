Verra Mobility and New York City Department of Transportation finalize five-year, $998 million contract aimed at improving safety through expanded traffic enforcement programs

Verra Mobility will manage NYC's red-light, speed, and bus lane enforcement programs, contributing to the City's lowest number of pedestrian deaths in history

Red-light and bus lane camera programs to expand across the five boroughs

The contract value represents a 34% increase from the previous five-year contract period, 2021-2025

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of safe, smart, and connected mobility technology solutions, announced today that it has finalized a new, five-year, $998 million contract with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) to continue managing New York City's automated enforcement camera programs, with an option to extend for an additional five-year term. This includes the city's red-light, speed, and bus lane enforcement systems, as well as cameras used to enforce weight limits on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE).

The new contract will support the city's red-light safety camera program expansion to 600 signalized intersections and the future growth of automated bus lane enforcement. Verra Mobility has managed the city's automated enforcement programs - the largest network of its kind - since they were originally introduced more than 30 years ago. The new contract will be effective from January 1, 2026.

The previous contract between Verra Mobility and NYC DOT expired in December 2025. Under the new contract, the number of red-light camera locations will significantly increase, following legislation signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in 2025 to renew and expand the city's red-light camera program to 600 signalized intersections - up from just 150 previously, or less than one percent of intersections in the city.

In addition to growing the city's bus lane obstruction enforcement program, Verra Mobility will upgrade legacy equipment across various programs. The new contract also commits to 33 percent utilization of minority- and women-owned business enterprises, community partnerships, and public education components.

"At Staffing 101 Group, our mission has always been to connect qualified talent with purpose-driven opportunities," said Raymond Aviles, managing director, Staffing 101 Group. "Partnering with Verra Mobility allows us to do just that, ensuring that New Yorkers are directly supporting and benefiting from one of the city's most important traffic safety initiatives. Since joining Verra Mobility's New York City operations in 2023, we have already connected more than 100 New Yorkers-many from historically underserved communities-with meaningful employment that supports safer streets across the five boroughs. As a certified MBE staffing firm, Staffing 101 is committed to building a diverse, city-based workforce that reflects and serves New York's communities. We're proud to provide a local, diverse workforce that keeps this critical program running for the benefit of all New Yorkers."

"Windsor Electrical Contracting Inc. is honored to collaborate with Verra Mobility on the NYC DOT safety camera enforcement program, an essential initiative dedicated to improving roadway safety across New York City," said Andy Rambharose, president, Windsor Electrical Contracting Inc. "With over 35 years of experience in the Electrical Construction industry, Windsor brings a proven track record of reliability, technical excellence and precision to complex infrastructure projects.

After a competitive request for proposals (RFP) issued last summer, NYC DOT selected Verra Mobility as the vendor to manage New York City's network enforcement programs. Verra Mobility was selected based on the company's proven ability to operate large-scale camera systems and by providing the highest technical response to the agency's RFP, fully meeting the standards for expanded operations. This includes the company's ability to leverage recent innovations in camera technology to tackle new challenges, such as the increase in obscured license plates.

"We are proud to extend our decades-standing partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation to continue operating the nation's largest automated traffic enforcement program, which is saving lives and enhancing public safety," said Jon Baldwin, executive vice president, Verra Mobility. "This agreement advances our shared mission to leverage best-in-class technology and by expanding the red-light and bus lane programs, we are building on years of proven success. We are grateful to NYC DOT for their commitment to safer streets and look forward to continuing to deliver safer transportation for millions of New Yorkers."

The red-light and bus lane expansions will extend to all five boroughs, bringing continued traffic safety to communities throughout New York City. Building on the program's established success, the new contract advances local employment opportunities, supports the growth of minority- and women-owned businesses, promotes public education, and delivers meaningful safety benefits to all New Yorkers.

