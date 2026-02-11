SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGI Inc ("Agi"), a leading technology-powered provider of specialized financial services in Brazil, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 Class A common shares, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of US$12.00 per Class A common share. The Class A common shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AGBK" on February 11, 2026 and the offering is expected to close on February 12, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are acting as active global coordinators for the offering. Citigroup is serving as passive global coordinator, with Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, Santander, Societe Generale and XP Investment Banking serving as passive joint bookrunners, and Oppenheimer & Co. and Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP acting as co-managers.Agi has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations, or sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction in which the offer and sale is conducted. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.ContactsInvestor Relations Contactinvestors@agi.com.br

