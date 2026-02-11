Hungary has opened applications for a program offering up to HUF 2.5 million ($7,820) per household to support residential battery storage, prioritizing grid-exporting solar users and small rural settlements.From ESS News Hungary has opened applications for the Home Energy Storage Program, offering households a non-refundable grant of up to HUF 2.5 million for the installation of battery energy storage systems. The application period runs from Feb. 2 to March 15, 2026. The program has a total budget of HUF 100 billion, covering up to 80% of eligible investment costs per household of the approximately ...

