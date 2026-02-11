Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell: Newest Issue of Chairside Magazine Connects AI with Reshaping Dental Success

A collection of articles, case reports and industry news for dental professionals

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Volume 21, Issue 1, of Chairside magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com - offering four CEUs.

"In this issue of Chairside magazine," said founder and president, Jim Glidewell, "we highlight how AI makes diagnosis more precise, treatment planning simpler, intraoral scanning more powerful, implant placement more predictable, and chairside milling more accessible. I encourage readers to explore this issue and determine if these solutions match their practice needs."

In the featured Q&A cover article for this issue, Overjet founder Dr. Wardah Inam reflects on the evolution of dental AI and shares how her company impacts diagnostic precision and communication. "The technology that we create helps us make dentistry more clinically precise, efficient and patient-centric," said Dr. Inam. Her analysis on the role of dentists in a changing AI-driven environment offers readers a unique and valuable perspective.

Drs. Isaac Tawil and Bushra Imam contribute to this discussion with their CE article "Same-Day Screw-Retained Zirconia Restorations: A Fully Integrated Digital Workflow." Digital technology has redefined how dentists approach implant rehabilitation. The article showcases how this technology - specifically, guided surgery, scanning, AI-driven design, and in-office milling - makes workflows more efficient and predictable.

Dr. Taylor Manalili shares her recommended "Do's and Don'ts of Intraoral Scanning for Implant Restorations" in this issue to offer a practical approach to scanning for implant cases - from pre-scan preparation to post-processing protocols. The CE article provides readers with an overview of the essential principles that separate successful digital scans from frustrating failures.

Chairside magazine and the educational offerings at Glidewell continue to serve as valuable resources for dental practices across the country. Start learning today at glidewell.com/education.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/newest-issue-of-chairsider-magazine-connects-ai-with-reshaping-dental-1132890

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.