Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: CECP Launches Giving in Number 2026 Survey: The Industry's Definitive Resource on Corporate Social Investment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP) announced the opening of its Giving in Numbers 2026 survey, the premier industry benchmark providing standard-setting criteria in a go-to guide that has defined corporate social investment for over two decades. Now in its 25th year, Giving in Numbers represents the largest dataset on corporate philanthropy and community engagement, with insights from more than 650 multi-billion-dollar companies representing over $510 billion in social investments. The survey closes April 30, 2026.

This year's survey introduces updates designed for today's corporate responsibility landscape: deeper insights on Total Community Investments, enhanced employee engagement metrics, and vendor ecosystem mapping. For the first time, companies generating $500M to $1.5B in revenue can participate through a specialized mid-market tier with dedicated benchmarking. Companies using CECP Innovation Partners-Benevity, YourCause from Blackbaud, and Bonterra-can now auto-generate survey responses directly from their platforms, eliminating manual data entry.

Office hours are available February 24, March 3, and March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please find more information and register here.

"In an environment where every investment decision is scrutinized, corporate social impact leaders lean on CECP data to prove that business is a force for good," said Kate Stobbe, Director of Corporate Insights & Research at CECP. "Giving in Numbers isn't just a survey-it's the evidence base that validates a company's strategy, benchmarks performance, and gives corporate leaders the insights to demonstrate measurable return on purpose to their CEOs and board."

Giving in Numbers provides participants with strictly confidential benchmarking, customized insights for strategic planning, and the ability to control exactly which data is shared with the network. Companies meeting the April 30 deadline can access customized benchmarking and the first section on Total Community Investments coming out in mid-July with the full report available to completers in early September, a month prior to the public release. There is no cost to participate, and all companies are welcome.

"CECP has been instrumental to our global approach to corporate citizenship and specifically our workplace giving strategy. The benchmarking and comparative data provided by CECP allow us to measure our progress, understand how we stack up against our peers, and identify new opportunities for growth," said Kristen Bovid, Executive Director, Dow Company Foundation. "Their expertise and in-depth analysis have given us the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions, ensuring our efforts are both impactful and aligned with industry best practices. We deeply value CECP's commitment to sharing actionable insights and fostering a community driven by excellence."

Eligible companies with U.S. operations and revenues over $500M can request survey access by contacting Armando Hechavarria at ahechavarria@cecp.co.

CECP Media Contact

Katie Leasor

kleasor@cecp.co

###

About Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) is the only nonpartisan business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable returns on purpose. We promote responsible purpose-driven business as it increases customer loyalty, builds employee engagement, improves brand trust, attracts top talent, connects with strategic investors, and contributes to the bottom line.

More than 200 of the world's leading companies seek to improve their return on purpose through access to CECP's solutions in insights and benchmarking. With our companies, we harness the power of purpose for business, stakeholders, and society.

For more information, visit http://cecp.co.

