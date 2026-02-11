NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Around the world, the logistics sector is growing fast, but companies can't find enough qualified workers to keep up. In fact, a shortage of skilled talent is now one of the top barriers to growth across the industry. In Mexico, for example, the logistics sector is projected to grow by approximately 7% annually by 2030, yet 68% of logistics companies already report difficulty finding skilled talent (ManpowerGroup).

At the same time, many young people in Mexico are looking for work. But misaligned school systems and limited access to technical training leave them unprepared for jobs in modern logistics. As a result, young people are locked out of high-potential careers, and companies face severe difficulties hiring the best talent.

In 2018, FedEx approached the International Youth Foundation (iyfglobal.org) with a shared challenge: How can we best close this workforce gap while building a more inclusive, future-ready logistics sector?

Learn about the initiative in the case study here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-and-international-youth-foundation-mind-the-gap-in-logistics-1135939