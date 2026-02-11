Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 16:36 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Guidepoint Launches Guidepoint360 Mobile App, Delivering AI-Driven Research Whenever It's Needed

A new mobile platform delivers institutional-grade intelligence in hours, not days, wherever decisions get made.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a real-time expert intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the Guidepoint360 mobile app, extending its AI-powered research to mobile devices. Built for teams making high-stakes decisions under tight timelines, the app gives institutional investors, consulting firms, and global enterprises on-demand access to expert intelligence wherever work happens.

Guidepoint360 is Now Available on Mobile

Guidepoint360 brings production-grade AI and expert insight into a single workflow. Users can launch research, monitor active projects, and synthesize expert perspectives in real time, whether preparing for an investment committee, a client meeting, or an executive decision.

"Capital moves fast. Research has to move faster," said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. "Guidepoint360 Mobile meets our clients where work actually happens-on the move, between meetings, and under pressure. It delivers the same rigor, speed, and compliance standards they expect from our platform, now optimized for mobile execution."

Built for speed, coverage, and control

The Guidepoint360 mobile app is engineered to support high-velocity research while meeting enterprise standards for compliance:

  • Faster insight - AskGP, Guidepoint's AI assistant, surfaces cited answers from expert transcripts in minutes, not days.
  • Live visibility - Real-time alerts and status updates across active research and expert engagements.
  • Execution-ready workflow - Streamlined messaging, scheduling, and project management from a single interface.
  • Enterprise-grade compliance - Customizable compliance controls consistent with Guidepoint's core platform.

The app is already enabling the company's diverse global client base to seamlessly manage parallel research streams, lead high-volume diligence, and conduct time-sensitive thematic work from anywhere-extending the AI-driven workflows they rely on at their desks into the field.

One platform. Live experts plus AI.

By combining live expert consultations, AI Moderation, and AskGP synthesis in one continuous research pipeline, every call, transcript, and interaction feeds a growing intelligence layer-designed to compound insight over time, not reset with each project.

Availability

The Guidepoint360 mobile app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
To learn more or request access, visit www.guidepoint.com.

For more information, visit guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is the leader in real-time expert intelligence, combining human expertise with AI precision to rapidly deliver insights at scale. Backed by a global network of more than 1.75 million subject-matter experts across industries and geographies, Guidepoint provides the critical context investors, consultants, and corporations need to empower their research and turn answers into action.

Powered by innovative technology, real-time data, and hard-to-source expertise, Guidepoint helps our clients accelerate understanding and empower decision-making through real-time access to knowledge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902097/Guidepoint_GP360_iPhone.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/165294/guidepoint_global_llc_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidepoint-launches-guidepoint360-mobile-app-delivering-ai-driven-research-whenever-its-needed-302685314.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.