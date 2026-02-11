BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/25 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2025, reporting net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2025, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,439,000 and net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share, versus revenues of $3,545,000 and net income of $525,000, or $0.07 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2024.

Income from operations for fiscal 2025 is $722,000 compared to $665,000 in 2024. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2025 was $57,000, or 8.6%. The Company recorded a tax provision expense of $221,000 for fiscal, 2025, compared to $206,000 for fiscal 2024. The $15,000 increase in tax expense was primarily due to higher income from operations.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2025, were $2,718,000 versus $2,880,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024, decreasing $162,000, or 5.6%. The expense decreases in 2025 were primarily due to a $79,000 benefit decrease because of employees changing from the company health plan to Medicare benefits, a $35,000 decrease in Marketing Fund expenses, a $9,000 decrease in occupancy expense, a $20,000 decrease in professional fees and $16,000 in other expenses versus 2024. Additionally, fiscal 2025 expenses decreased by $12,000 due to a sales-type lease termination in 2024. These 2025 decreases were partially offset by increases of $7,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses and $2,000 in advertising and promotion compared to 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

