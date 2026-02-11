Aretech LLC: Aretech Launches Arcade 3D, Interactive Game-Based Therapy for ZeroG 3D

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Aretech, LLC, the leader in robotic body-weight support systems, today announced the launch of Arcade 3D, an interactive suite of therapy games designed exclusively for the ZeroG 3-Dimensional Body-Weight Support System. Aretech will debut Arcade 3D at the American Physical Therapy Association's (APTA) Combined Sections Meeting in Anaheim, CA, February 12-14, 2026.

Arcade 3D delivers dynamic, postural, and cognitive challenges within a safe, three-dimensional workspace allowing patients to engage in therapy that is as entertaining as it is effective.

Arcade 3D is designed for high-intensity therapy to push the boundaries of traditional therapy by focusing on three core pillars:

Dynamic Movement: Games encourage patients to move 3-dimensionally, facilitating lateral and multi-directional maneuvers.

Postural Challenges: Interactive tasks require patients to adjust their stability and improve balance in real-time.

Cognitive Tasks: Memory and dual-task exercises challenge patients to solve problems and react to stimuli.

Because ZeroG 3D provides dynamic body-weight support and fall protection, patients gain the confidence to explore their physical limits using Arcade 3D, making high-intensity training safer and more accessible.

"ZeroG 3D has been the preferred 3-dimensional BWS system in the world since its release in 2023. Our goal with Arcade 3D is to take that technology to the next level," said Joseph Hidler, PhD, CEO of Aretech. "By integrating interactive gaming with the freedom of ZeroG 3D, we're allowing therapists to push boundaries while keeping the experience fun and motivating. Rehabilitation works best when patients are engaged, challenged, and progressing toward meaningful goals."

Whether a patient is early in recovery or working toward higher-level mobility, Arcade 3D offers configurable games that can be adapted for a wide range of functional levels.

"Arcade 3D is about turning purposeful movement into an experience patients want to repeat," added Dr. Hidler. "Clinicians can now push mobility, posture, and cognitive performance in a way that feels achievable - and rewarding."

Experience Arcade 3D at APTA CSM. Attendees are invited to visit Aretech at Booth #913 for live demonstrations of Arcade 3D.

About Aretech

Aretech is a world leader in developing advanced rehabilitation technologies for improving function and independence. The company has a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and developing technology based on evidence-based research. For more information, visit www.aretechllc.com.

