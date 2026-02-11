Anzeige
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 17:10
313,20 Euro
+1,26 % +3,90
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,25314,0017:50
313,10314,4017:50
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 17:38 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx and International Youth Foundation Mind the Gap in Logistics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Around the world, the logistics sector is growing fast, but companies can't find enough qualified workers to keep up. In fact, a shortage of skilled talent is now one of the top barriers to growth across the industry. In Mexico, for example, the logistics sector is projected to grow by approximately 7% annually by 2030, yet 68% of logistics companies already report difficulty finding skilled talent (ManpowerGroup).

At the same time, many young people in Mexico are looking for work. But misaligned school systems and limited access to technical training leave them unprepared for jobs in modern logistics. As a result, young people are locked out of high-potential careers, and companies face severe difficulties hiring the best talent.

In 2018, FedEx approached the International Youth Foundation (iyfglobal.org) with a shared challenge: How can we best close this workforce gap while building a more inclusive, future-ready logistics sector?

Learn about the initiative in the case study here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-and-international-youth-foundation-mind-the-gap-in-logistics-1135939

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
