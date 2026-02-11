Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 17:18 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

To ensure the continuing successful operation of the Company's discount control mechanism (" DCM"), the Board is seeking renewal of the Company's share buyback authority.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to issue and re-purchase ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company where necessary to maintain the share price within a band of plus or minus 2 per cent. relative to the Company's net asset value per share. The Company will today be publishing a circular (the " Circular") to convene a general meeting (the " General Meeting") at which Shareholder authority will be sought for the early renewal of the Company's authority to buy back shares to avoid a situation arising whereby the Company fully utilises its authority to buy back shares pursuant to the DCM prior to this year's annual general meeting which is expected to be held in October 2026.

Shareholders are encouraged by the Board to vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting to facilitate the continued smooth operation of the DCM.

The General Meeting will be held at 9.00 a.m. on 27 February 2026 at the offices of Juniper Partners Limited, 28 Walker Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7HR.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Circular and the notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website ( https://www.midwynd.com).

For further information please contact:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc0131 378 0500

David Kidd (Chairman)

viathe Company Secretary


© 2026 PR Newswire
