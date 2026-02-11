Glidewell: Newest Issue of Chairside Magazine Connects AI with Reshaping Dental Success

A collection of articles, case reports and industry news for dental professionals

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Volume 21, Issue 1, of Chairside magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com - offering four CEUs.

"In this issue of Chairside magazine," said founder and president, Jim Glidewell, "we highlight how AI makes diagnosis more precise, treatment planning simpler, intraoral scanning more powerful, implant placement more predictable, and chairside milling more accessible. I encourage readers to explore this issue and determine if these solutions match their practice needs."

In the featured Q&A cover article for this issue, Overjet founder Dr. Wardah Inam reflects on the evolution of dental AI and shares how her company impacts diagnostic precision and communication. "The technology that we create helps us make dentistry more clinically precise, efficient and patient-centric," said Dr. Inam. Her analysis on the role of dentists in a changing AI-driven environment offers readers a unique and valuable perspective.

Drs. Isaac Tawil and Bushra Imam contribute to this discussion with their CE article "Same-Day Screw-Retained Zirconia Restorations: A Fully Integrated Digital Workflow." Digital technology has redefined how dentists approach implant rehabilitation. The article showcases how this technology - specifically, guided surgery, scanning, AI-driven design, and in-office milling - makes workflows more efficient and predictable.

Dr. Taylor Manalili shares her recommended "Do's and Don'ts of Intraoral Scanning for Implant Restorations" in this issue to offer a practical approach to scanning for implant cases - from pre-scan preparation to post-processing protocols. The CE article provides readers with an overview of the essential principles that separate successful digital scans from frustrating failures.

Chairside magazine and the educational offerings at Glidewell continue to serve as valuable resources for dental practices across the country. Start learning today at glidewell.com/education.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/newest-issue-of-chairsider-magazine-connects-ai-with-reshaping-dental-1132890