Iveco Group N.V. Calls the Extraordinary General Meeting for the Defence Business transaction

Iveco Group Calls the Extraordinary General Meeting for the Defence Business transaction

Turin, 11th February 2026 - As per its overall corporate calendar made public on 23rd January 2026, Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders will be held in Amsterdam on 25th March 2026, at 10:00 AM CET (the "EGM").

The EGM will be asked to approve that the Board of Directors, subject to completion of the sale of the Defence Business to Leonardo S.p.A. (EXM: LDO) (the "Sale Transaction"), resolve upon the extraordinary interim dividend distribution of the net proceeds of the Sale Transaction (the "Interim Dividend Distribution"). The estimated extraordinary dividend is expected at € 5.5-6.0 per common share. Payment is currently anticipated in April 2026 after contractual closing adjustments are finalised, in line with the standard ex-dividend date of 20th April on the Italian Stock Exchange calendar.

As a precautionary measure, in case the Sale Transaction is expected not to be completed by 31st March 2026, the EGM will be asked to vote on the statutory demerger of Iveco Group, which would transfer the Defence Business into IDV Group N.V. ("IDV Group"), a company newly incorporated under Dutch law (the "Demerger"). The common and special voting shares of IDV Group would be proportionally allotted to Iveco Group shareholders existing at the time of the Demerger, with common shares listed and traded on Euronext Milan ("Admission").

The Board of Directors reserves the right to remove the discussion of the Interim Dividend Distribution from the agenda of the EGM in case it becomes evident prior to the EGM that the Sale Transaction will not be completed ultimately on 31st March 2026. On the other hand, the Board of Directors reserves the right to remove the discussion of the Demerger in case it becomes evident prior to the EGM that the Sale Transaction has been completed or will be completed.

The Notice of the EGM, its Agenda and Explanatory Notes, the Demerger Proposal between Iveco Group and IDV Group and the explanatory notes to the Demerger Proposal, the Shareholders' Circular, the instructions for voting, and other EGM materials were also published today and are available on the Company's website at www.ivecogroup.com.





