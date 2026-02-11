Anzeige
WKN: 520000 | ISIN: DE0005200000
Xetra
11.02.26
103,80 Euro
-0,91 % -0,95
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 16:26 Uhr
191 Leser
Beiersdorf: 15th Annual Resident of Distinction Award Recipients Recognized at Maui Derm Hawaii 2026

Beiersdorf Sponsors Top Dermatology Residents to Attend the 2026 Maui Derm-Hawaii Conference

WAILEA, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / DermMentors announced today that as part of the 15th Annual dermMentors Resident of Distinction Award, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 2026 Maui Derm Hawaii conference, held in Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii, from January 25-29, 2026.

As selected by the dermMentors Faculty, the Resident Awardees - Nagasai Adusumilli, MD, MBA, of George Washington University, Anna Catinis, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, Travis Dowdle, MD, of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Chirag Vasavda, MD, PhD, of Harvard University, and Shannon Wongvibulsin, MD, PhD, of UCLA - attended the Maui Derm scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with thought leaders in dermatology. The Residents presented their research during the Maui Derm "Talk Story" sessions on January 26-28.

At the awards ceremony, Beiersdorf also presented the 2026 Resident Awardees with $500 Conference Support Grants, to be used toward their continuing education at a future dermatology conference.

George Martin, MD, Program Director for Maui Derm, presides over the Resident of Distinction Award as Medical Director, and the 2026 dermMentors Faculty were world-renowned dermatologists Hilary Baldwin, MD, of Rutgers University, Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, of Rosalind Franklin University, Sheila Friedlander, MD, of Scripps Health, Ted Rosen, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, and Linda Stein Gold, MD, of the Henry Ford Health System.

###

Established in 2011, dermMentors.org and the dermMentors Resident of Distinction Award program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., the makers of Eucerin and Aquaphor, and administered by Evince Communications, LLC. Now in its 15th year, the dermMentors Resident of Distinction Award recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field, while providing them with insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology.

For more information, visit www.dermMentors.org, contact Evince Communications at (203) 354-6953, or email info@dermmentors.org.

SOURCE: Beiersdorf



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/15th-annual-resident-of-distinction-award-recipients-recognized-at-ma-1135909

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
