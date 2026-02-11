Kidney Dialysis Market to Reach $149.7 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Kidney Dialysis Market by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product and Service (Equipment, Consumables and Services), and End User (In-Center Dialysis and Home Dialysis): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the kidney dialysis market was valued at $79.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $149.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Forecast 2034 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A295002

Factors driving the growth of the kidney dialysis market

Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney disease and increase in awareness that promotes early diagnosis drive the expansion of the kidney dialysis sector. However, high treatment costs and limited access to dialysis services continue to restrict market growth. At the same time, technological innovations and expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing countries offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

The hemodialysis segment held the largest share of the industry in 2023

By type, the hemodialysis segment generated the highest revenue in the kidney dialysis market in 2023. Hemodialysis is the most widely adopted dialysis method for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). It effectively removes waste products and excess fluids from the blood, helping improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Its established infrastructure and clinical familiarity contribute to its continued market dominance.

The equipment segment dominated the genomics sector in 2023

By product and service, the equipment segment generated the highest revenue in the kidney dialysis market in 2023. Dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and related equipment are critical for delivering safe and efficient dialysis treatments. Continuous technological advancements, such as portable hemodialysis systems and automated monitoring, enhance treatment efficacy, driving demand for dialysis equipment in hospitals, clinics, and home-care settings.

The in-center dialysis segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2023

By end user, the in-center dialysis segment generated the highest revenue in the kidney dialysis market in 2023. Hospitals and specialized dialysis centers remain the primary settings for dialysis treatments due to the need for trained medical staff and advanced equipment. In-center dialysis ensures consistent monitoring and management of patients, making it a preferred choice, although home dialysis is gaining traction for convenience and patient autonomy.

Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, North America and Europe are expected to maintain leadership in the kidney dialysis market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, established reimbursement policies, and high awareness of CKD. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate, fueled by expanding healthcare access, government initiatives, rising prevalence of kidney disorders, and increasing investments in dialysis infrastructure. LAMEA is also expected to witness gradual growth due to improving healthcare services and rising awareness of chronic kidney disease management.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A295002

Key Players

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Fresenius Se And Co. KgAA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Angiodynamics Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Davita, Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global kidney dialysis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, acquisition, product approval, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. In April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded 510 (k) clearance to the Versi PD Cycler System, a next generation portable automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system from Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA). VersiPD is the lightest, smallest, and quietest dialysis cycler in the U.S.

Recent Industry Development

In July 2022, Baxter International Inc., a global innovator in renal care, and Ayogo Health Inc., a behavioral science-based digital health company, announced the expansion of their partnership to support the needs of patients with kidney disease through digital health solutions. Ayogo is combining LifePlan-its unique behavior-based digital platform-with Baxter's expertise in renal care to build mobile apps and digital solutions that bring personalized, relevant and timely support to patients with kidney failure.

In March 2022, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that it has acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH, a company that prepares dialysis concentrates. With this acquisition, Intermedt's product portfolio was permanently integrated into B.Braun's comprehensive range of products and services for dialysis therapy.

In June 2023, Rockwell Medical, Inc, a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, announced that the Company entered into a three-year co-promotion services agreement with B. Braun Medical Inc. ("B. Braun"), a leader in renal therapies including innovative, high-quality products for hemodialysis.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A295002

How Is the Kidney Dialysis Market Performing Compared to Previous Years?

The kidney dialysis market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and increased awareness about early diagnosis and treatment. Advancements in dialysis equipment, such as high-efficiency hemodialysis machines and portable systems, have improved treatment outcomes and patient comfort. Hospitals, specialized dialysis centers, and home-care providers now have greater access to advanced dialysis technologies, increasing adoption among clinicians and patients. In addition, growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and training programs has enhanced the availability and quality of dialysis services. Collaborations between medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research institutions have further accelerated innovation and expanded the range of dialysis solutions available.

What Is the Kidney Dialysis Market Growth Forecast and CAGR Outlook?

The kidney dialysis market is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing CKD prevalence, technological advancements, and expanding healthcare access. Hemodialysis is likely to remain the dominant treatment type, while home dialysis is projected to gain traction due to convenience and patient preference. Rising healthcare investment, favorable reimbursement policies, and government support for kidney care programs create attractive growth opportunities. The market is anticipated to grow further as innovative dialysis devices, consumables, and service models continue to reach the market, enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes. Regions such as Asia-Pacific are projected to witness faster growth due to rising healthcare infrastructure and awareness, while North America and Europe maintain leadership owing to established dialysis ecosystems.

The report, published by Allied Market Research, focuses on market dynamics and key trends of the kidney dialysis market analysis. The study provides competitive landscape analysis of the key players to understand the adopted strategies and competitive intensity of competitors. It also offers a study of threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers, on the kidney dialysis market outlook.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Weight Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

India IVF Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Albumin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

At-home Genetic Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Medical Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kidney-dialysis-market-to-reach-149-7-billion-globally-by-2033-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302685078.html