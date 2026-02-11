Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
11.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
148 Leser
ReferU.AI Launches the "Tinder for Finding Attorneys" Platform Nationwide

The Public Benefit Corporation Leverages AI & ML + Billions of Court Records to Match Users with Attorneys Who Have Verified Experience in Cases Just Like Theirs

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / ReferU.AI, a market leader in legal technology, is excited to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking AI-driven attorney matchmaking platform nationwide. As featured in the Associated Press, USAToday, WSJ / MarketWatch, Yahoo! Finance, Morningstar, and recognized among the 30 Most Innovative Companies to Watch and Legal Tech & Innovation Awards, ReferU.AI uniquely pairs its patent-pending artificial intelligence with billions of court dockets, filings, opinions, transcribed oral arguments, and attorney and judicial analytics, to match users with attorneys who have demonstrable experience representing cases just like theirs.

Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI

What Makes ReferU.AI Unique:

Evidence-Based Matching: Instead of using outdated keyword and filter-based searches, users describe their legal needs in 80+ languages, then pairs AI and ML to search billions of records across 4,000+ courts - from Justice of the Peace to the U.S. Supreme Court - to match users with attorneys who are experienced in highly-similar cases.

Unadulterated Search Results: Unlike traditional search channels that rank profiles based on attorneys' advertising efforts, ReferU.AI does not allow advertising to influence its algorithms.

Truly User-First: The platform is free for users, speaks 80+ languages, and considers their budget, payment method and plan preferences, language, location, and more user-centric considerations, and even automates outreach and scheduling.

ReferU.AI's advanced algorithm surpasses basic win-rates, which are easily distorted by the cases an attorney chooses to take. Its patent-pending technology digs deeper than surface-level docket data and analyzes the nuance within underlying filings to assess factors such as case similarity, venue, posture, side-effects, attorney and judicial analytics, and more.

"Equal access to justice starts with equal access to information," says Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI. "Our technology transforms raw court data into actionable insights, so every resident has legal options supported by evidence, not marketing hearsay."

ReferU.AI was founded in Houston, TX, by tech leader and serial entrepreneur, Joel Geddis. "Our mission is to deliver Smarter Results, Better Representation, and the Best Outcomes."* ReferU.AI operates as a Public Benefit Corporation that pledges a portion of its profits to support children in court with low- to no-cost experienced legal representation.

For more information, visit https://referu.ai, or contact media@referu.ai | (832) 299-4339.

Legal & Regulatory Disclosures

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. This is for informational purposes only and may be considered attorney advertising under ABA Rule?7.1. ReferU.AI is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Past results are not a guarantee that similar results can be obtained for others.

SOURCE: ReferU.AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/referu.ai-launches-the-%22tinder-for-finding-attorneys%22-platform-n-1122971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
