Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/25 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2025, reporting net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2025, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,439,000 and net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share, versus revenues of $3,545,000 and net income of $525,000, or $0.07 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2024.

Income from operations for fiscal 2025 is $722,000 compared to $665,000 in 2024. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2025 was $57,000, or 8.6%. The Company recorded a tax provision expense of $221,000 for fiscal, 2025, compared to $206,000 for fiscal 2024. The $15,000 increase in tax expense was primarily due to higher income from operations.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2025, were $2,718,000 versus $2,880,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024, decreasing $162,000, or 5.6%. The expense decreases in 2025 were primarily due to a $79,000 benefit decrease because of employees changing from the company health plan to Medicare benefits, a $35,000 decrease in Marketing Fund expenses, a $9,000 decrease in occupancy expense, a $20,000 decrease in professional fees and $16,000 in other expenses versus 2024. Additionally, fiscal 2025 expenses decreased by $12,000 due to a sales-type lease termination in 2024. These 2025 decreases were partially offset by increases of $7,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses and $2,000 in advertising and promotion compared to 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact:BAB, Inc.
Brian J. Evans (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Fiscal Year Ended
2025
 2024
 % Change
REVENUES
Royalty fees from franchised stores- 1,984,438 - 1,994,814 -0.5-
Franchise and area development fee revenue 23,331 55,673 -58.1-
Licensing fees and other income 289,348 317,992 -9.0-
Marketing Fund revenue 1,142,281 1,176,663 -2.9-
Total Revenue 3,439,398 3,545,142 -3.0-
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative 1,571,004 1,699,062 -7.5-
Depreciation and amortization 4,481 4,123 8.7-
Marketing Fund expenses 1,142,281 1,176,663 -2.9-
Total Operating Expense 2,717,766 2,879,848 -5.6-
Income before interest, other and taxes 721,632 665,294 8.5-
Interest income 58,412 66,106 -11.6-
Income before provision for income taxes 780,044 731,400 6.7-
Current tax expense (206,390- (198,361- 4.0-
Deferred tax expense (14,610- (7,839- 86.4-
Total Tax Provision (221,000- (206,200- 7.2-
Net Income- 559,044 - 525,200 6.4-
Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.08 0.07
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
