WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Ryan Botner is a motivational speaker, performance coach, and entrepreneur known for helping individuals and organizations drive sales growth, leadership development, and intentional performance improvement.

He is the founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, a North Dakota-based coaching and speaking firm launched in 2021.

Professional Identity and Core Positioning

Ryan Botner's professional work sits at the intersection of sales training, performance coaching, and business growth strategy. His brand centers on helping professionals convert intention into measurable results through disciplined execution, mindset development, and leadership alignment.

Botner is positioned as both a motivational keynote speaker and a hands-on sales and performance coach, serving entrepreneurs, sales professionals, physicians, and organizational leaders. His work emphasizes practical frameworks rather than abstract inspiration, aligning motivation with revenue outcomes and operational clarity.

Education and Early Career Foundation

Ryan Botner studied Technology Education at Valley City State University, where he developed an early foundation in structured learning, systems thinking, and applied instruction. While no advanced academic degrees are publicly listed, his career trajectory reflects a practice-driven model of professional development.

Following his formal education, Botner entered the financial services industry, where he spent 13 years building sales teams, managing client relationships, and driving revenue performance in competitive markets.

During this period, he earned recognition as a Top Producer at Minneapolis Financial Group across multiple years. Publicly stated milestones indicate he surpassed $1 million in personal income before the age of 30, a benchmark frequently referenced in his professional narrative.

Entrepreneurial Experience and Business Results

Over a span of more than 17 years, Ryan Botner has founded, operated, and scaled multiple businesses across sales-driven industries. Collectively, these ventures are reported to have generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue, with thousands of individuals impacted through leadership development, training programs, and coaching engagements.

This entrepreneurial background forms the basis of his authority in:

Sales training

Revenue growth strategies

Sales performance optimization

Business development coaching

Rather than positioning himself solely as a motivational figure, Botner's credibility is anchored in direct business outcomes and operational leadership experience.

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching: Firm Overview

In 2021, Botner founded Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, a professional speaking and coaching firm headquartered in Washburn, North Dakota.

Company Snapshot

Founded: 2021

Location: Washburn, ND

Team size: Three employees

Reported annual revenue: Approximately $400,000

Core services: Motivational speaking, sales coaching, performance coaching, brand activation

The firm focuses on helping organizations and individuals pursue intentional growth, aligning personal values, leadership clarity, and sales execution.

Coaching Philosophy and Methodology

Botner's coaching approach integrates:

Performance coaching for individuals and leadership teams

Sales leadership training focused on accountability and execution

Business growth consulting centered on scalable systems

His messaging frequently emphasizes personal reinvention, resilience, and disciplined action following adversity. This narrative is reinforced by his own career evolution across industries and leadership roles.

Faith-based leadership principles, authentic storytelling, and practical sales strategies are recurring themes across his speaking engagements and written content.

Media Presence and Public Visibility

Ryan Botner maintains an active and consistent public presence across digital and live platforms. He has been featured by:

The Speaker Lab (success stories and podcast appearances)

Maximize ND (regional leadership and business events)

Goal Achievers Summit (speaker spotlight features)

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Blog (original thought leadership)

His social media presence spans LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, where he shares sales insights, leadership reflections, and performance strategies using the branded hashtag cornerstonespeaking.

This visibility supports discoverability for high-intent searches, such as:

sales keynote speaker

sales coaching

performance coaching

business growth consultant

Reputation and Brand Trust

A review of publicly available sources shows no known controversies, legal issues, or reputation risks associated with Ryan Botner. His professional narrative consistently emphasizes accountability, growth through adversity, and ethical leadership.

This clean reputation profile strengthens suitability for:

Corporate speaking engagements

Sales leadership training programs

Executive and physician coaching

Personal Brand Context

Ryan Botner is married to his wife, Amanda, and is a father of five children. His family life is frequently referenced as part of his leadership philosophy, reinforcing themes of responsibility, resilience, and long-term vision.

Brand pillars consistently associated with his work include:

Authentic storytelling

Faith-based leadership

Sales and revenue execution

Intentional personal growth

Strategic SEO and Discoverability Context

Botner's positioning aligns directly with high-intent search categories, including:

Sales training

Sales coaching

Sales leadership training

Performance coaching

Business development coach

Sales keynote speaker

This alignment supports both media visibility and organic search discovery, particularly for users seeking actionable expertise rather than purely inspirational content.

About Ryan Botner

Ryan Botner is a motivational speaker, performance coach, and entrepreneur with more than 17 years of experience in sales, business development, and leadership training. He is the founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, where he works with individuals and organizations to drive intentional growth, sales performance, and leadership clarity.

