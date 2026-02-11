Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") announces the retirement of Dr. William Pearson, P.Geo. as the Company's Executive Vice President, Exploration effective March 31, 2026, after which he will remain with the Company as Senior Technical Advisor. He will be retiring after more than 50 years of managing exploration programs across Canada and around the world. Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President, Latin America will assume the responsibilities formerly held by Dr. Pearson.

Eloro CEO Thomas Larsen stated: "On behalf of the entire team at Eloro, I would like to acknowledge and thank Bill for his immense contributions, not only with the co-discovery and growth of the Company's flagship giant Iska Iska Ag-Sn-Polymetallic Project, but also to his decades of service to Professional Geoscientists Ontario, where he served as the founding President. Bill's vast experience and knowledge of large mineralized systems, especially throughout the Americas, was instrumental in leading Eloro to Bolivia and Iska Iska, with the introduction of Dr. Arce to the Company."

"His prior success as VP, Exploration for Desert Sun Mining Corp. (taken over by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006), Executive VP, Exploration for Central Sun (taken over by B2Gold Inc. in 2009), and President and CEO of Coastal Gold Corp. (taken over by First Mining in 2015) is a true testament to his immense geological knowledge," added Mr. Larsen. "On a personal note, I am privileged to have worked side by side with Bill in various exploration projects and greatly benefitted from his advice and professionalism. We thank Bill for his considerable contributions to Eloro to date as we advance the Iska Iska project and look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Eloro's Executive Vice President Operations, Latin America, added: "I want to sincerely thank Dr. Bill Pearson for the honour of working closely together with him and for introducing and inviting me to be part of Eloro. It has been a privilege to learn from Bill's experience and vision for more than ten years and I look forward to continue to collaborate and achieve great results."

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

