11.02.2026 17:02 Uhr
WK Kellogg Company: Feeding Happiness Through Community Impact: WK Kellogg Co Employees Give Back in 2025

WK Kellogg Co volunteers logged 5,912 hours and helped generate nearly $65,000 in giving through Cause Credits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / At WK Kellogg Co, our commitment to Feeding Happiness goes beyond our foods - it's about how we Better Our Communities and create a positive impact for people and the planet. In 2025, our employees truly brought that commitment to life.

Here's how they helped:

  • 616 individuals volunteered

  • 2,111 volunteer activities were logged

  • 5,912 total hours spent doing good in our communities

To extend that impact, employees earn $20 in Cause Credits for every hour they volunteer - up to $500 per person, per year - to support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit or charitable partner of their choice.

Thanks to their dedication, nearly $65,000 was donated through Cause Credits in 2025, multiplying the power of their time and passion.

Thank you to our WK volunteers for showing what it means to live our purpose - to create joy and connection and inspire gr-r-reat days - one community at a time.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness - we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WK Kellogg Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/feeding-happiness-through-community-impact-wk-kellogg-co-employees-giv-1135931

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
