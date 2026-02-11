Anzeige
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Feb-2026 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         54,721 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             144.60p 
 
                           147.0838p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,733,202 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.0838p                        54,721

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
479             151.20          08:15:40         00376795618TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             151.20          08:15:40         00376795619TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             150.40          08:20:48         00376799521TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             150.00          08:20:48         00376799523TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             148.80          08:34:25         00376809698TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             148.80          08:34:25         00376809699TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             148.80          08:45:45         00376820528TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              148.80          08:45:45         00376820529TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             147.80          08:45:52         00376820630TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             146.80          08:50:00         00376824691TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             146.80          08:50:00         00376824692TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             147.20          09:22:16         00376857751TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              147.40          09:28:29         00376867949TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              147.40          09:28:29         00376867950TRLO1     XLON 
 
996             147.00          09:28:29         00376867951TRLO1     XLON 
 
1039             146.80          09:28:56         00376868660TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             146.60          09:28:59         00376868721TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             146.60          09:37:23         00376887630TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             146.60          09:37:23         00376887631TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             146.00          09:39:34         00376892928TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             146.00          09:39:34         00376892929TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             145.80          09:48:26         00376911920TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             145.20          09:50:53         00376915604TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             145.20          09:50:53         00376915605TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             145.00          09:55:10         00376923968TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             145.00          09:55:10         00376923969TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             145.00          09:55:10         00376923970TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             145.00          09:55:10         00376923971TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             145.00          09:55:10         00376923973TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              146.20          10:03:00         00376930966TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             146.60          10:03:23         00376930977TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             146.60          10:25:55         00376931946TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             146.60          10:25:55         00376931947TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             146.60          10:41:26         00376932510TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             146.80          10:45:50         00376933245TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.80          10:45:50         00376933246TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             146.80          10:45:50         00376933247TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             146.60          10:45:50         00376933248TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.60          10:49:56         00376933418TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             146.60          10:49:56         00376933419TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              146.80          10:59:01         00376933913TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             147.20          10:59:41         00376933930TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              147.20          11:10:38         00376934372TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             147.60          11:12:43         00376934518TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             147.40          11:12:43         00376934519TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             147.20          11:16:28         00376934906TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             146.80          11:17:31         00376935009TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             146.20          11:17:36         00376935017TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.00          11:26:54         00376935772TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             145.80          11:27:32         00376935821TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             145.80          11:27:32         00376935822TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             145.20          11:28:38         00376935854TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             144.80          11:30:14         00376935995TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             144.60          11:30:25         00376936004TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             145.20          11:30:51         00376936028TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             144.80          11:30:52         00376936030TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             145.00          11:41:11         00376936652TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             144.80          11:41:11         00376936653TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             145.60          12:02:00         00376937601TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.60          12:22:03         00376938510TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             145.40          12:32:33         00376938908TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             145.40          12:32:33         00376938909TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             145.40          12:32:33         00376938910TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             145.40          12:32:33         00376938911TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             145.40          12:32:33         00376938912TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.00          12:32:39         00376938917TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             144.60          12:34:02         00376939027TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             145.20          12:55:27         00376940281TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             145.60          13:13:29         00376941264TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
