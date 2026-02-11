BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/25 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2025, reporting net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2025, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,439,000 and net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share, versus revenues of $3,545,000 and net income of $525,000, or $0.07 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2024.
Income from operations for fiscal 2025 is $722,000 compared to $665,000 in 2024. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2025 was $57,000, or 8.6%. The Company recorded a tax provision expense of $221,000 for fiscal, 2025, compared to $206,000 for fiscal 2024. The $15,000 increase in tax expense was primarily due to higher income from operations.
Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2025, were $2,718,000 versus $2,880,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024, decreasing $162,000, or 5.6%. The expense decreases in 2025 were primarily due to a $79,000 benefit decrease because of employees changing from the company health plan to Medicare benefits, a $35,000 decrease in Marketing Fund expenses, a $9,000 decrease in occupancy expense, a $20,000 decrease in professional fees and $16,000 in other expenses versus 2024. Additionally, fiscal 2025 expenses decreased by $12,000 due to a sales-type lease termination in 2024. These 2025 decreases were partially offset by increases of $7,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses and $2,000 in advertising and promotion compared to 2024.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com
(TABLE FOLLOWS)
|BAB, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Fiscal Year Ended
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Royalty fees from franchised stores
|-
|1,984,438
|-
|1,994,814
|-0.5
|-
|Franchise and area development fee revenue
|23,331
|55,673
|-58.1
|-
|Licensing fees and other income
|289,348
|317,992
|-9.0
|-
|Marketing Fund revenue
|1,142,281
|1,176,663
|-2.9
|-
|Total Revenue
|3,439,398
|3,545,142
|-3.0
|-
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,571,004
|1,699,062
|-7.5
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,481
|4,123
|8.7
|-
|Marketing Fund expenses
|1,142,281
|1,176,663
|-2.9
|-
|Total Operating Expense
|2,717,766
|2,879,848
|-5.6
|-
|Income before interest, other and taxes
|721,632
|665,294
|8.5
|-
|Interest income
|58,412
|66,106
|-11.6
|-
|Income before provision for income taxes
|780,044
|731,400
|6.7
|-
|Current tax expense
|(206,390
|-
|(198,361
|-
|4.0
|-
|Deferred tax expense
|(14,610
|-
|(7,839
|-
|86.4
|-
|Total Tax Provision
|(221,000
|-
|(206,200
|-
|7.2
|-
|Net Income
|-
|559,044
|-
|525,200
|6.4
|-
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|0.08
|0.07
|Average number of shares outstanding
|7,263,508
|7,263,508