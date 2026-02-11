Integrated Financial Technologies Names Eddy Barwick Senior Vice President

BPO veteran will lead the company's expansion initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced portfolio management and business processing services, announced it has named seasoned industry executive Eddy Barwick as its Senior Vice President. In this capacity, Barwick will lead the company's efforts to diversify its offerings and strengthen its position as a leading provider of BPO services to North American businesses. Barwick will report to IFT President Tod Chisholm.

Barwick joins IFT after holding senior executive positions with leading brands, including Bank of America, Chase Card Services, and most recently at NTT, where he served as Vice President of Global Operations. He has deep expertise in contact center and BPO operations, and has generated profitable growth throughout his career.

"Eddy's outstanding track record for stimulating growth in BPO, combined with his deep knowledge of the financial services sector, make him the ideal candidate to propel IFT's growth," said Chisholm. "We are delighted to welcome him to our organization, and have every expectation that his skills and insights will quickly accelerate our growth trajectory."

IFT provides highly trained, experienced outsourced customer service solutions to businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company relies on North American-based customer care teams that maintain in-depth knowledge of highly complex, regulated industries. IFT leverages a state-of-the-art technology platform that helps its agents provide top-tier service while maintaining strict compliance with regulatory, industry, and branding mandates. IFT's client base includes both global and regional brands in the financial services, automotive, technology, and retail sectors.

"IFT has developed a successful business model that elevates outsourcing by delivering efficiency, accountability, and deep market expertise to a sophisticated client base," said Barwick. "The company's ability to consistently produce measurable outcomes in a highly competitive industry is impressive. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth."

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

