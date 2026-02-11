DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2026 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,721 Highest price paid per share: 151.20p Lowest price paid per share: 144.60p 147.0838p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,733,202 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.0838p 54,721

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 479 151.20 08:15:40 00376795618TRLO1 XLON 478 151.20 08:15:40 00376795619TRLO1 XLON 492 150.40 08:20:48 00376799521TRLO1 XLON 1038 150.00 08:20:48 00376799523TRLO1 XLON 300 148.80 08:34:25 00376809698TRLO1 XLON 191 148.80 08:34:25 00376809699TRLO1 XLON 496 148.80 08:45:45 00376820528TRLO1 XLON 3 148.80 08:45:45 00376820529TRLO1 XLON 498 147.80 08:45:52 00376820630TRLO1 XLON 476 146.80 08:50:00 00376824691TRLO1 XLON 476 146.80 08:50:00 00376824692TRLO1 XLON 497 147.20 09:22:16 00376857751TRLO1 XLON 14 147.40 09:28:29 00376867949TRLO1 XLON 25 147.40 09:28:29 00376867950TRLO1 XLON 996 147.00 09:28:29 00376867951TRLO1 XLON 1039 146.80 09:28:56 00376868660TRLO1 XLON 1025 146.60 09:28:59 00376868721TRLO1 XLON 378 146.60 09:37:23 00376887630TRLO1 XLON 130 146.60 09:37:23 00376887631TRLO1 XLON 400 146.00 09:39:34 00376892928TRLO1 XLON 108 146.00 09:39:34 00376892929TRLO1 XLON 487 145.80 09:48:26 00376911920TRLO1 XLON 366 145.20 09:50:53 00376915604TRLO1 XLON 120 145.20 09:50:53 00376915605TRLO1 XLON 366 145.00 09:55:10 00376923968TRLO1 XLON 120 145.00 09:55:10 00376923969TRLO1 XLON 272 145.00 09:55:10 00376923970TRLO1 XLON 485 145.00 09:55:10 00376923971TRLO1 XLON 213 145.00 09:55:10 00376923973TRLO1 XLON 98 146.20 10:03:00 00376930966TRLO1 XLON 505 146.60 10:03:23 00376930977TRLO1 XLON 598 146.60 10:25:55 00376931946TRLO1 XLON 457 146.60 10:25:55 00376931947TRLO1 XLON 399 146.60 10:41:26 00376932510TRLO1 XLON 333 146.80 10:45:50 00376933245TRLO1 XLON 300 146.80 10:45:50 00376933246TRLO1 XLON 500 146.80 10:45:50 00376933247TRLO1 XLON 510 146.60 10:45:50 00376933248TRLO1 XLON 300 146.60 10:49:56 00376933418TRLO1 XLON 284 146.60 10:49:56 00376933419TRLO1 XLON 2 146.80 10:59:01 00376933913TRLO1 XLON 496 147.20 10:59:41 00376933930TRLO1 XLON 2 147.20 11:10:38 00376934372TRLO1 XLON 129 147.60 11:12:43 00376934518TRLO1 XLON 200 147.40 11:12:43 00376934519TRLO1 XLON 491 147.20 11:16:28 00376934906TRLO1 XLON 494 146.80 11:17:31 00376935009TRLO1 XLON 491 146.20 11:17:36 00376935017TRLO1 XLON 520 146.00 11:26:54 00376935772TRLO1 XLON 499 145.80 11:27:32 00376935821TRLO1 XLON 326 145.80 11:27:32 00376935822TRLO1 XLON 506 145.20 11:28:38 00376935854TRLO1 XLON 505 144.80 11:30:14 00376935995TRLO1 XLON 483 144.60 11:30:25 00376936004TRLO1 XLON 485 145.20 11:30:51 00376936028TRLO1 XLON 511 144.80 11:30:52 00376936030TRLO1 XLON 511 145.00 11:41:11 00376936652TRLO1 XLON 496 144.80 11:41:11 00376936653TRLO1 XLON 275 145.60 12:02:00 00376937601TRLO1 XLON 510 145.60 12:22:03 00376938510TRLO1 XLON 176 145.40 12:32:33 00376938908TRLO1 XLON 307 145.40 12:32:33 00376938909TRLO1 XLON 502 145.40 12:32:33 00376938910TRLO1 XLON 742 145.40 12:32:33 00376938911TRLO1 XLON 237 145.40 12:32:33 00376938912TRLO1 XLON 510 145.00 12:32:39 00376938917TRLO1 XLON 477 144.60 12:34:02 00376939027TRLO1 XLON 512 145.20 12:55:27 00376940281TRLO1 XLON 504 145.60 13:13:29 00376941264TRLO1 XLON

February 11, 2026 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)