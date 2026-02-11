Eaton Corporation: Eaton Named to FORTUNE's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List for Ninth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Intelligent power management company Eaton has once again been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine.

"This achievement reflects the momentum we're creating together," said Paulo Ruiz, Eaton chief executive officer. "By putting our customers at the center of everything we do-advancing innovation, scaling new technologies and helping to solve the world's most complex power management challenges, we are defining the future of growth and opportunity. This recognition underscores the progress we continue to make-positioning Eaton to exceed the expectations of our customers, investors, employees and all our stakeholders."

FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

