Hiru Corp.: AMEEREX CORPORATION Issues Complementary Clarification to January 7, 2026, Press Release: ~US$66 Billion In-Situ Lithium Resource; Structured Dual Exposure

ATLANTA, GA and DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) ("Ameerex" or the "Company" provides this complementary clarification to its press release dated January 7, 2026, to ensure the market clearly understands the scale and structure of its lithium participation framework and updates the underlying lithium resource value based on current battery-grade lithium carbonate pricing.

Patagonia Lithium has reported:

a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of:3.816 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in-situ

551,400 tonnes LCE classified as drainable (Indicated + Inferred)

At current battery-grade lithium carbonate pricing of approximately US$17,250 per tonne:

The total in-situ resource equates to approximately US$66 billion in contained gross value

The currently defined drainable resource equates to approximately US$9.5 billion

Under the agreement framework, Ameerex's exposure consists of two independent and scalable components:

Corporate Equity Position Ameerex's agreement includes a scalable 10% equity interest in Patagonia Ltd., the operating company and resource owner of the lithium project, providing direct ownership exposure at the asset and operational level.

Project-Level Participation Rights

Separately, Ameerex holds the right to participate for up to 50% in project-level investments, representing approximately US$4.8 billion of gross exposure based solely on the currently defined drainable resource at today's pricing, with additional upside tied to future drilling, resource upgrades, and lithium price recovery.

Funding Framework

Participation rights are structured as phased capital commitments aligned with defined development milestones. The Company is not required to deploy full participation capital upfront.

H.E. Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al-Thani, Chairman of Ameerex, has historically provided private funding support to the Company and intends to continue supporting its strategic growth initiatives.

Future project-level participation is intended to be supported through private capital aligned with H.E. Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al-Thani, Chairman of Ameerex Corporation, together with potential participation from institutional investors based in Qatar.

This approach is designed to enable scalable execution while preserving corporate flexibility and minimizing unnecessary shareholder dilution.

The Company believes this clarification is important to distinguish between total in-situ

resource scale and currently defined recoverable volumes, and to clearly communicate the structured nature of Ameerex's participation.

Important Notice

All figures represent gross in-ground calculations derived from publicly disclosed JORC resource estimates and prevailing lithium pricing. They do not represent reserves, revenues, or guaranteed economic outcomes and remain subject to development, permitting, recovery, financing, and other modifying factors.

About AMEEREX Corporation

AMEEREX Corporation is a U.S.-based strategic investment and resource development company with a diversified portfolio spanning critical minerals, precious metals, and energy assets.

Under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, who brings significant international finance and investment expertise, the company is positioned to identify and capitalize on diverse market opportunities in the Mining and Energy sectors.

leverages its strong Qatari connections and global network to pursue value-creating investments and strategic partnerships.

Ameerex Corporation (OTC: HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company operating across North America and Australia. The Company focuses on producing oil and gas assets, precious metals, and critical base-metal projects. Ameerex applies a disciplined acquisition strategy centered on clean title, immediate production, and long-term value creation.

