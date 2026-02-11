Anzeige
WKN: A0CAN7 | ISIN: US3205171057 | Ticker-Symbol: FT2
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 08:01
22,200 Euro
+2,78 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
First Horizon Corporation: First Horizon Appoints Leilani Farol as Chief Information Security Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) announced today that Leilani Farol has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In the CISO role, Farol will lead enterprise cybersecurity strategy and execution. She is responsible for continuing to strengthen the company's security posture to safeguard client data and privacy.

"Leilani brings more than 25 years of leadership in information security, risk management and technology. We welcome her to the team in this critical role. By continuing to advance our threat detection and response capabilities, robust data governance and privacy, disciplined third-party risk management and ongoing training for our associates, we continue to protect what matters most: our clients and their trust," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "With security embedded in our products and digital experiences, we can innovate faster and smarter, turning protection into a strategic advantage and positioning First Horizon to grow with confidence in an increasingly complex digital world."

Throughout her distinguished career in financial services and a variety of industries in the U.S. and internationally, Farol has directed complex programs in technology strategy, program and project management, business development, application development and large-scale system implementations. She is highly regarded for building security-first cultures and implementing cutting-edge technologies.

Farol most recently served as Head of Governance, Risk and Compliance for Fidelity Investments where she led the execution of a multi-year enterprise-wide cyber strategy. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Cyber Security - Global Information Security for Bank of America and held several leadership roles for JPMorgan Chase & Co. that included Executive Director, Global Technology; Vice President of Cybersecurity Programs and Vice President, Global Technology Infrastructure.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $83.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
