Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aretech LLC: Aretech Launches Arcade 3D, Interactive Game-Based Therapy for ZeroG 3D

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Aretech, LLC, the leader in robotic body-weight support systems, today announced the launch of Arcade 3D, an interactive suite of therapy games designed exclusively for the ZeroG 3-Dimensional Body-Weight Support System. Aretech will debut Arcade 3D at the American Physical Therapy Association's (APTA) Combined Sections Meeting in Anaheim, CA, February 12-14, 2026.

Arcade 3D delivers dynamic, postural, and cognitive challenges within a safe, three-dimensional workspace allowing patients to engage in therapy that is as entertaining as it is effective.

Arcade 3D is designed for high-intensity therapy to push the boundaries of traditional therapy by focusing on three core pillars:

  • Dynamic Movement: Games encourage patients to move 3-dimensionally, facilitating lateral and multi-directional maneuvers.

  • Postural Challenges: Interactive tasks require patients to adjust their stability and improve balance in real-time.

  • Cognitive Tasks: Memory and dual-task exercises challenge patients to solve problems and react to stimuli.

Because ZeroG 3D provides dynamic body-weight support and fall protection, patients gain the confidence to explore their physical limits using Arcade 3D, making high-intensity training safer and more accessible.

"ZeroG 3D has been the preferred 3-dimensional BWS system in the world since its release in 2023. Our goal with Arcade 3D is to take that technology to the next level," said Joseph Hidler, PhD, CEO of Aretech. "By integrating interactive gaming with the freedom of ZeroG 3D, we're allowing therapists to push boundaries while keeping the experience fun and motivating. Rehabilitation works best when patients are engaged, challenged, and progressing toward meaningful goals."

Whether a patient is early in recovery or working toward higher-level mobility, Arcade 3D offers configurable games that can be adapted for a wide range of functional levels.

"Arcade 3D is about turning purposeful movement into an experience patients want to repeat," added Dr. Hidler. "Clinicians can now push mobility, posture, and cognitive performance in a way that feels achievable - and rewarding."

Experience Arcade 3D at APTA CSM. Attendees are invited to visit Aretech at Booth #913 for live demonstrations of Arcade 3D.

About Aretech

Aretech is a world leader in developing advanced rehabilitation technologies for improving function and independence. The company has a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and developing technology based on evidence-based research. For more information, visit www.aretechllc.com.

Contact:
Naya Sanchez-Sanabria
Email: naya.sanchez-sanabria@aretechllc.com
Phone: 571-292-8889

SOURCE: Aretech LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aretech-launches-arcade-3d-interactive-game-based-therapy-for-ze-1134339

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.