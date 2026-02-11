Vascular Access Device Market worth $8.68 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Vascular Access Device Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.27 billion in 2026 to USD 8.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Vascular Access Device Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.27 billion

USD 6.27 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.68 billion

USD 8.68 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.7%

Vascular Access Device Market Trends & Insights:

The peripheral vascular access device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The intravenous route of insertion segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The drug administration segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 49.6% in 2025.

The hospital segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 65.3% in 2025.

The key factor driving the growth of the vascular access device market is the increase in chronic diseases, such as cancer, renal failure, cardiovascular disorders, and infectious diseases. These conditions necessitate frequent or long-term intravenous treatments, including chemotherapy, dialysis, and parenteral nutrition. Additionally, hospitalizations are on the rise, minimally invasive and image-guided procedures are becoming more common, and the aging population is more prone to requiring repeated venous access. This growing demand for vascular access devices is a direct result of these trends. Moreover, the higher awareness of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) is expediting the acceptance of new technologies such as antimicrobial-coated catheters, needle-free connectors, and safety-engineered devices. The establishment of ambulatory surgical centers, home-based infusion therapy, and outpatient care, together with the developments in healthcare infrastructure and access in developing countries, has also been a major factor driving the market growth.

By type, peripheral vascular access device segment to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period.

The demand for peripheral vascular access devices is rising mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, which necessitate patients to undergo intravenous therapy, blood sampling, and medication delivery at a regular interval. The trend of demanding reliable short-term vascular access is further supported by increasing hospital admissions, emergency care volumes, and outpatient procedures. Advanced technologies such as safety-engineered catheters, better biocompatible materials, and designs that minimize infection and needlestick injuries are fostering clinical adoption. Besides, the growth in ambulatory surgery centers, home healthcare, and value-based care models is making peripheral access devices more popular because of the easy placement, low complication rate, and reduced overall treatment cost associated with them.

By route of insertion, intravenous insertion segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

The use of intravenous methods for inserting vascular access devices is an accepted practice in the medical field. This method is the quickest, most efficient, and reliable way to deliver fluids, medications, blood products, and nutrients to patients in both acute and chronic care settings. The increasing frequency of chronic diseases, more and more surgical and emergency cases, and the use of chemotherapy, biologics, and critical care therapies are the main factors contributing to the rise of IV access. The advancements in IV catheter technology, safety needles, and infection control measures are making it easier to use and safer for patients. IV access is also supported by the growth of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and home infusion therapy.

By end user, clinics & ambulatory care centers segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

The clinics & ambulatory care centers segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the vascular access device market during the forecast period. Outpatient services and same-day procedures are being increasingly adopted to lower costs and alleviate the pressure on hospitals. The large number of minimally invasive surgeries and a growing need for infusion therapy, dialysis, and chronic disease management support are some of the factors contributing to the demand for safe and efficient vascular access in non-hospital settings. Developments in vascular access devices that allow for rapid placement, reduced infection risk, and less need for training are making the switch to clinics & ambulatory care centers easier. Favorable reimbursement trends, increasing patient preference for shorter hospital stays, and the growth of standalone specialty clinics are also accelerating the use of vascular access devices in ambulatory care settings.

North America dominated global vascular access device market in 2025.

The North American market for vascular access devices is growing due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and renal failure. Patients with these conditions often require frequent treatments, including intravenous infusions, chemotherapy, and dialysis. The demand for vascular access products is also supported by the combination of an aging population and high volumes of procedures performed in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The use of advanced technologies like safety-engineered catheters, antimicrobial-coated devices, and ultrasound-guided placement is also a contributing factor to the expansion of the market. The presence of competent healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and a primary goal of reducing the number of infections associated with catheters are some of the factors quickening the adoption of vascular access devices.

Top Companies in Vascular Access Device Market:

The Top Companies in Vascular Access Device Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Medtronic, Plc (Ireland), Merit Medical Systems Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro (Japan), Vygon (France), AMECATH (Egypt), Medical Components, Inc. (US), HealthLine Medical Products (US), Cook Medical (US), and Access Vascular, Inc. (US).

